UCL MD-1 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

If you haven’t been paying attention to the UEFA Champions League this season, now is your last chance to get on this year’s UCL Fantasy bandwagon; the first deadline is just hours away. Fortunately, the staff at NMA has been busy making your life easier, so please check out our other articles that preview the first week, give you tips on how to approach the game, and invite you to play along with us in the NMA minileague — We just hit a thousand players, and there’s still time to join us!
In this article we will run through the injured or suspended players to help you avoid traps and pitfalls with your team selection. We can’t account for manager roulette though (here we’re especially looking at the bald fraud who coaches a certain team from Manchester)!
As usual, this match-day is split into two, with half the teams playing on Tuesday, and the other half on Wednesday. Each day has two early games where we will know confirmed line-ups ahead of the transfer/substitution buzzers, allowing us to make last-minute adjustments to our teams based on confirmed lineups.
Team news is current at time of writing. Updates will be edited into the article or posted in the comments thread below, so check in frequently to keep up with breaking news (and those confirmed lineups)!
Tuesday 6th September
Early games (kick-off 17:45 BST)
~
Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea
Dinamo Zagreb
Unavailable: None
Doubtful: Boško Šutalo (calf/ankle), Luka Menalo (thigh)
Chelsea
Unavailable: Ngolo Kanté (hamstring), Thiago Silva (Rest)
Doubtful: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (jaw), Denis Zakaria (Unspecified)
~
Dortmund v Copenhagen
Dortmund
Unavailable: Mahmoud Dahoud (dislocated shoulder), Mateu Morey (meniscus), Sebastien Haller (long-term illness), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Thigh)
Doubtful: Karim Adeyemi (Foot), Raphael Guerreiro (illness), Donyell Malen (muscle)
Copenhagen
Unavailable: Grabara (facial fracture)
Doubtful: Bardghji (undisclosed), Boilesen (undisclosed)
~
Later games (kick-off 20:00 BST)
Red Bull Salzburg v AC Milan
Red Bull Salzburg
Unavailable: Mamady Diambou (ankle), Ignace Van der Brempt (ligament), Samson Tijani (leg), Kamil Piatkowski (thigh), Sekou Koita (ankle)
Doubtful: Luka Sucic (groin)
AC Milan
Unavailable: Alessandro Florenzi (muscle), Rade Krunic (thigh), Ante Rebic (back), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee)
Doubtful: None
~
Celtic v Real Madrid
Celtic
Unavailable: Ideguchi (leg)
Doubtful: Kyogo Furuhashi (shoulder), Starfelt (knee)
Real Madrid
Unavailable: Odriozola (Calf), Vallejo (Unspecified)
Doubtful: None
~
RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk
RB Leipzig
Unavailable: Dani Olmo (ligament), Lukas Klostermann (ankle), Yussuf Poulsen (groin)
Doubtful: None
Shakhtar Donetsk
Unavailable: Korniyenko (Knee)
Doubtful: None
~
Sevilla v Manchester City
Sevilla
Unavailable: Jesus Manuel Corona (ligament)
Doubtful: Marcão (Hamstring)
Manchester City
Unavailable: Aymeric Laporte (ligament)
Doubtful: Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Kyle Walker (Unspecified)
~
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa
Benfica
Unavailable: Lucas Veríssimo (knee), João Victor (ankle), Morato (ankle) Draxler (knee/match fitness)
Doubtful: None
Maccabi Haifa
Unavailable: Raz Meir (hip), Jaber (leg)
Doubtful: None
~
Paris Saint-Germain v Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain
Unavailable: None
Doubtful: Vitinha (Knee)
Juventus
Unavailable: Marley Ake (Leg), Federico Chiesa (knee), Wojciech Szczęsny (ankle), Di María (calf), Paul Pogba (knee), Correla (shoulder)
Doubtful: Alex Sandro (Knee)
Wednesday 7th September
Early games (kick-off 17:45 BST)
Ajax v Rangers
Ajax
Unavailable: Mohamed Ihattaren (Muscle)
Doubtful: Owen Wijndal
Rangers
Unavailable: Soultar (unknown), Lawrence (knee), Hagi (knee)
Doubtful: Ben Davies (unknown), Roofe (unknown), Helander (foot)
~
Frankfurt v Sporting CP
Frankfurt
Unavailable: Pelligrini (Muscle), Rode (hip), A. Toure (hamstring)
Doubtful: none
Sporting CP
Unavailable: none
Doubtful: none
~
Later games (kick-off 20:00 BST)
Napoli v Liverpool
Napoli
Unavailable: Diego Demme (Foot)
Doubtful: H. Lozano (Head Trauma), Victor Osimhen (Muscle)
Liverpool
Unavailable: Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), Jordan Henderson (hamstring), Ibrahima Konate (Knee), Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Naby Keïta (muscle), Calvin Ramsay (back)
Doubtful: Fabio Carvalho (Dead leg), Caoimhin Kelleher (Unspecified)
~
Atletico Madrid v Porto
Atletico
Unavailable: Felipe Monteiro (Suspended), Savić (muscle), Reguilón (groin)
Doubtful: Jan Oblak (thigh), Thomas Lemar (knock) , Matheus Cunha (hamstring)
FC Porto
Unavailable: none
Doubtful: Marko Grujić (muscle)
~
Club Brugge v Leverkusen
Club Brugge
Unavailable: Tajon Buchanan (muscle), Noa Lang (ankle), Rits (knee)
Doubtful: none
Leverkusen
Unavailable: Florian Wirtz(knee), Karim Bellarabi (meniscus), Amine Adli (collarbone), Andrey Lunev (thigh)
Doubtful: none
~
Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen
Unavailable: None
Doubtful: Eric Garcia (Groin), Araujo (Muscle), Marcos Alonso (personal)
Viktoria Plzen
Unavailable: None
Doubtful: None
~
Inter Milan
Unavailable: Romelu Lukaku (Thigh), Dalbert ( Knee)
Doubtful: None
Bayern Munich
Unavailable: Bouna Sarr (Patella Tendon)
Doubtful: Mathys Tel (Capsular Tear), Chuopo-Moting (groin)
~
Tottenham v Marseille
Tottenham
Unavailable: None
Doubtful: Lucas Moura (Unspecified), Bryan Gil (Unspecified)
Marseille
Unavailable: Alexis Sánchez (suspended)
Doubtful: Dimitri Payet ( Calf), Bamba Dieng (Muscle), Samuel Gigot (Thigh)
~
For further preparation ahead of the transfer deadline, be sure to read DTuron’s guide to fantasy UCL strategy, written by last season’s global winner, as well as MiQ’s MD-1 Fantasy Preview and Player Picks article. Also check out PPQ’s Rate My Team piece.
Then please join me, DTuron, and thousands of others in NMA’s UCL mini-league, and be sure to follow www.nevermanagealone.com for ongoing comprehensive coverage of fantasy Champions League (and EPL and World Cup too!).
~
Loading comments...