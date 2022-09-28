Reader Poll: EPL GW-9 Best FPL Captain

Seven of the top eight teams in the league play each other, and there are some intriguing matches: Arsenal vs Tottenham, Manchester Derby, Chelsea with Graham Potter, and Brighton without.

Which means there’s isn’t one standout mismatch, so not one standout choice. I love weeks like this because it means there should be some different picks!

Erling Haaland - MCI vs MAN

It’s hard to NOT choose Haaland at the rate he’s scoring right now. He has 11 goals (more than scored by 13 teams) in seven games. There has been only one game he hasn’t scored in, and he still tallied an assist there. He’s match proof at this point, with 23 FPL points more than the second best in the league. If you’re not sure whom to go with, go with him. Kevin De Bruyne is another Man City option. He’s not putting up Haaland numbers, and United has defended well in the last four matches, but KDB is KDB. He’s the top earning midfielder and has notched six assists.

~

Harry Kane- ARS vs TOT

In different year without Haaland, we’d be talking about Kane’s hot start. He has scored in five of seven, adding two assists. Tottenham trails only City in goals, but Spurs visit a stiff Arsenal defense in a North London derby. There could be some goals in this one. Are you gutsy enough to go with Son Heung-Min after his substitute hattrick and that free goal for South Korea?

~

Mo Salah - LIV vs BHA

Mo hasn’t had the start that some would have expected. With a home match up plus a Potter-less Brighton team, there is potential here for Mo and Liverpool. Potential is only that of course. I keep waiting for a break out game. Could this be it?

~

Ivan Toney - BOU vs BRE

Of the match-ups, this one has the most promise, and Toney is the most promising of the bunch. Bournemouth has conceded 19 (2nd worst) while Brentford has scored a respectable 15. Toney sits third in scoring in FPL with five goals and two assists. He won’t be a common choice. He’s selected by 21% of the managers meaning his captaincy will be lower. He’s a serious differential pick here.

Poll FPL GW-9 Best FPL Captain Erling Haaland - MCI vs MAN

Harry Kane- ARS vs TOT

Mo Salah - LIV vs BHA

Ivan Toney - BOU vs BRE

Other - Comment below vote view results 70% Erling Haaland - MCI vs MAN (12 votes)

11% Harry Kane- ARS vs TOT (2 votes)

5% Mo Salah - LIV vs BHA (1 vote)

5% Ivan Toney - BOU vs BRE (1 vote)

5% Other - Comment below (1 vote) 17 votes total Vote Now

Whom are you giving your armband to? What match up do you like best?

~