EPL Will Proceed With Partial Schedule for Round 8

This weekend’s Man United vs Leeds, Chelsea vs Liverpool, and Brighton vs Crystal Palace fixtures are postponed, but all of the other seven EPL matches will go ahead.

Below is the new schedule for GW-8, with times in BST. With two matches now in the early kickoff slot, Fantrax managers should get to see four confirmed lineups (Villa, Saints, Forest & Fulham) in the countdown hour.

Friday 16 September

20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton

20:00 Nott’ham Forest v Fulham

~

Saturday 17 September

12:30 Wolves v Man City

15:00 Newcastle v Bournemouth

17:30 Tottenham v Leicester

[Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace]

~

Sunday 18 September

12:00 Brentford v Arsenal FC

14:15 Everton v West Ham

[Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool]

[Postponed Man Utd v Leeds]

So how are you handling the sudden blank-week? Is your lineup totally foxed? Are you playing a chip to skate by? Or are you flexible enough to dodge this bullet? Please log in and let us know your thoughts and primal screams in the comment section below!

~