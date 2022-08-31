NMA Blog Cup 2022: Round 1 Results

This year’s Blog Cup has started early, thanks to the November break for the Qatar World Cup. We’ll be crowning the winner in GW-16, just before the mother of all international breaks. If curious, see The Full Schedule for this year’s cup.
Since I arranged the competition, there have been a lot of new entries to the NMA-11 league, so in the end, 219 teams entered cup competition with some score for GW-4, and only 130 could make it through. That put 89 teams out at the first hurdle. Compare that to last year when only 33 teams were eliminated. Already it looks like it’s a much more competitive league this year!
It was a high-scoring week, so you needed to find several of the ‘big’ players in order to survive. Here are the full results:
Round 1 Qualifiers:
|League position
|Cup position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|League position
|Cup position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|9
|1
|Shock The Monkey
|164.5
|525.5
|6
|2
|cincyman
|163
|534.5
|70
|3
|Nutty United
|163
|465
|120
|4
|Christian Soldiers
|160.5
|416.5
|28
|5
|Team buitre
|158
|501.5
|64
|6
|OGZ Hall Of Fame
|157.5
|472.5
|82
|7
|HardasChuck
|157.5
|455
|74
|8
|[TyF] KOBRADOVICH
|156.5
|463.5
|151
|9
|Joeyis
|156.5
|371.5
|131
|10
|Liverpool1
|155.5
|407
|185
|11
|Red Wave F.C
|155.5
|249.5
|1
|12
|Team stallexpress
|152.5
|549.5
|11
|13
|MKH
|152.5
|521.5
|17
|14
|Leo Messy
|150
|509
|73
|15
|Ultimate AGFC
|149.5
|464
|2
|16
|Vicenza Calcio
|148
|545.5
|18
|17
|[TyF] London_FC
|147
|508.5
|68
|18
|Sparta FC
|146.5
|466.5
|15
|19
|Team Rockdelux
|146
|511.5
|50
|20
|Team MIFFY_FC
|146
|484.5
|68
|21
|[TyF] Nunezbian
|146
|466.5
|59
|22
|Jfdi
|144
|475.5
|130
|23
|KNIGHT FC
|144
|407.5
|61
|24
|THKSFIGHT
|143.5
|474
|22
|25
|Haaland Oates
|143
|506
|132
|26
|West Spam United
|143
|405
|2
|27
|Wednesday23
|142.5
|545.5
|119
|28
|[TyF] SAROMAGDEN84
|141.5
|417
|32
|29
|ching
|140.5
|501
|40
|30
|EPL GALACTICOS
|140.5
|495
|67
|31
|juve
|140.5
|468.5
|89
|32
|Spoonthumb FC
|140
|450.5
|135
|33
|OOMUNGA
|140
|403
|10
|34
|Team AddisBuna
|138.5
|524.5
|190
|35
|carlosfc
|138.5
|206.5
|195
|36
|Glory FC
|138
|138
|13
|37
|Fantastic XI
|137
|515.5
|25
|38
|Fight to the Last Ukrainian
|137
|504
|4
|39
|I Toooold You!!!
|135.5
|540.5
|78
|40
|AKC
|135.5
|459
|38
|41
|Sir Boy United FC
|133.5
|498
|48
|42
|1Arsenal
|133.5
|485
|58
|43
|Cikupa Fantasy
|133.5
|476
|196
|44
|Tsunami
|133.5
|133.5
|5
|45
|Team Chris_Manfredi
|133
|540
|43
|46
|Team StuB
|133
|489
|63
|47
|Team saxo
|133
|473
|21
|48
|183168
|132.5
|506.5
|74
|49
|Team BlueBloodedx
|132
|463.5
|11
|50
|AREIRTE HELLAS
|131.5
|521.5
|54
|51
|SIMPLY THE BEST
|131
|481
|57
|52
|Whithy Dragons
|130.5
|476.5
|61
|53
|Team 1998jjb
|130
|474
|101
|54
|The Motley Crewe
|128.5
|439
|14
|55
|GREEK SUNSEEKER
|128
|513.5
|113
|56
|Lowmer
|128
|427
|117
|57
|Chelsea
|128
|422.5
|51
|58
|Bilbao Baggins
|127.5
|483
|28
|59
|Team durotrulo
|127
|501.5
|35
|60
|Team JBautista125
|126.5
|500.5
|7
|61
|Goat Messi
|126
|527
|23
|62
|Haalandaise
|126
|505.5
|118
|63
|CeleryFC
|126
|422
|48
|64
|ivan4eg
|124.5
|485
|70
|65
|Team msneezie31
|124.5
|465
|28
|66
|Team CathalDonnelly
|124
|501.5
|51
|67
|[TyF] Ragasaki
|122.5
|483
|8
|68
|Team Enadiz2015
|122
|526
|54
|69
|DISCO ARGYLE
|122
|481
|72
|70
|FC Hothouses
|122
|464.5
|127
|71
|Team wengc1980
|122
|410.5
|76
|72
|Bottlers
|121.5
|462.5
|16
|73
|Ano's team 2022/23
|120
|509.5
|85
|74
|RenLowe
|120
|453.5
|111
|75
|Team OGL1
|119.5
|428
|42
|76
|Kostas Hotspurs
|118.5
|490.5
|44
|77
|Hooligans United
|118
|487
|143
|78
|PAOK
|117.5
|385.5
|199
|79
|Ainawn FC
|117.5
|117.5
|101
|80
|Team Captaingerrard
|117
|439
|46
|81
|Team Stijnen
|116.5
|485.5
|98
|82
|Kavedas
|116.5
|441.5
|189
|83
|dortmund
|116.5
|207.5
|200
|84
|Bam Shed
|116.5
|116.5
|191
|85
|ekay jr
|116
|197.5
|46
|86
|Team taquito
|115.5
|485.5
|65
|87
|Team mmdan112
|115.5
|472
|133
|88
|The Mighty Maxio
|115.5
|404
|32
|89
|[TyF] CutThroatPiranhas
|115
|501
|83
|90
|Team intheorist
|115
|454.5
|90
|91
|Tsing Yi PPL
|115
|450
|167
|92
|khalif omar
|115
|331
|27
|93
|LatchKeyKid
|114.5
|503.5
|65
|94
|Voetbal FC
|114.5
|472
|18
|95
|2NE1
|114
|508.5
|123
|96
|BOOMSHAKALAKAS
|114
|415.5
|39
|97
|Smoke & Mirrors
|113.5
|497
|110
|98
|Lua Lua
|113.5
|429.5
|184
|99
|Colorado Reds
|113.5
|262
|81
|100
|Young Lions FA
|113
|455.5
|172
|101
|GUnited
|113
|317.5
|149
|102
|FatmanCartman FC
|112.5
|379.5
|36
|103
|Real Madrid
|112
|499
|78
|104
|Team KenM
|112
|459
|120
|105
|Ledang LFC
|111.5
|416.5
|187
|106
|Paris Saint-James Mann
|111
|238.5
|24
|107
|Alehouse WAGs
|110.5
|505
|25
|108
|Team Baziu
|110.5
|504
|60
|109
|Team stormtrooper84
|110
|475
|95
|110
|Team Conoo3
|110
|444.5
|28
|111
|NBSVV11
|109.5
|501.5
|111
|112
|Awthena FC
|109
|428
|201
|113
|Nesanesa fc
|109
|109
|83
|114
|Team sean_mck23
|108
|454.5
|114
|115
|Le Titans 11
|108
|426
|56
|116
|Team paulys_dreamteam
|107.5
|480.5
|88
|117
|Ngolo Ngolo Kante
|107.5
|452
|93
|118
|Aletico JP
|107.5
|448
|104
|119
|XMEN1892
|107.5
|437.5
|105
|120
|Chudley Cannons
|107.5
|436.5
|202
|121
|Onumara fc
|107.5
|107.5
|20
|122
|[TyF] Ozdal City
|107
|508
|37
|123
|FC Goldie
|107
|498.5
|45
|124
|EPL GALACTICO'S
|107
|486
|125
|125
|PPQ
|107
|413
|126
|126
|teamanjewood
|106.5
|412
|150
|127
|Onana_Whatshisname
|106.5
|375.5
|192
|128
|Man city ug
|106.5
|182
|203
|129
|Rototo
|106.5
|106.5
|136
|130
|Paphos Toffees
|106
|402
Round 1 non-qualifiers
|League position
|Cup position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|League position
|Cup position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|80
|131
|Bravo United
|105.5
|457
|204
|132
|Wide dream
|105.5
|105.5
|91
|133
|Team JenJen11
|105
|449.5
|98
|134
|[TyF] INGU Academy
|105
|441.5
|142
|135
|☘️Allez Allez Allez
|105
|391
|146
|136
|Team DongRom
|105
|381
|41
|137
|Pigs F.C
|104.5
|493
|106
|138
|Nerauzzurri
|104.5
|436
|175
|139
|TieuSo
|104.5
|300
|205
|140
|Spuds
|104.5
|104.5
|53
|141
|Omonoia FC
|104
|482.5
|154
|142
|Scootlands
|104
|368
|206
|143
|Arsenal Football Baby
|103
|103
|86
|144
|Jay spearing
|102
|453
|161
|145
|Team TennisBone
|102
|350
|145
|146
|D-Piero
|101.5
|383.5
|180
|147
|stankysocks
|101.5
|283
|97
|148
|Tolaria
|100
|442
|179
|149
|Aloro
|100
|283.5
|108
|150
|Team Pikey666
|99.5
|432
|144
|151
|Cactus Functus
|99
|385
|207
|152
|Lazy Boyz
|98.5
|98.5
|148
|153
|RooniesGoonies
|97.5
|380
|178
|154
|Team G2FC
|97.5
|287
|91
|155
|Team BrotherGreat
|97
|449.5
|162
|156
|Arsenal FC
|97
|341.5
|141
|157
|dolarich
|96.5
|391.5
|153
|158
|Crossfire Hurricane
|96.5
|368.5
|208
|159
|Villan FC
|96.5
|96.5
|120
|160
|King Henry XI
|96
|416.5
|101
|161
|The_Tito
|95.5
|439
|209
|162
|squirthound
|95.5
|95.5
|95
|163
|Team c444si
|95
|444.5
|109
|164
|Team Colecole
|95
|431
|164
|165
|Burkingham FC
|95
|341
|210
|166
|Hunter fc
|95
|95
|77
|167
|Nic
|94.5
|462
|116
|168
|FLORIDA
|94.5
|424
|86
|169
|Team sakiv
|93.5
|453
|100
|170
|Team ivangyc
|93.5
|441
|171
|171
|GREGORY
|93
|322.5
|115
|172
|Easton FC
|92
|424.5
|158
|173
|Tykk
|92
|360.5
|167
|174
|Binchokeo FC
|92
|331
|152
|175
|Team donnelly2007
|91.5
|369.5
|193
|176
|American Reds
|91.5
|167.5
|211
|177
|EPIC
|91
|91
|166
|178
|Green team
|90.5
|334.5
|212
|179
|Arsensarmy
|90.5
|90.5
|93
|180
|Galbatoreix
|89.5
|448
|162
|181
|4.) Arsenal
|89
|341.5
|133
|182
|Team DavidBrian
|88
|404
|128
|183
|Team redstoglory
|87.5
|409.5
|107
|184
|Bumbling Bois
|86.5
|432.5
|124
|185
|Andy (Salary) Capp
|86.5
|415
|137
|186
|Team Galbally
|86.5
|397
|213
|187
|Wizzy FC
|86
|86
|32
|188
|SuperPatco
|85
|501
|139
|189
|Toni's Win.
|85
|396
|140
|190
|Rita_Blanca
|84.5
|394.5
|157
|191
|Team 3timelucky
|84
|361
|174
|192
|Outlaws
|84
|313
|176
|193
|AdaptPremie 11
|84
|288
|181
|194
|Brisa
|83.5
|281.5
|159
|195
|Team christopherm1
|82
|356
|170
|196
|scheister5
|82
|324
|214
|197
|Goonersarius
|82
|82
|167
|198
|Team tampatonz
|80.5
|331
|128
|199
|Toonami
|80
|409.5
|155
|200
|JjamFC MC 22
|79.5
|367.5
|186
|201
|Big Ron
|79
|248
|188
|202
|man u
|76.5
|219.5
|215
|203
|Zamalek
|76.5
|76.5
|216
|204
|United fc
|74
|74
|146
|205
|Mr_miyagi
|72
|381
|183
|206
|Baltimore Oreos
|71.5
|263
|217
|207
|Republic Of Ireland
|69.5
|69.5
|137
|208
|Vidukas Bar and Grill
|69
|397
|165
|209
|chelseafutbol
|68.5
|338.5
|182
|210
|rugbyYo
|67
|265.5
|218
|211
|Ravidson
|66
|66
|160
|212
|Tinlee
|64
|354.5
|156
|213
|Red4Ever
|63
|366
|194
|214
|Montagfc
|63
|147.5
|173
|215
|Arsenal Gunners
|54.5
|315
|177
|216
|King James
|48.5
|287.5
|197
|217
|BigDaddyJ
|47.5
|121.5
|198
|218
|Man. City
|42.5
|119.5
|219
|219
|KISSPROMISE FC
|37
|37
So, a score of 106 was needed to pass to the next round. There was only one team with that score, so we have exactly 130 qualifiers for round 2. Compare that with last year’s competition, when you only needed 61 points to make it!
Shock the monkey leads the way with a huge score of 164.5 thanks to major contributions from TAA, Haaland and Kane plus four more scores in double-digits. The Monkey could even afford the $16.28 for Mo Salah’s 4 points, something that dragged down a lot of other teams.
The highest-ranked team to be eliminated was the early-season league leader Pigs F.C. who fell an agonizing 1.5 points short of the cut-off, thanks to Salah’s virtual invisibility (4 points in a 9-0 win despite playing the whole match) and a shaky defense with Chilwell, Trippier and the AWOL Zinchenko contributing a mere 10.5 points total.
With midweek games already in play, GW-6 is looming, and that’s when round two will take place, reducing the 130 qualifying teams down to 90, so things are not getting easier! Now is the time to start crafting your team, the barn door is already open!
~
How did you do? Are you safely through, and if not, who let you down? Please let us know in the comments!
~
