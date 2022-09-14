Fantrax EPL GW-8 Player Picks: Friday Deadline & Six Blanks

At least there are games, right?

Those don’t now include: Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Chelsea vs Liverpool, or Man United vs Leeds.

That limits options, which of course makes it easier... and harder.

This week’s early kickoff is Friday. Confirmed lineups for Aston Villa vs Southampton and Nottingham Forest and Fulham should be available about 45 minutes before our Fantrax deadline, so come back to NMA to see that and panic-discussion in our Pre-Deadline Chat during the countdown hour!

Also, GW-8 is a Blog Cup week for those who haven’t been eliminated yet. That means it’s time for some short-term points-maximizing!

Goalkeepers

Ederson – $6.55 (MCI v WOL)

City has yet to lose but has kept only two clean sheets thus far. Ederson gets most of his points through clean sheets because City’s press controls the game so well. Wolves have the lowest scoring total in the league, so there’s a good chance he gets those cleansheet points here.

~

Emiliano Martinez - $4.98 (AST v SOU)

Martinez and Villa have yet to keep an opponent scoreless. But Martinez also makes saves, meaning there are still points for the taking. Villa is home vs a mid-table Southampton side, and the price is right.

Defenders

Vitalii Mykolenko – $7.00 (EVE v WHU)

The Everton defense has been playing much better, and Mykolenko has been sneaking forward in the attack. He’s been earning his value and gets a home matchup. Jordan Pickford is out, so Everton doesn’t have the same coverage behind them.

~

Neco Williams - $12.47 (NOT vs FUL)

He is second in points among defenders, behind only Trent Arnold-Alexanders for “Accurate Crosses”, tied for most “Shots on Target” among defenders, and in the top 10 for “Interceptions.” That’s a lot of ways to earn points. Neco gets a good home matchup against Fulham.

~

Emerson Royal – $8.79 (TOT v LEI)

Royal has been a consistent presence in the Tottenham lineup, active on both sides of the ball. Spurs play last place Leicester and look to recover from a disappointing midweek result.

~

Sven Botman – $8.35 (NEW v BOU)

If you don’t have Trippier at a reduced price, then the big center back is a solid way into this good matchup.

Midfielders

Gabriel Martinelli – $12.55 (BRE v ARS)

Martinelli had his lone single-digit Fantrax game against Man United. He checks all the boxes for a player you want on your side. Attacking midfielder... Aggressive... On set-pieces... Not afraid to shoot (seven shots vs Fulham, five vs Villa!). He has scored three times already. The Gunners play 16th place Everton.

~

Lucas Paquetá - $3.85 (EVE vs WHU)

New signing Paquetá put in a strong fantasy performance in his first start for West Ham, picking up points on both sides of the ball. At his low price, he needs only a few points to make him worth picking.

~

Kevin De Bruyne - 18.56 (WOL v MCI)

He’s the best midfielder playing this weekend (and most weekends). But with other top players out, he has to be high on your list.

~

Morgan Gibbs-White - $5.09 (NOT vs FUL)

Giggs-White is becoming more and more a part of the Nottingham Forest attack. He notched his first assist last game, and he’s putting in more and more crosses. He’s a good cheap option this weekend against Fulham.

~

Allan Saint-Maximin - $10.03 (NEW v BOU)

Check the injury reports first before finalizing this choice, as he’s been recovering from an injury. ASM had been been on a roll, and should he be back in the lineup, and it’s a great matchup.

Forwards

Alexander Isak – $5.35 (NEW v BOU)

He didn’t score in his second game, but he did have chances, and he still returned some fantasy points. Bournemouth has conceded 15 goals in three away games, so you have to like all Newcastle attackers, especially budget-priced ones like Isak.

~

Harry Kane – $21.45 (TOT v LEI)

Kane has five goals already this season. He’s pricey, but Leicester has given up 16 goals. Kane will have chances and will want to get going again after a tough Champion’s League fixture. Son Heung-Min is on my radar too, although he hasn’t gotten going yet. He’s cheaper and we know he can have big games.

~

Gabriel Jesus – $15.31 (BRE v ARS)

Jesus has three goals plus three assists on the season. Brentford has kept only one clean sheet this season. Jesus continues to have chances, and he looks as confident as ever.

Are you holding onto players with a bye week? What players are you taking a chance on? Please log in and share your thoughts and advice below in the comments!

~