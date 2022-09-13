UCL MD-2 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

MD-2 Build-Up

English Premier League GW-7 was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The effects continue on to affect European competitions schedule — Rangers hosting Napoli is also postponed to Wednesday instead of Tuesday because the police force will be occupied by the current events. The ripple effect denies Napoli fans attendance of the match. In fairness, Rangers fans will not be allowed to support their team in the return leg.

Top former Bundesliga strikers Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are under the spotlight on MD-2; The Polish international returns to Munich in a Barcelona shirt while Dortmund visits Haaland’s new home when they face Man City at the Etihad.

Two clubs have sacked their managers and appointed new tacticians since MD-1. Chelsea FC parted ways with Thomas Tuchel and appointed Graham Potter. The newly appointed manager’s first match was postponed, so Chelsea’s home match against Salzburg will be his first. Potter joined Chelsea this weekend after more than three years at the helm of Brighton.

The other club to change managers was understandably RB Leipzig. Domenico Tedesco’s tenure was less than one year. He is succeeded by Marco Rose. The latter was sacked last May by Dortmund for “unsatisfactory” season results that yielded no trophies. Rose helped Borussia Monchengladbach reach the knockout stages of UCL in 2020-21.

Team News (Injury / Suspension)

GROUP A

~

GROUP B

Note: Contrary to what you may find on some sites around the internet that Atletico’s Madrid defender Felipe is suspended on MD-2, here a link to the official UEFA booking lists which shows that Felipe completed serving his ban in MD-1.

~

GROUP C

~

GROUP D

~

GROUP E

~

GROUP F

~

GROUP G

~

GROUP H

Keep an eye on the comments section for any late updates and be aware that lineups for the Sporting vs Tottenham and Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan will be released about an hour before today’s fantasy transfer deadline at 16:45 GMT. Make sure you’re here for that!

Good luck everyone!

~

How’s your team shaping up? Have you been hit by any of the missing players? Do you have any tactical questions? And which matches do you plan / wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

~

~