UCL MD-1 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

If you haven’t been paying attention up to now, now is your last chance to get on this year’s UCL Fantasy bandwagon, as the first deadline is just hours away. Fortunately, the team at NMA has been busy making your life easier, so please check out our other articles that preview the first week, give you tips on how to approach the game, and invite you to play along with us in the NMA league - there are thousands of other players there already but there’s still time to join us!

In this article we will run through the injured or suspended players to help you avoid traps and pitfalls with your team selection. We can’t account for manager roulette though (here we’re especially looking at the bald fraud who coaches a certain team from Manchester)!

As usual, this matchday is split into two, with half the teams playing on Tuesday, and the other half on Wednesday. Each day has two early games where we will know confirmed line-ups ahead of the transfer/substitution buzzers, allowing us to make last-minute adjustments to our teams based on confirmed lineups.

Team new is current at time of writing. Updates will be edited into the article or posted in the Comments thread below it, so check in frequently to keep up with breaking news (and those confirmed lineups!

Tuesday 6th September

Early games (kick-off 17:45 BST)

~

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea

Dinamo Zagreb

Unavailable: None

Doubtful: Boško Šutalo (calf/ankle), Luka Menalo (thigh)

Chelsea

Unavailable: Ngolo Kanté (hamstring), Thiago Silva (Rest)

Doubtful: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (jaw), Denis Zakaria (Unspecified)

~

Dortmund v Copenhagen

Dortmund

Unavailable: Mahmoud Dahoud (dislocated shoulder), Mateu Morey (meniscus), Sebastien Haller (illness), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Thigh)

Doubtful: Karim Adeyemi (Foot), Raphael Guerreiro (illness), Donyell Malen (muscle)

Copenhagen

Unavailable: Grabara (facial fracture)

Doubtful: Bardghji (undisclosed), Boilesen (undisclosed)

~

Later games (kick-off 20:00 BST)

Red Bull Salzburg v AC Milan

Red Bull Salzburg

Unavailable: Mamady Diambou (ankle), Ignace Van der Brempt (ligament), Samson Tijani (leg), Kamil Piatkowski (thigh), Sekou Koita (ankle)

Doubtful: Luka Sucic (groin)

AC Milan

Unavailable: Alessandro Florenzi (muscle), Rade Krunic (thigh), Ante Rebic (back), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee)

Doubtful: None

~

Celtic v Real Madrid

Celtic

Unavailable: Ideguchi (leg)

Doubtful: Kyogo Furuhashi (shoulder), Starfelt (knee)

Real Madrid

Unavailable: Odriozola (Calf), Vallejo (Unspecified)

Doubtful: None

~

RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig

Unavailable: Dani Olmo (ligament), Lukas Klostermann (ankle), Yussuf Poulsen (groin)

Doubtful: None

Shakhtar Donetsk

Unavailable: Korniyenko (Knee)

Doubtful: None

~

Sevilla v Manchester City

Sevilla

Unavailable: Jesus Manuel Corona (ligament)

Doubtful: Marcão (Hamstring)

Manchester City

Unavailable: Aymeric Laporte (ligament)

Doubtful: Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Kyle Walker (Unspecified)

~

Benfica v Maccabi Haifa

Benfica

Unavailable: Lucas Veríssimo (knee), João Victor (ankle), Morato (ankle) Draxler (knee/match fitness)

Doubtful: None

Maccabi Haifa

Unavailable: Raz Meir (hip), Jaber (leg)

Doubtful: None

~

Paris Saint-Germain v Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain

Unavailable: None

Doubtful: Vitinha (Knee)

Juventus

Unavailable: Marley Ake (Leg), Federico Chiesa (knee), Wojciech Szczęsny (ankle), Di María (calf), Paul Pogba (knee), Correla (shoulder)

Doubtful: Alex Sandro (Knee)

~

Wednesday 7th September

Early games (kick-off 17:45 BST)

Ajax v Rangers

Ajax

Unavailable: Mohamed Ihattaren (Muscle)

Doubtful: Owen Wijndal

Rangers

Unavailable: Soultar (unknown), Lawrence (knee), Hagi (knee)

Doubtful: Ben Davies (unknown), Roofe (unknown), Helander (foot)

~

Frankfurt v Sporting CP

Frankfurt

Unavailable: Pelligrini (Muscle), Rode (hip), A. Toure (hamstring)

Doubtful: none

Sporting CP

Unavailable: none

Doubtful: none

~

Later games (kick-off 20:00 BST)

Napoli v Liverpool

Napoli

Unavailable: Diego Demme (Foot)

Doubtful: H. Lozano (Head Trauma), Victor Osimhen (Muscle)

Liverpool

Unavailable: Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), Jordan Henderson (hamstring), Ibrahima Konate (Knee), Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Naby Keïta (muscle), Calvin Ramsay (back)

Doubtful: Fabio Carvalho (Dead leg), Caoimhin Kelleher (Unspecified)

~

Atletico Madrid v Porto

Atletico

Unavailable: Felipe Monteiro (Suspended), Savić (muscle), Reguilón (groin)

Doubtful: Jan Oblak (thigh), Thomas Lemar (knock) , Matheus Cunha (hamstring)

FC Porto

Unavailable: none

Doubtful: Marko Grujić (muscle)

~

Club Brugge v Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Unavailable: Tajon Buchanan (muscle), Noa Lang (ankle), Rits (knee)

Doubtful: none

Leverkusen

Unavailable: Florian Wirtz(knee), Karim Bellarabi (meniscus), Amine Adli (collarbone), Andrey Lunev (thigh)

Doubtful: none

~

Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen

FC Barcelona

Unavailable: None

Doubtful: Eric Garcia (Groin), Araujo (Muscle), Marcos Alonso (personal)

Viktoria Plzen

Unavailable: None

Doubtful: None

~

Inter Milan v Bayern Munich

Inter Milan

Unavailable: Romelu Lukaku (Thigh), Dalbert( Knee)

Doubtful: None

Bayern Munich

Unavailable: Bouna Sarr (Patella Tendon)

Doubtful: Mathys Tel (Capsular Tear), Chuopo-Moting (groin)

~

Tottenham v Marseille

Tottenham

Unavailable: None

Doubtful: Lucas Moura (Unspecified), Bryan Gil (Unspecified)

Marseille

Unavailable: Alexis Sánchez (suspended)

Doubtful: Dimitri Payet( Calf), Bamba Dieng (Muscle), Samuel Gigot(Thigh)

~

~