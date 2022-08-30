EPL GW-5 Tuesday Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

Another action-packed Premier League weekend has come to an end, Liverpool erupting to silence its critics with a record-equaling evisceration of Bournemouth. Now table-topping Arsenal holds the only perfect record in the table.

Here are the GW-5 Premier League fixtures in full:

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Brighton

Southampton v Chelsea

Leeds v Everton

Wednesday 31 August

Thursday 1 September

We have our first mid-week and our first Tuesday as deadline so make sure you time your plans accordingly. Let’s have a quick preview of what GW-5 brings.

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Both teams have been brilliant in the early stages of the campaign, and both have shown plenty of attacking intent. Palace has had the tougher opponents, but the resiliency of Brentford may come to the fore to nick a point from the home side.

Team news:

Crystal Palace: It’s “wait and see” for Wilfried Zaha and his leg injury. James McArthur could soon be recovered from a sore groin, Jack Butland remains sidelined with a broken wrist, James Tomkins will be out with a muscle issue, Nathan Ferguson will not be available until early September because of a foot injury, while Tyrick Mitchell could be ready to return after previously suffering a knock.

Brentford: Kristoffer Ajer and Pontus Jansson could be ready to return pending a fitness test, Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee issue, and Sergi Canos has a hamstring strain. The match comes too soon for new-boy Henrik Damsgaard to start, but he could still feature.

Prediction: 2 – 3

Fulham v Brighton

The Graham Potter magic continues as Brighton looks extremely determined and composed in the early stages of the season. The Seagulls’ overall commitment with the ball should carry them to another victory against a Fulham side that has played well but often breaks down in concentration at the back.

Team news:

Fulham: Neeskens Kebano replaced Jay Stansfield in the Cottagers’ midfield last time out. Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are not expected back until the middle of September with knee injuries.

Brighton: Jakub Moder is out long-term with an ACL issue, and Jeremy Sarmiento won’t be fit until early September with a sprained knee. Adam Lallana remains unavailable with a calf injury, meaning Pervis Estupinan could get another start. Joel Veltman is a doubt with a neck issue; a decision will be make closer to game time.

Prediction: 0 – 1

Southampton v Chelsea

Despite being down to 10 men for an hour, Chelsea still came through with three points at the weekend. However, the Blues have less recovery time from their hard work vs the Foxes so Southampton could grab the points at home.

Team news:

Southampton: Romain Perraud returned from injury as a substitute in Southampton’s 1-0 defeat to Man United on Saturday. Ralph Hasenhuttl has no new injury concerns and doesn’t really have to make changes here as Southampton have enough time between games to recover.

Chelsea: Kalidou Koulibaly returns from suspension, but Conor Gallagher is lost to a one-match ban after his double-yellow against Leicester. Wesley Fofana should be a Chelsea player by the time this game rolls around, but he’s not expected to feature just yet. Mateo Kovacic returned from injury in the win over Leicester and could go straight into the starting-XI to replace Gallagher, but Tuchel says he’s still not ready to play full matches.

Late edit: Reece James looks a serious doubt.

Prediction: 1 – 1

Leeds v Everton

The Toffeess will be more optimistic in the final third now that they have their striker. However, Leeds has been phenomenal with a balanced approach to game, already with three successive wins.

Team news:

Leeds: Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo are expected back in training, but this game comes too soon for the pair. A calf injury kept Liam Cooper out against Brighton, and he’s expected to miss out here too. Patrick Bamford needs assessing after he missed out over the weekend. Mateusz Klich and Luis Sinisterra could earn starts here if Jesse Marsch shuffles his pack.

Everton: Tom Davies recovered from injury to feature from the bench against Brentford on Saturday. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out, Lampard may hand new signing Neal Maupay a full debut straight away. Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray will be left battling for one place in attack if Maupay starts. Mason Holgate was forced off against Brentford with a knee injury so Michael Keane could be set to take over.

Prediction: 2 – 0

Wednesday

Bournemouth v Wolves

Bournemouth sits at 17th, and Wolves are 19th, so surely both teams aim to steal a march on the other somehow. This fixture is going to be low-scoring one, but for all of Wolves’ attacking woes, Bournemouth doesn’t have a stable defense.

Team news:

Bournemouth: Lloyd Kelly remains a doubt after missing Bournemouth’s 9-0 mauling at Liverpool on Saturday. Ben Pearson suffered a leg injury in the heavy loss and misses out here. Dominic Solanke was fit enough to feature from the bench against Liverpool and is an option from the start here.

Wolves: Willy Boly didn’t turn up for Wolves’ draw with Newcastle on Sunday and is unlikely to play any part here. Rayan Ait-Nouri, Adama Traore, Hwang Hee-Chan, Daniel Podence and Leander Dendoncker are options for the start. Pedro Neto needs assessing after taking a heavy challenge against Newcastle.

Prediction: 0 – 1

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Arsenal is the only team that has won all of the first four league games. Aston Villa has been struggling since the start of the season. Steven Gerrard’s men desperately need a better performance, but Mikel Arteta’s should be too much for the visiting side.

Team news:

Arsenal: Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko picked up injuries in training on Friday and missed out against Fulham on Saturday. Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu are among those that will hope to start on Wednesday.

Aston Villa: Tyrone Mings missed the 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday through illness. Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia will hope to start here, and Gerrard hopes to have Couthinho back as well. Cameron Archer is a doubt with hip issues.

Prediction: 3 – 1

Man City v Nottingham Forest

City showed champion mentality in the 4-2 comeback win over Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace, Erling Haaland producing a second-half hattrick. Forest played decent football in losing to 2-0 to Spurs, the tricky trees’ ambition for the season something to appreciate. However, City is just too good for them right now.

Team news:

Man City: Erling Haaland is expected to be rotated out of the side in one of Manchester City’s next two games with Julian Alvarez coming in for his full debut. With injuries to several players at the moment, Pep Guardiola doesn’t actually have much room to rotate other than that. Summer signing Sergio Gomez could be a starter here.

Forest: New signing Renan Lodi may have to settle for a place on the bench against City. Steve Cooper will ponder changes from Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham after they expended a lot of energy in that match. Orel Mangala (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Omar Richards (leg) are out.

Prediction: 4 – 1

West Ham v Spurs

Spurs have been achieving winning results despite not playing on the highest level, but West Ham’s form has been unexpectedly poor since the start of the campaign despite the win against Aston Villa over the weekend. This London derby should be a good match to watch, and Spurs might just nick the three points given their clinical attacking threat.

Team news:

West Ham: Michail Antonio is expected to return to the starting XI after dropping to the bench against Aston Villa on Sunday. Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell may both miss out for West Ham here after coming away from the win over Villa with muscle injuries. Angelo Ogbonna and Vlad Coufal could rotate into defense. New-boy Lucas Paqueta has not yet trained and is therefore unlikely to feature.

Spurs: After another influential outing off the bench, Richarlison will surely earn his full Tottenham debut in one of the next two matches. Antonio Conte even said as much: “For sure in the next games you will see him in the starting-11.” Unfortunately, Oliver Skipp, Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil, and Lucas Moura all look unlikely.

Prediction: 0 – 2

Liverpool v Newcastle

After a scintillating 9-0 romp over Bournemouth, Jurgen Klopp’s men will surely be looking to carry momentum forward. In their way, Newcastle remains unbeaten after four games. With one win and three draws, including the brilliant 3-3 draw at home to Man City, the Magpies must feel disappointed at not taking three points home after 1-1 draw to Wolves.

Team news:

Liverpool: Harvey Elliott came off at half-time against Bournemouth as a precaution but was later cleared of any injury. Caoimhin Kelleher is expected in training this week and could make the match-day squad on Wednesday. Curtis Jones, Joel Matip, and Calvin Ramsay have also returned to training. Darwin Nunez serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Newcastle: Newcastle could miss Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and club-record signing Alexander Isak for the trip to Anfield. Gerrard expects Kieran Trippier to be fine, but Emil Krafth suffered an ACL injury and will be out for months.

Prediction: 2 – 1

Thursday

Leicester v Man United

Leicester was disappointing against a 10-man Chelsea team. The loss exemplifies where the Foxes stand in the table – 20th. United took three points from a tough 1-0 win at Southampton, and it’s really all about momentum and form, which after an anemic first two weeks now favors the Red Devils.

Team news:

Leicester: James Maddison missed out against Chelsea on Saturday and a late decision will be made for the Manchester United game. Wilfred Ndidi should return after dropping to the bench at the weekend. Wesley Fofana has finally completed a move to Chelsea. Youri Tielemans may also be on the move out of the team.

Man United: Erik Ten Hag will have to rotate his side over United’s next two matches as they face Leicester and Arsenal in the space of three days. The likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Fred and Cristiano Ronaldo could all start against Leicester on Thursday.

Casemiro should make a full United debut. Ten Hag will also hope to welcome Anthony Martial back from injury after he sat out the win over Southampton. Antony will be a United player by Thursday, but he may only make the bench after missing a lot of training with Ajax over the last week.

Prediction: 0 – 2

