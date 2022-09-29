EPL GW-9: Best FPL Differentials

We’re almost shot of the international break, so FPL managers are waking back up to look for ways to gain ground in their mini-leagues. Wildcards are flying, and so we are seeing some fluctuations in prices, but there are a few attractive under-the-radar assets who could yield strong results for those willing to go against the grain.

James Maddison (£7.9m, 7.2%, Leicester vs Nottingham Forest)

It has been an absolute horror start for Leicester this season, so you would certainly be avoiding the Foxes’ defenders like the plague. But Maddison has been steady, the brightest spark in the team. Leicester has been managing to score, and Maddison rewarded his owners with a goal against Tottenham last time out. The Foxes are due a win, and if they’re going to get anything from this match, Maddison looks the most likely to be involved.

Jack Harrison (£6.2m, 4.7%, Leeds vs Aston Villa)

Harrison is certainly a steady and safe bet, having returned one goal and provided three assists so far this season. Leeds looks susceptible at the back, but the attack is still producing in front of goal. Harrison performs best at home, having created the most chances in this Leeds side.

Konstantinos Tsimikas (£4.5m, 0.3%, Liverpool vs Brighton)

With Robertson a doubt this game-week, budget-friendly Tsimikas may have a chance to appear. Liverpool has plenty of catching up to do and will fancy a visit from a Potterless Brighton. Tsimikas has two assists this season in 130 minutes, so just like Robertson, he offers potential at both ends of the pitch.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.0m, 0.5%, Crystal Palace vs Chelsea)

Chelsea may be struggling right now, but in Aubameyang the Blues do have a player who is a proven goal-scorer in this league. He finished two previous campaigns with 20+ goals for Arsenal, including goals against Palace. Aubameyang should be set to start under new manager Potter.

Neal Maupay (£6.1m, 0.5%, Southampton vs Everton)

Maupay launched his Toffee career in style by the scoring the winner last time out against West Ham. He’s cheap, looks the most likely to score for the Toffees, and faces a Southampton team finding clean-sheets hard to come by. Everton should have a bit more confidence after registering a first win of the season.

What do you think about our picks? Would you consider any of these for your team or a free hit template? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

