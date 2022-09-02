Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-6

My slow start continues as some of my premiums are not delivering, and I’m faced with accumulating injuries. There’s still plenty of season to go, so there’s no need to panic just yet! I need a big week, so I’m crossing my fingers that I can hit the right captain.

Official FPL

Unfortunately, I did not captain Haaland last time out; he was my vice. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Hopefully Reece James can recover in time for this weekend. The main question right now is whom to bring in to replace the injured Rodrigo. Martinelli is the obvious choice.

Fantrax NMA-11

This week is the last-chance saloon for Mount who hasn’t delivered well at all, but I still have hope for him against relegation-fodder West Ham. My forward line remains ‘set and forget’. Tsimikas looks good value if he gets a start on the weekend.

Fantrax NMA-17

I’m happy overall with the team but could easily trade one or two. These are practically at budget so would be looking at like-for-like swaps.

With whom should I replace Rodrigo? Are you still sticking with premiums or shopping elsewhere in FPL? Please join me in the comments!

