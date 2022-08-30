EPL GW-5 Rate My FPL and Fantrax Teams

There were a LOT of goals in week four! Yes, yes, none by Salah, DeBruyne, or Son.

I’m worried about rotation with a quick turn around. Will there be a repeat of the goal bonanza from this last week? I’m doubtful. But then again, I chose Mason Mount, so I’m not exactly trusting my own instincts right now.

FPL

Game-Week 4

83 Points is a solid week. I’m happy with a few choices that I made, and of course I got a few wrong. My big win for the week was giving Erling Haaland my captain’s armband. That single choice made a huge difference.

I chose Robert Sanchez over Ederson and KDB over Salah. I had some faith in Chelsea, but Mount was the wrong person to put faith in, as he was subbed at half before the 10-man Blues charged back for a 2-0 win. That cost me -4, which was unnecessary.

I was thankfully NOT one of the millions of people who dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold. My faith in him and Luis Diaz payed off for a combined 31 points.

Overall, I’m pretty pleased with the way the squad is shaping up.

I’ve made two transfers this week.

I dropped Mount for Gross, who is still very cheap and FPL’s second best performing midfielder. Brighton has a decent run of games coming up, and I’ve been impressed with both him and his mates. Gross has three goals plus an assist, plus three clean sheets and six total bonus points. At his price, it’s hard not to bring him in.

I know I’m a little late to the party, but the extra money also allows a major upgrade from placeholder Sam Greenwood to four-goal scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Fulham striker is still affordable.

For now, I’m leaving the armband with Man City hero Haaland.

Fantrax (NMA-11 and NMA-17)

Normally a score a little over 100 would be solid, but this week it was way behind the mark. I spent a lot on Salah, KDB, and Mount, with only 13 points to show for it. Ederson continues to disappoint, and Zinchenko was a late scratch for zero. Despite Diaz, Haaland, and Martinelli scoring well, I find myself sliding down the NMA-11 table.

In NMA-17, Sterling, Reese, B. Silva and Henderson all came in to supplement the struggling choices from my NMA-11 team. I ended with 165.

So, what to do about NMA-11? Not much... yet. We get to see three maybe four lineups today before finalizing. I do think I’ll leave Jack Harrison for Mount, even though Chelsea has a good match-up.

I’ve brought in Malacia, as Man United faces a struggling Leicester .

I’m worried about rotation across the board, and I won’t get to see any lineups I’m worried about, most notably Liverpool and City. I have more questions than answers.

Will Salah bounce back? Will KDB and Haaland get at least 60 minutes? Kulusevksi earned only four points despite tallying an assist last week! Do I hold him and a doubtful Zinchenko? What’s up with Ederson and City’s defense?

Wish me luck... I’m going to need it!

Poll Rate PPQ’s Week 5 FPL team. Great stuff! Don’t change a thing!

Really solid. Maybe one or two changes.

Needs some major work.

Oh no! vote view results 50% Great stuff! Don’t change a thing! (5 votes)

30% Really solid. Maybe one or two changes. (3 votes)

20% Needs some major work. (2 votes)

0% Oh no! (0 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Rate PPQ’s Week 5 Fantrax-11 team: Great stuff. Don’t change a thing.

Really solid. Maybe one or two changes.

Needs some work. Rethink the strategy.

Oh no! vote view results 0% Great stuff. Don’t change a thing. (0 votes)

37% Really solid. Maybe one or two changes. (3 votes)

50% Needs some work. Rethink the strategy. (4 votes)

12% Oh no! (1 vote) 8 votes total Vote Now

How are your teams shaping up? Are you making a lot of changes for the mid-week games? What do you think of PPQ’s teams? All advice welcome!

~