Reader Poll: EPL GW-8 Best FPL Captain

We may have only 14 teams playing this game-week, but that doesn’t mean the armband decision is any easier! Many FPL managers will struggle to navigate this tricky period, some opting for the wildcard, some free-hitting, and some just making a couple of transfers and praying for the best.

This week we have some big hitters in our Captain Poll (no surprise there, right?), with many of the in-form strikers making the cut. Check out our selections and then cast your vote!

Erling Haaland (£12.0m, Wolves vs Man City)

Haaland tops our list as the league’s leading scorer, already hitting double digits after just six games. Haaland has scored now in four consecutive league games with eight goals during this time. He has never failed to deliver an attacking return in any game for Man City. He’s the early front-runner for the Golden Boot and is on course to be the top FPL point-returner. With Mo Salah idle this week, Haaland is the uncontested set-and-forget choice, especially against a Wolves team that is struggling for consistency.

Harry Kane (£11.4m, Tottenham vs Leicester)

From one big hitter to another, Harry Kane is a well-established FPL stud with serious pedigree in the Premier League, so he’s never going to be too far from this list. He may not have been as explosive as Haaland so far, but his five goals plus an assist is nothing to sneeze at. Spurs will be clear favorites against the Foxes who are rock bottom and leaking goals (16 to be precise).

Alexander Isak (£7.0m, Newcastle vs Bournemouth)

The Magpies’ new-boy looks lively, starting his Premier League career well with a goal on his debut. Isak faces the league’s worst away defense in Bournemouth, currently without a permanent manager after parting ways with Scott Parker. Bournemouth has conceded 18 goals so far this season, mostly on the road, so this game could easily get away from them.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m, Nottingham Forest vs Fulham)

Our final pick is yet another striker! Mitrovic has done a great job silencing his critics after previous disappointing campaigns in the Premier League. He has six goals, producing goal contributions in each of the last four game-weeks. Host Forest has struggled to get up and running this season, already having shipped 14 goals. Mitrovic looks hungry for more, and you wouldn’t bet against him.

Poll Who is your Game-week 8 FPL Captain? Haaland

Kane

Isak

Mitrovic

Other (post in comments) vote view results 53% Haaland (17 votes)

25% Kane (8 votes)

15% Isak (5 votes)

3% Mitrovic (1 vote)

3% Other (post in comments) (1 vote) 32 votes total Vote Now

Do you like our captain picks this week, or are you eyeing someone else? Please vote in our poll and join us in the comments!

