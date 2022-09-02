EPL GW-6 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

After a midweek slate of fixtures, Premier League teams are set to face another quick turnaround, with tons of action-packed football in store for the weekend.

Two fixtures stand out for this weekend: Everton hosting Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park (the early kick off for Fantrax managers on Saturday) followed by an improved Man United looking to end a revitalised Arsenal’s unbeaten run on Sunday.

Let’s just hope the fantasy managers out there are set with their squads to get tons of points! Here are the Premier League GW-6 fixtures:

Saturday, September 3

Sunday, September 4

Saturday, September 3

Everton vs. Liverpool

Frank Lampard’s Toffees are still looking for their first win after three straight 1-1 draws. Meanwhile, Liverpool is motivated in this derby after a dramatic last-kick win against Newcastle. The Reds have character and confidence to stand up to the Goodison crowd, so they’re heavy favorites for the win.

Team news:

Everton

UNAVAILABLE: Mina (Injured), Godfrey (Injured), Holgate (Injured), Doucoure (Injured), Townsend (Injured), Gomes (Injured), Calvert-Lewin (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: None for now.

Liverpool

UNAVAILABLE: Konate (Injured), Ramsay (Injured), Henderson (Injured), Keita (Injured), Thiago (Injured) Oxlade-Chamberlain (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Kelleher (Fitness), Jota (Fitness)

Prediction: 1 – 3

Brentford vs. Leeds

Brentford is winless in three since famously dismantling Man United 4-0 on the opening weekend. Moreover, the Bees have drawn in back-to-back matches 1-1, conceding first each time – They’re still finding their momentum this term. Meanwhile, Leeds has struggled in the last couple games. Finishing is just not accurate enough up front. The Rodrigo shoulder injury will only exacerbate this problem.

Brentford

UNAVAILABLE: Canos (Injured), Norgaard (Injured), Pinnock (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Jansson (Injured), Ajer (Fitness)

Leeds United

UNAVAILABLE: Dallas (Injured), Rodrigo (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Cooper (Fitness), Ayling (Fitness), Firpo (Fitness)

Prediction: 0 – 2

Chelsea vs. West Ham

One can’t predict which Chelsea side will show up. The Blues have lost two of their previous three and are off to their worst start to a Premier League season since the 2015-16 campaign. Meanwhile, the Hammers have bought some quality players who must be desperate to demonstrate their skills, but David Moyes’ side is also struggling with consistency.

Chelsea

UNAVAILABLE: Kante (Injured), Aubameyang (Injured), Zakaria (work permit)

QUESTIONABLE: None

West Ham United

UNAVAILABLE: Aguerd (Injured), Johnson (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Dawson (Injured), Cresswell (Injured), Scamacca (Illness)

Prediction: 1 – 0

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

The Magpies must be disappointed to have conceded Liverpool’s late game-winner, but they do make life difficult for opponents to beat. Same goes for the Palace side that has displayed phenomenal counter-attacking football but failed to find tangible results in the end. To be fair, Palace has had difficult fixtures so far, but the home crowd of Eddie Howe’s club might just be too much for Patrick Viera’s men.

Newcastle:

UNAVAILABLE: Krafth (Injured), Shelvey (Injured), Wilson (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Bruno Guimaraes (Injured), Saint-Maximin (Injured), Isak (Injured), Lascelles (injured)

Crystal Palace

UNAVAILABLE: Butland (Injured), Ferguson (Injured), Tomkins (Injured), McArthur (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Hughes (Fitness)

Prediction: 2 – 1

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth

Forest suffered a 6-0 defeat to Man City, but with the form the English champions are in, not many would place blame. Manager Scott Parker’s sacking is questionable, but Bournemouth did earn a point against Wolves after the 9-0 disembowelment at Anfield. However, if Bournemouth hopes to stay in the Premier League, the side must remove the league’s punching bag from its own head and put it on another, which means winning games against sides like Forest.

Nottingham Forest

UNAVAILABLE: Mangala (Injured), Richards (Injured), Niakhate (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: None so far

Bournemouth

UNAVAILABLE: Stanislas (Injury), Rothwell, (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE: Brooks (fitness), Pearson (Injury)

Prediction: 2 – 0

Tottenham vs. Fulham

Spurs haven’t been performing quite as well as many would have expected given their depth and quality, but just like their manager, they’re showing enough strength to eke out wins. Fulham has surprised many doubters, taking eight points from a possible 15, thanks largely to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s five goals. The Cottagers have shown they can take games to the wire against teams like Arsenal, so if Spurs slip up, Fulham might possibly edge it despite the London derby’s home crowd being against them.

Tottenham

UNAVAILABLE: Lucas Moura (Injured), Gil (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE: none so far

Fulham

UNAVAILABLE: Wilson (Injured), Soloman (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: None so far

Prediction: 1 – 2

Wolves vs. Southampton

Wolves are also hunting for a first win of the campaign, having drawn three of their first five and finding it difficult to score. Southampton will have confidence after winning two of the last three matches, highlighted by a 2-1 come-back victory over Chelsea midweek.

Wolves

UNAVAILABLE: Chiquinho (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: None so far

Southampton

UNAVAILABLE: Lavia (Injured), Livramento (Injured), Caleta-Car (work permit)

QUESTIONABLE: None so far

Prediction: 0 – 1

Aston Villa vs. Man City

Villa is in freefall, and pressure is building on Steven Gerrard who has won only three of his last 16 matches in England. Even worse, Villa has lost three on the bounce and now heads into a match against the league champions.

On the other hand, Man City has this player named Erling Haaland. He has scored back-to-back hattricks and looks a shoo-in for the Golden Boot award at this point. Caveats: With UCL starting next midweek, Haaland is overdue for a rest, and City’s usually impregnable defense has been breached this season.

Aston Villa

UNAVAILABLE: Carlos (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Dendoncker (Illness)

Manchester City

UNAVAILABLE: Laporte (Injured), Phillips (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Ake (Injured), Grealish (Injured)

Prediction: 0 – 4

Sunday, September 4

Brighton vs. Leicester

It was surprising to see Brighton lose to Fulham, but it was the Seagulls’ first loss of the campaign. Graham Potter’s team is really displaying fluid attacking football. In contrast, Leicester is on a downward trajectory, having lost four in a row. The home side should grab three points.

Brighton

UNAVAILABLE: Moder (Injured), Lallana (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Sarmiento (Injured)

Leicester

UNAVAILABLE: Bertrand (Injured), Pereira (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Amartey (Ilness)

Prediction: 2 – 0

Man United vs. Arsenal

Manchester United may not have played particularly well so far, but recently the Red Devils have shown enough character to fight to the very last, earning three wins in a row. They are still a long way from where they should be, but they can be dangerous on the counter. Arsenal has five straight wins, but this game will be the toughest challenge the Gunners have faced so far. Their style will make it difficult for the Red Devils to compete, but the home crowd might just be the difference between these historic rivals.

Manchester United

UNAVAILABLE: Pellistri (Injured), Williams (Injured), Martial (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Shaw (knock), Wan-Bissaka (knock)

Arsenal

UNAVAILABLE: Nelson (Injured), Partey (Injured), Elneny (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Ramsdale (Injured), Zinchenko (Injured), Odegaard (Injured)

Prediction: 2 – 2

[Stats and info referenced in this article were sourced from thestatszone and fantasypremierleague]

What are your predictions for this game-week? Whom are you planning to captain? Any player you think will shine during the GW-6? What late news have you seen? Please add your thoughts to the comment section below!

