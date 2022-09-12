 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

EPL Will Proceed With Partial Schedule for Round 8

It’s game on for most teams this weekend!

By David Brian
The EPL (mostly) gets a green light this weekend!
Photo by Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

This weekend’s Man United vs Leeds, Chelsea vs Liverpool, and Brighton vs Crystal Palace fixtures are postponed, but all of the other seven EPL matches will go ahead.

Below is the new schedule for GW-8, with times in BST. With two matches now in the early kickoff slot, Fantrax managers should get to see four confirmed lineups (Villa, Saints, Forest & Fulham) in the countdown hour.

So how are you handling the sudden blank-week? Is your lineup totally foxed? Are you playing a chip to skate by? Or are you flexible enough to dodge this bullet? Please log in and let us know your thoughts and primal screams in the comment section below!

~

