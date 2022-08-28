NMA Reader Poll: Best EPL GW-5 FPL Captain

A quick turnaround between game-weeks means you’ll need to make a quick decision about where to place your FPL armband for GW-5. We say it every week, but this choice is crucial: Had you been prescient enough to predict Firmino’s GW-4 explosion (but let’s be honest — you weren’t), you could have doubled his return for a stunning total of 44 points from just a single player.

To help you get things right for GW-5, below we present six prime candidates for the armband, and then put the matter to our readers for a vote. Will you go the popular (read: safe) route, or go out on a limb with an against-the-grain option?

Alert (again): GW-5 is a mid-week game-week with our first Tuesday deadline of the campaign! Every year, somebody forgets. Don’t be “that guy”!

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI v NFO, £12.2)

Man City staged a come-from-behind victory over Crystal Palace in GW-4, but amazingly, KDB had no involvement in any of the four goals — his first blank of the season. But a home fixture that pits the team with an xG of 9.1 against a team with an xGA of 5.9 means it’s unlikely it’ll be two goose eggs in a row for KDB. And in the midst of the current EPL and Champions League fixture congestion, his start is more secure than hattrick hero Erling Haaland’s, whom Pep has promised to treat with kid gloves.

Rodrigo (LEE v EVE, £6.4)

Rodrigo is another who failed to produce in GW-4, but Leeds now hosts drop zone dwelling Everton. The Toffees are still searching for their first win and sport the league’s second-worst xGA (7.1).

Pascal Groß (FUL v BHA, £5.7)

Groß’s winning goal in his Man of the Match performance against Leeds continued his purple patch: He has contributed to 80% of the Seagull’s goals in this campaign. In GW-5 Groß travels to Craven Cottage to face a Fulham side that has conceded two goals in three of its four games this season.

Gabriel Jesus (ARS v AVL, £8.2)

Although Jesus has been terrific on the pitch for Mikel Arteta since making the switch from City, he has scored in only one of Arsenal’s four games. But he has collected five goal contributions, and his 19 points in GW-2 point to his spectacularly high ceiling. Arsenal’s home fixture against feckless Villa will surely entice many FPL owners into doubling Jesus’ returns.

Harry Kane (WHU v TOT, £11.4)

Kane’s GW-4 brace extended his scoring streak to three games. His owners will be disappointed that he failed to convert his PK attempt, but his 10 point return will surely be sufficient salve for that wound. On Wednesday Tottenham faces a West Ham side that has conceded five so far, with an xGA of 5.3.

Mo Salah (LIV v NEW, £13.0)

Liverpool staged a comprehensive pasting of Bournemouth in GW-4, but amazingly, Salah had no involvement in any of the nine goals, leaving him scoreless at Anfield this season. Newcastle has become a tough nut to crack, but if anyone can do it, it’s perennial captain favorite Salah.

What do you think of our picks above? Are they about what you expected? Does one fit your plans? Are you brave enough to risk Pep roulette resting Haaland midweek? Or do you have a dark horse in mind whom you’d be willing to share? Please vote in the poll above log in to tell us your thinking in the comments below!

