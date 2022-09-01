Fantrax EPL GW-6 Player Picks on the Barn-Door

Welcome to GW-6, following the campaign’s first midweek slate of fixtures. We are looking over what the weekend brings and how we can cope with the hectic schedule and injuries to come.

~

Scheduling Note:

This weekend’s one early kickoff is the 12:30 BST Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool. Confirmed lineups should be available about 45 minutes before our Fantrax deadline, so come back to NMA in the countdown hour to see those lineup announced in our Pre-Deadline Chat!

Also, due to the compressed timeframe between GW-5 and GW-6, prices quoted are pre-adjustment.

Goalkeepers

Henderson – $11.96 (Forest v Bournemouth)

Dean Henderson has been an amazingly strong fantasy option this year, topping the charts of goalkeepers with 60 points. But a thumping at Man City this week should drop his price. Forest will lose a few this year, that’s how they play, but I expect a good result against Bournemouth this weekend.

~

Lloris - $8.52 (Tottenham v Fulham)

Tottenham will be looking for a response to their mid-week surprise defeat and Lloris is a good price for managers. A game v Fulham looks winnable for Spurs, and I reckon they could be good for a tight victory here.

~

Sanchez - $11.02 – (Brighton v Leicester)

4th-place Brighton has started the season well, but I think the mid-week shake-up could be just what they needed to ensure they stay focused. I’m still not confident on rock-bottom Leicester at all, so that long trip to the south coast could prove fruitful for managers willing to take a punt on the Brighton net-minder.

Defenders

Kieran Trippier - $17.19 – (Newcastle v Palace)

Trippier is a fantastic defender, offering threats from his set piece taking. I’ve had a piece of him all season, and currently he sits #1 in points among all defenders, #7 overall. A home fixture against an always difficult Palace side will be a chance for another clean sheet for the Magpies.

~

Joao Cancelo - $12.83 – (Aston Villa v Man City)

Put simply, if you can afford him, get him! He scored a goal mid-week and has proved again that he is the equivalent of an attacking winger the way he plays. Villa looks okay at best, and Manchester City has really hit stride recently.

~

Wesley Fofana - $8.79 – (Chelsea v West Ham)

After finally completing his drawn-out transfer to Chelsea, it will be interesting to see if the former Leicester man makes his debut. If he does, expect the game against West Ham to be a tight affair that could lead to some good points for Fofana owners.

Midfielders

Ivan Perisic - $9.3 (Spurs v Fulham)

I watched the game midweek v West Ham, and I thought Perisic impressive. He offers an attacking threat and works amazingly hard. He is fit and will play a lot of minutes if selected. I think he’s a good option for managers all round.

~

Solly March – $11.35 (Brighton v Leicester)

March is the highest scoring Fantrax midfielder who has not scored a goal. He has the same number of points as Odegaard at Arsenal, meaning he is scoring some amazing phantasy points without relying on goals to do it. His performances just ooze points. A tasty fixture hosting hapless Leicester means opportunity, so I reckon he could be a sneaky choice if you have 11.35 m available.

~

Jesse Lingard - $5.93 (Forest v Bournemouth)

I think Forest is an interesting prospect. I am waiting for Lingard to have that game that catapults him forward. He gets in good positions and creates chances, so against Bournemouth, I think he could have a big influence. He’s a really decent budget option this week.

Forwards

Erling Haaland - $20.24 – (Villa v Man City)

This man is an absolute phenom! He scored back-to-back hattricks this week, averaging 30 points over those two games. He has shattered the Premier League record for most goals in a player’s initial five games, netting an amazing nine times. I don’t care that the Citizens are away, they do not change how they play for anyone, so I expect Haaland to score big again, even if his minutes are managed ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Sevilla.

~

Isak - $3.4 – (Newcastle v Palace)

What a debut — Isak could have so easily had two goals but for a marginal offside call. I was lucky enough to include him in my NMA-17 team, and he out-earned the infallible Mo Salah. I think he is going to get a few games for Newcastle before Wilson returns, so I implore everyone to try to squeeze this immense Swedish talent into their sides this week. He will likely stay there for the remainder of the season at that price.

~

Sterling - $10.28 – (Chelsea v West Ham)

Sterling is the Blues’ main goal threat until they can sign another top level striker. At time of writing, Chelsea and Barcelona have agreed a fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is on his way to London for a medical, but even if the deal is finalized it will come to late to threaten Sterling’s start this weekend.

~

How much is rotation a concern for your team? Are you going to make any major changes after the summer transfer window slams shut? Are there any injuries that scare you ahead of the rest of the season? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments!

~