Meet Your 2022-23 NMA Staff

David

Role at NMA : Site Manager, forum moderator, content creator

: Site Manager, forum moderator, content creator Location : Virginia, USA

: Virginia, USA Nationality : USA

: USA Favorite EPL Club : Liverpool, simply because of Jurgen Klopp

: Liverpool, simply because of Jurgen Klopp Favorite EPL Player : Mo Salah, for his talent and the obvious joy the game brings him (and vice versa)

: Mo Salah, for his talent and the obvious joy the game brings him (and vice versa) Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : Just a fan of the game

: Just a fan of the game Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Cristiano Ronaldo

: Cristiano Ronaldo Fantasy Platforms Played : FPL, Fantrax (NMA-11 and NMA-17), UCL, Euros, World Cup

: FPL, Fantrax (NMA-11 and NMA-17), UCL, Euros, World Cup Hobbies and Interests: Craft beer, bourbon, Muay Thai, Spartan obstacle course racing, and my family

James

Role at NMA : Content Creator

: Content Creator Location : New Zealand, South Island

: New Zealand, South Island Nationality : English

: English Favorite EPL Club : Newcastle United

: Newcastle United Favorite EPL Player : Now - Joelinton, Ever - Alan Shearer

: Now - Joelinton, Ever - Alan Shearer Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : I do like Plymouth Argyle.

: I do like Plymouth Argyle. Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Now - Zlatan, Ever - Maldini

: Now - Zlatan, Ever - Maldini Fantasy Platforms Played : FPL, Fantrax, UCL, Euros, World Cup

: FPL, Fantrax, UCL, Euros, World Cup Hobbies and Interests: Football, Rugby League, Movies and Board Games - I know, I know.

Paul

Role at NMA : Content Creator

: Content Creator Location : Essex, England

: Essex, England Nationality : British

: British Favorite EPL Club : Arsenal

: Arsenal Favorite EPL Player : Bukayo Saka (current) - Thierry Henry (all-time)

: Bukayo Saka (current) - Thierry Henry (all-time) Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : Southend United

: Southend United Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Federico Chiesa

: Federico Chiesa Fantasy Platforms Played : FPL, Fantrax, FPL Draft, Euros, World Cup

: FPL, Fantrax, FPL Draft, Euros, World Cup Hobbies and Interests: Reading, Writing, Music, Football.

PPQ

(I’m also a David, but there was already a David before me, so it’s PPQ. Interesting story behind those initials. )

Role at NMA : Content Creator

: Content Creator Location : Houston, TX, USA

: Houston, TX, USA Nationality : USA

: USA Favorite EPL Club : Arsenal

: Arsenal Favorite EPL Player : Bukayo Saka (current), Thierry Henry (Yes, it’s the same as Paul’s, but he’s a smart guy!)

: Bukayo Saka (current), Thierry Henry (Yes, it’s the same as Paul’s, but he’s a smart guy!) Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : Houston Dynamo

: Houston Dynamo Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Dani Rojas. Richmond FC

: Dani Rojas. Richmond FC Fantasy Platforms Played : FPL, Fantrax NMA-11 & NMA-17, Fantrax Draft League, Fantrax PXI, Weekly Yahoo, World Cup, Champions League, MLS (plus still missing Togga and the original Yahoo).

: FPL, Fantrax NMA-11 & NMA-17, Fantrax Draft League, Fantrax PXI, Weekly Yahoo, World Cup, Champions League, MLS (plus still missing Togga and the original Yahoo). Hobbies and Interests: Reading. Writing. Family. Craft beer.

Jeff

Role at NMA : Copy-editor, forum moderator, and Fantrax commish.

: Copy-editor, forum moderator, and Fantrax commish. Location : Vancouver WA, USA

: Vancouver WA, USA Nationality : USA

: USA Favorite EPL Club : Southampton, for as long as it lasts. Then maybe Leeds if they survive.

: Southampton, for as long as it lasts. Then maybe Leeds if they survive. Favorite EPL Player : Christian Ziege — Followed closely by Harry Kewell, Lee Bowyer and Ian Harte... Plus whoever is still on my Fantrax teams at the end of any weekend.

: Christian Ziege — Followed closely by Harry Kewell, Lee Bowyer and Ian Harte... Plus whoever is still on my Fantrax teams at the end of any weekend. Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : San Francisco Giants

: San Francisco Giants Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Micha Hancock

: Micha Hancock Fantasy Platforms Played : Fantrax NMA-11 & NMA-17, plus UCL and any one-off World-Cup or Olympics leagues I set up for NMA (including the women’s World Cup we did four years ago).

: Fantrax NMA-11 & NMA-17, plus UCL and any one-off World-Cup or Olympics leagues I set up for NMA (including the women’s World Cup we did four years ago). Hobbies and Interests: Craft beer, Strategy Games, Science Fiction, Political “Philosophy”, computers, pub trivia, home theater, nuclear chemistry, neurology, economics...

Guy

Role at NMA : Content Creator

: Content Creator Location : Oxfordshire, England

: Oxfordshire, England Nationality : British

: British Favorite EPL Club : None really (I tell myself this is good for Fantasy), but if pushed, Tottenham Hotspur

: None really (I tell myself this is good for Fantasy), but if pushed, Tottenham Hotspur Favorite EPL Player : The one who gets me most Fantasy points that week!

: The one who gets me most Fantasy points that week! Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : Crewe Alexandra

: Crewe Alexandra Favorite Player Outside the EPL : I don’t really do favorites but I do remember being amazed by how calm under pressure Paolo Maldini always seemed to be.

: I don’t really do favorites but I do remember being amazed by how calm under pressure Paolo Maldini always seemed to be. Fantasy Platforms Played : FPL, Fantrax NMA-11 & NMA-17, FPL, Euros, World Cup

: FPL, Fantrax NMA-11 & NMA-17, FPL, Euros, World Cup Hobbies and Interests: Brass Banding and music

Trambak

Role at NMA: Content Creator

Content Creator Location: Kolkata, India

Kolkata, India Nationality: Indian

Indian Favorite EPL Club: Manchester United, a bit inclined towards Leicester

Manchester United, a bit inclined towards Leicester Favorite EPL Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Since 2008 and hasn't changed since)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Since 2008 and hasn't changed since) Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL: I'm a die-hard Madridista and also a peña card holder, so Real Madrid

I'm a die-hard Madridista and also a peña card holder, so Real Madrid Favorite Player Outside the EPL: Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema Fantasy Platforms Played: FPL, Fantrax newbie, Euros, Champions League

FPL, Fantrax newbie, Euros, Champions League Hobbies and Interests: I read a lot of books, watch movies and play the tabla

Chris

Role at NMA : Occasional Content Creator (limited by law), member emeritus

: Occasional Content Creator (limited by law), member emeritus Location : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : USA

: USA Favorite EPL Club : Tottenham Hotspur

: Tottenham Hotspur Favorite EPL Player : Harry Kane

: Harry Kane Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : L.A. Galaxy

: L.A. Galaxy Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Giovanni Reyna

: Giovanni Reyna Fantasy Platforms Played : FPL, Fantrax-11, Champions League, Euros, World Cup, Yahoo NFL, Yahoo NCAA Basketball Tournament

: FPL, Fantrax-11, Champions League, Euros, World Cup, Yahoo NFL, Yahoo NCAA Basketball Tournament Hobbies and Interests: Hiking, beach biking, bowling, cooking, making cocktails, reading, watching movies, t.v. shows and (surprise!) sports

Olakunle

Role at NMA : Content Creator

: Content Creator Location : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Favorite EPL Club : Arsenal

: Arsenal Favorite EPL Player : Now - Cristiano Ronaldo, Ever - Ronaldinho

: Now - Cristiano Ronaldo, Ever - Ronaldinho Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : Definitely Real Madrid.

: Definitely Real Madrid. Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Vinicius Junior

: Vinicius Junior Fantasy Platforms Played : FPL, Fantrax, UCL, Euros.

: FPL, Fantrax, UCL, Euros. Hobbies and Interests: Football, Movies, and Scrabble.

Ali

Role at NMA : Content Creator

: Content Creator Location : Karachi, Pakistan

: Karachi, Pakistan Nationality : Pakistani

: Pakistani Favorite EPL Club : Manchester United

: Manchester United Favorite EPL Player : Now - Cristiano Ronaldo & Kevin de Bruyne, Ever - Paul Scholes

: Now - Cristiano Ronaldo & Kevin de Bruyne, Ever - Paul Scholes Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : Visca el Barca

: Visca el Barca Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Leo Messi

: Leo Messi Fantasy Platforms Played : FPL, UCL, Euros

: FPL, UCL, Euros Hobbies and Interests: Photography, Gaming, TV Shows, Sequence and of course, playing football more than anything - obviously

Stall

Role at NMA : Occasional Content Creator, member emeritus

: Occasional Content Creator, member emeritus Location : Southwest England

: Southwest England Nationality : British

: British Favorite EPL Club : Manchester United

: Manchester United Favorite EPL Player : I don’t really have a single favourite at this moment in time.

: I don’t really have a single favourite at this moment in time. Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : Little Yeovil Town

: Little Yeovil Town Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Again, there is no individual.

: Again, there is no individual. Fantasy Platforms Played : FPL, Fantrax NMA-11, UCL (sometimes), Euros, World Cup (come on England), and wish Yahoo were here!

: FPL, Fantrax NMA-11, UCL (sometimes), Euros, World Cup (come on England), and wish Yahoo were here! Hobbies and Interests: Sports of most types, outdoor living, reading, poker, TV shows and movies and BBQ’s as often as possible.

Dhivakhar

Role at NMA : Content Creator

: Content Creator Location : Bengaluru, India

: Bengaluru, India Nationality : Indian

: Indian Favorite EPL Club : Manchester United

: Manchester United Favorite EPL Player : Cristiano Ronaldo

: Cristiano Ronaldo Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : FC Barcelona

: FC Barcelona Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Lionel Messi

: Lionel Messi Fantasy Platforms Played : FPL, UCL Fantasy

: FPL, UCL Fantasy Hobbies and Interests: Football, Cricket, and Chess!

Sravan

Role at NMA : Content Creator

: Content Creator Location : Bangalore, India

: Bangalore, India Nationality : Indian

: Indian Favorite EPL Club : Here for the thrills, but Manchester City if I had to choose one.

: Here for the thrills, but Manchester City if I had to choose one. Favorite EPL Player : João Cancelo. Jadon Sancho when he rediscovers his Dortmund form.

: João Cancelo. Jadon Sancho when he rediscovers his Dortmund form. Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : Probably watched every Bayern Munich game since 2013. Mia san Mia! Really hoping that Dortmund and Leipzig reach their potential. Outside the top five leagues though, Ajax’s way is the way football is meant to be played.

: Probably watched every Bayern Munich game since 2013. Mia san Mia! Really hoping that Dortmund and Leipzig reach their potential. Outside the top five leagues though, Ajax’s way is the way football is meant to be played. Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Neymar Jr

: Neymar Jr Fantasy Platforms Played : UCL, Euros, FPL rookie.

: UCL, Euros, FPL rookie. Hobbies and Interests: FIFA, traveling, reading, tech, F1, and playing football of course!

MiQ

Role at NMA : Content Creator

: Content Creator Location : Abu Dhabi, UAE

: Abu Dhabi, UAE Nationality : Emirati (UAE)

: Emirati (UAE) Favorite EPL Club : Tottenham Hotspur

: Tottenham Hotspur Favorite EPL Player : Heung-Min Son

: Heung-Min Son Favorite Club(s) Outside the EPL : Fiorentina, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich

: Fiorentina, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich Favorite Player Outside the EPL : Robin Gosens

: Robin Gosens Fantasy Platforms Played : FPL, UCL, plus a draft-style UCL game that I invented

: FPL, UCL, plus a draft-style UCL game that I invented Hobbies and Interests: Playing football, board games, video games, and fantasy football

