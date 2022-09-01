EPL GW-6 FPL Player Picks

Still trying to catch your breath? The Premier League has left FPL managers with very little time to recover. GW-5 was a perfect week for managers who decided to trust Haaland with the armband as he scored a hattrick for the second consecutive game. While several players stood out, others left managers disappointed. Having a strong bench might be an especially good move this weekend due to the likelihood of rotation in the face of fixture congestion.

Let’s take a look at some of the players that stand out for GW-6.

Goalkeepers

Ederson Moraes (£5.5m, Aston Villa v Man City)

Three shutouts in five games tells you all you need to know about Man City’s number one. The Brazilian is the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets this season, and a fixture against a struggling Aston Villa provides the perfect opportunity to make it four in six games.

Dean Henderson (£4.6m, Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth)

Two consecutive penalty saves has made Henderson a hot prospect among FPL managers. The Nottingham Forest shot-stopper is beginning to show the kind of form that he displayed for Sheffield United in the Premier League three seasons ago. This weekend Nottingham Forest comes up against a goal-shy Bournemouth that has failed to score a goal since their opening day victory over Aston Villa.

Defenders

Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m, Everton v Liverpool)

Alexander-Arnold remains a popular choice among FPL managers even though it’s been an underwhelming season for the Reds so far. Despite having a Meyerside derby up next against Everton, the Toffees’ struggles in front of goal makes this fixture the perfect match for the Reds to secure their second clean sheet of the season. Arnold will also be eager to contribute up front after delivering his first goal and assist of the campaign in the clash against Bournemouth.

Emerson Royal (£5.1m, Tottenham v Fulham)

Emerson will again expect to feature from the start when Spurs welcome Fulham to Tottenham Stadium in GW-6. The defender is part of a Spurs defense that has two clean sheets this season while also contributing an assist. While the Cottagers are known for goal-scoring, they are also known to leave spaces behind their lines, which might provide the perfect opportunity for Emerson to provide his second attacking return of the season.

Neco Williams (£4.1m, Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth)

While a bruising 6-0 loss against Man City might have reduced the lure to add Williams to your FPL team, a fixture against fellow newly promoted Bournemouth seems like the perfect opportunity for Willaims to secure a clean sheet plus attacking points.

Joao Cancelo (£7.1m, Aston Villa v Man City)

Cancelo scored his first goal of the season when he notched the City’s fourth in the 6-nil win over Bournemouth. The defender has been part of a Man City defense that has kept three clean sheets in five games. His 12-point haul in GW-5 was Cancelo’s second double-digit game-week of the season.

Midfielders

Wilfred Zaha (£7.1m, Newcastle v Crystal Palace)

Zaha marked his return from a slight injury with a goal to help Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace secure a 1-all draw against Brentford. The Ivorian international’s goal was his fourth in four matches for the Eagles. Viera’s decision to play the Ivorian much closer to goal has yielded returns for the winger.

Anthony Gordon (£5.5m, Everton v Liverpool)

At the tender age of 21, Anthony Gordon has become the go-to man for Frank Lampard’s Everton. The midfielder has continued from where he finished last season and seems to have added goals to his game. Gordon has scored in the Toffees’ last two games to help them secure draws in both fixtures. Frank Lampard’s side will again look to the youngster to provide inspiration up front when they come up against bitter rivals Liverpool this weekend in the Merseyside derby.

Raheem Sterling (£10.0m, Chelsea v West Ham)

Raheem Sterling made it three goals in two matches when he put Chelsea in the lead against Southampton on Tuesday. While most of Chelsea’s other attackers have failed to find the back of the net since the season began, Sterling seems to be coming into form at the right time. The lack of a recognized center forward at the club has seen Sterling play much closer to the opposition box, and now might be the perfect time to add him to your team (although once Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suits up for the Blues we may have to re-evaluate).

Mo Salah (£13.0m, Everton v Liverpool)

Never count out Mo Salah. He bounced back from a disastrous showing in which he failed to score or assist in Liverpool’s nine-nil atomization of Bournemouth by providing two assists in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m, Aston Villa v Man City)

De Bruyne is expected to play from the start when Man City takes on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa this weekend. The midfield maestro was benched for all but 20 minutes of the rout of Nottingham Forest, so he will be eager to get among the goals and assists against the Villans as he preps to open the UCL campaign next midweek.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.4m, Man United v Arsenal)

Martinelli scored his third goal of the season to help the Gunners maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season. The Brazilian has been a thorn in the opposition goal area this season as he seems to have finally added end-product to his game. Having set piece duty also adds to his appeal as the Gunners have one of the highest conversation rates in the Premier League.

Forwards

Erling Haaland (£11.9m, Aston Villa v Man City)

Is there still any manager out there who doesn’t have Haaland in his/her team? He has been phenomenal for Pep Guardiola’s side this season. Two hattricks in two consecutive gameweeks makes him the hottest player right now, a must-have for every FPL manager. And it’s not just a matter of owning him, it’s looking like he’s the best choice for the captain’s armband too. However, there’s always the fear of Pep roulette — De Bruyne rested against Nottingham Forest, and with Sevilla coming up in the Champions League on Tuesday, this weekend could be Haaland’s turn to ride pine.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m, Man United v Arsenal)

Gabriel Jesus notched his third league goal of the season as Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa. The win was the Gunners’ fifth consecutive victory, leaving them the only team with a perfect record. Jesus’s goal against the Villans took his tally for the season to three goals plus three assists.

Alexander Mitrovic (£6.7m, Tottenham v Fulham)

Looking for a high-scoring, reliable mid-priced forward? Mitrovic is the obvious answer. The big striker has set the league alight with five goals in just four matches for newly promoted Fulham. Mitro is beginning to show he has what it takes to play in the Premier League. Only Man City’s Erling Haaland has scored more goals.

Harry Kane (£11.4m, Tottenham v Fulham)

Harry Kane is a smart pick for FPL managers as he comes up against a Fulham defense that has conceded seven goals in five Premier League games this season. The striker has scored four goals and will be eager to add to his tally when he comes up against the newly promoted side.

What do you think of our picks this week? What is your FPL strategy? Who will be a hit or a miss? Who’s on your watch-list? Who’s your captain? Are you already reaching for a chip? Please log in and let us know in the comments below!

