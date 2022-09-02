Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW6

My slow start continues as some of my premiums are not delivering overly well and I’m faced with continual injuries in the side. Still plenty of the season to go and no need to panic and go risky just yet! I need a big week and I’m crossing my fingers that I can hit the right captain choice in FPL.

Official FPL

Unfortunately I did not captain Haaland last time out; he was my vice. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Hopefully Reece James can recover in time for this weekend. The main question is right now is whom to bring in to replace the injured Rodrigo. Martinelli is the obvious choice.

Fantrax NMA-11

Last chance saloon for Mount who hasn’t returned well at all, but I still have hope for him against West Ham. Forward line remains ‘set and forget’. Tsimikas looks good value if he gets a start on the weekend.

Fantrax NMA-17

Happy overall with the team but could easily move on one or two. Practically at budget so would be looking at like-for-like swaps.

~

With whom should I replace Rodrigo? Are you still sticking with premiums or shopping elsewhere in FPL? Please join me in the comments!

~