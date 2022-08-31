 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NMA Blog Cup 2022: Round 1 Results

GW-4 saw round 1 of NMA’s Blog Cup — Did you make it through?

By CreweGuy
Leeds United - Premier League
This year’s Blog Cup has started early, thanks to the November break for the Qatar World Cup. We’ll be crowning the winner in GW-16, just before the mother of all international breaks. If curious, see The Full Schedule for this year’s cup.

Since I arranged the competition, there have been a lot of new entries to the NMA-11 league, so in the end, 219 teams entered cup competition with some score for GW-4, and only 130 could make it through. That put 89 teams out at the first hurdle. Compare that to last year when only 33 teams were eliminated. Already it looks like it’s a much more competitive league this year!

It was a high-scoring week, so you needed to find several of the ‘big’ players in order to survive. Here are the full results:

Round 1 Qualifiers:

﻿League position Cup position Team Round score Total score
9 1 Shock The Monkey 164.5 525.5
6 2 cincyman 163 534.5
70 3 Nutty United 163 465
120 4 Christian Soldiers 160.5 416.5
28 5 Team buitre 158 501.5
64 6 OGZ Hall Of Fame 157.5 472.5
82 7 HardasChuck 157.5 455
74 8 [TyF] KOBRADOVICH 156.5 463.5
151 9 Joeyis 156.5 371.5
131 10 Liverpool1 155.5 407
185 11 Red Wave F.C 155.5 249.5
1 12 Team stallexpress 152.5 549.5
11 13 MKH 152.5 521.5
17 14 Leo Messy 150 509
73 15 Ultimate AGFC 149.5 464
2 16 Vicenza Calcio 148 545.5
18 17 [TyF] London_FC 147 508.5
68 18 Sparta FC 146.5 466.5
15 19 Team Rockdelux 146 511.5
50 20 Team MIFFY_FC 146 484.5
68 21 [TyF] Nunezbian 146 466.5
59 22 Jfdi 144 475.5
130 23 KNIGHT FC 144 407.5
61 24 THKSFIGHT 143.5 474
22 25 Haaland Oates 143 506
132 26 West Spam United 143 405
2 27 Wednesday23 142.5 545.5
119 28 [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 141.5 417
32 29 ching 140.5 501
40 30 EPL GALACTICOS 140.5 495
67 31 juve 140.5 468.5
89 32 Spoonthumb FC 140 450.5
135 33 OOMUNGA 140 403
10 34 Team AddisBuna 138.5 524.5
190 35 carlosfc 138.5 206.5
195 36 Glory FC 138 138
13 37 Fantastic XI 137 515.5
25 38 Fight to the Last Ukrainian 137 504
4 39 I Toooold You!!! 135.5 540.5
78 40 AKC 135.5 459
38 41 Sir Boy United FC 133.5 498
48 42 1Arsenal 133.5 485
58 43 Cikupa Fantasy 133.5 476
196 44 Tsunami 133.5 133.5
5 45 Team Chris_Manfredi 133 540
43 46 Team StuB 133 489
63 47 Team saxo 133 473
21 48 183168 132.5 506.5
74 49 Team BlueBloodedx 132 463.5
11 50 AREIRTE HELLAS 131.5 521.5
54 51 SIMPLY THE BEST 131 481
57 52 Whithy Dragons 130.5 476.5
61 53 Team 1998jjb 130 474
101 54 The Motley Crewe 128.5 439
14 55 GREEK SUNSEEKER 128 513.5
113 56 Lowmer 128 427
117 57 Chelsea 128 422.5
51 58 Bilbao Baggins 127.5 483
28 59 Team durotrulo 127 501.5
35 60 Team JBautista125 126.5 500.5
7 61 Goat Messi 126 527
23 62 Haalandaise 126 505.5
118 63 CeleryFC 126 422
48 64 ivan4eg 124.5 485
70 65 Team msneezie31 124.5 465
28 66 Team CathalDonnelly 124 501.5
51 67 [TyF] Ragasaki 122.5 483
8 68 Team Enadiz2015 122 526
54 69 DISCO ARGYLE 122 481
72 70 FC Hothouses 122 464.5
127 71 Team wengc1980 122 410.5
76 72 Bottlers 121.5 462.5
16 73 Ano's team 2022/23 120 509.5
85 74 RenLowe 120 453.5
111 75 Team OGL1 119.5 428
42 76 Kostas Hotspurs 118.5 490.5
44 77 Hooligans United 118 487
143 78 PAOK 117.5 385.5
199 79 Ainawn FC 117.5 117.5
101 80 Team Captaingerrard 117 439
46 81 Team Stijnen 116.5 485.5
98 82 Kavedas 116.5 441.5
189 83 dortmund 116.5 207.5
200 84 Bam Shed 116.5 116.5
191 85 ekay jr 116 197.5
46 86 Team taquito 115.5 485.5
65 87 Team mmdan112 115.5 472
133 88 The Mighty Maxio 115.5 404
32 89 [TyF] CutThroatPiranhas 115 501
83 90 Team intheorist 115 454.5
90 91 Tsing Yi PPL 115 450
167 92 khalif omar 115 331
27 93 LatchKeyKid 114.5 503.5
65 94 Voetbal FC 114.5 472
18 95 2NE1 114 508.5
123 96 BOOMSHAKALAKAS 114 415.5
39 97 Smoke & Mirrors 113.5 497
110 98 Lua Lua 113.5 429.5
184 99 Colorado Reds 113.5 262
81 100 Young Lions FA 113 455.5
172 101 GUnited 113 317.5
149 102 FatmanCartman FC 112.5 379.5
36 103 Real Madrid 112 499
78 104 Team KenM 112 459
120 105 Ledang LFC 111.5 416.5
187 106 Paris Saint-James Mann 111 238.5
24 107 Alehouse WAGs 110.5 505
25 108 Team Baziu 110.5 504
60 109 Team stormtrooper84 110 475
95 110 Team Conoo3 110 444.5
28 111 NBSVV11 109.5 501.5
111 112 Awthena FC 109 428
201 113 Nesanesa fc 109 109
83 114 Team sean_mck23 108 454.5
114 115 Le Titans 11 108 426
56 116 Team paulys_dreamteam 107.5 480.5
88 117 Ngolo Ngolo Kante 107.5 452
93 118 Aletico JP 107.5 448
104 119 XMEN1892 107.5 437.5
105 120 Chudley Cannons 107.5 436.5
202 121 Onumara fc 107.5 107.5
20 122 [TyF] Ozdal City 107 508
37 123 FC Goldie 107 498.5
45 124 EPL GALACTICO'S 107 486
125 125 PPQ 107 413
126 126 teamanjewood 106.5 412
150 127 Onana_Whatshisname 106.5 375.5
192 128 Man city ug 106.5 182
203 129 Rototo 106.5 106.5
136 130 Paphos Toffees 106 402

Round 1 non-qualifiers

﻿League position Cup position Team Round score Total score
80 131 Bravo United 105.5 457
204 132 Wide dream 105.5 105.5
91 133 Team JenJen11 105 449.5
98 134 [TyF] INGU Academy 105 441.5
142 135 ☘️Allez Allez Allez 105 391
146 136 Team DongRom 105 381
41 137 Pigs F.C 104.5 493
106 138 Nerauzzurri 104.5 436
175 139 TieuSo 104.5 300
205 140 Spuds 104.5 104.5
53 141 Omonoia FC 104 482.5
154 142 Scootlands 104 368
206 143 Arsenal Football Baby 103 103
86 144 Jay spearing 102 453
161 145 Team TennisBone 102 350
145 146 D-Piero 101.5 383.5
180 147 stankysocks 101.5 283
97 148 Tolaria 100 442
179 149 Aloro 100 283.5
108 150 Team Pikey666 99.5 432
144 151 Cactus Functus 99 385
207 152 Lazy Boyz 98.5 98.5
148 153 RooniesGoonies 97.5 380
178 154 Team G2FC 97.5 287
91 155 Team BrotherGreat 97 449.5
162 156 Arsenal FC 97 341.5
141 157 dolarich 96.5 391.5
153 158 Crossfire Hurricane 96.5 368.5
208 159 Villan FC 96.5 96.5
120 160 King Henry XI 96 416.5
101 161 The_Tito 95.5 439
209 162 squirthound 95.5 95.5
95 163 Team c444si 95 444.5
109 164 Team Colecole 95 431
164 165 Burkingham FC 95 341
210 166 Hunter fc 95 95
77 167 Nic 94.5 462
116 168 FLORIDA 94.5 424
86 169 Team sakiv 93.5 453
100 170 Team ivangyc 93.5 441
171 171 GREGORY 93 322.5
115 172 Easton FC 92 424.5
158 173 Tykk 92 360.5
167 174 Binchokeo FC 92 331
152 175 Team donnelly2007 91.5 369.5
193 176 American Reds 91.5 167.5
211 177 EPIC 91 91
166 178 Green team 90.5 334.5
212 179 Arsensarmy 90.5 90.5
93 180 Galbatoreix 89.5 448
162 181 4.) Arsenal 89 341.5
133 182 Team DavidBrian 88 404
128 183 Team redstoglory 87.5 409.5
107 184 Bumbling Bois 86.5 432.5
124 185 Andy (Salary) Capp 86.5 415
137 186 Team Galbally 86.5 397
213 187 Wizzy FC 86 86
32 188 SuperPatco 85 501
139 189 Toni's Win. 85 396
140 190 Rita_Blanca 84.5 394.5
157 191 Team 3timelucky 84 361
174 192 Outlaws 84 313
176 193 AdaptPremie 11 84 288
181 194 Brisa 83.5 281.5
159 195 Team christopherm1 82 356
170 196 scheister5 82 324
214 197 Goonersarius 82 82
167 198 Team tampatonz 80.5 331
128 199 Toonami 80 409.5
155 200 JjamFC MC 22 79.5 367.5
186 201 Big Ron 79 248
188 202 man u 76.5 219.5
215 203 Zamalek 76.5 76.5
216 204 United fc 74 74
146 205 Mr_miyagi 72 381
183 206 Baltimore Oreos 71.5 263
217 207 Republic Of Ireland 69.5 69.5
137 208 Vidukas Bar and Grill 69 397
165 209 chelseafutbol 68.5 338.5
182 210 rugbyYo 67 265.5
218 211 Ravidson 66 66
160 212 Tinlee 64 354.5
156 213 Red4Ever 63 366
194 214 Montagfc 63 147.5
173 215 Arsenal Gunners 54.5 315
177 216 King James 48.5 287.5
197 217 BigDaddyJ 47.5 121.5
198 218 Man. City 42.5 119.5
219 219 KISSPROMISE FC 37 37

So, a score of 106 was needed to pass to the next round. There was only one team with that score, so we have exactly 130 qualifiers for round 2. Compare that with last year’s competition, when you only needed 61 points to make it!

Shock the monkey leads the way with a huge score of 164.5 thanks to major contributions from TAA, Haaland and Kane plus four more scores in double-digits. The Monkey could even afford the $16.28 for Mo Salah’s 4 points, something that dragged down a lot of other teams.

The highest-ranked team to be eliminated was the early-season league leader Pigs F.C. who fell an agonizing 1.5 points short of the cut-off, thanks to Salah’s virtual invisibility (4 points in a 9-0 win despite playing the whole match) and a shaky defense with Chilwell, Trippier and the AWOL Zinchenko contributing a mere 10.5 points total.

With midweek games already in play, GW-6 is looming, and that’s when round two will take place, reducing the 130 qualifying teams down to 90, so things are not getting easier! Now is the time to start crafting your team, the barn door is already open!

~

How did you do? Are you safely through, and if not, who let you down? Please let us know in the comments!

~

