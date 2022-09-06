NMA Blog Cup 2022: Round 2 Results

The NMA Blog Cup is now well into its stride: Round Two took place in GW-6. 130 teams qualified, but only the top 90 made it into round three. Things are hotting up!

GW-6 was a much lower scoring week than Round One’s GW-4. The cutoff for the first round was 106 points, but in GW-6 only 38 teams cleared that bar. There were a few big scoring players out there though, and if you had Ivan Toney with his eye-popping 40.5 points, then you were definitely sitting pretty. On the other hand, popular $1.00 keeper Dean Henderson set you back -8 points, so that dragged a few teams down.

Here are the results in full:

Round 2 results ﻿League position Cup position Team Round score Total score ﻿League position Cup position Team Round score Total score 6 1 OGZ Hall Of Fame 167.5 762 35 2 Team KenM 151.5 714 2 3 Team Enadiz2015 142.5 774 41 4 Kavedas 135.5 709 22 5 Kostas Hotspurs 134.5 730 5 6 Team Rockdelux 133.5 765 7 7 Team buitre 133.5 761 39 8 [TyF] Ragasaki 130.5 710.5 26 9 Young Lions FA 130 725.5 18 10 Cikupa Fantasy 128 733 12 11 EPL GALACTICOS 127.5 750 19 12 DISCO ARGYLE 125.5 732.5 69 13 Christian Soldiers 123.5 666 4 14 ching 123 770.5 48 15 The Motley Crewe 122 689 109 16 Joeyis 120 576.5 21 17 GREEK SUNSEEKER 119.5 731.5 31 18 Team paulys_dreamteam 119 718 10 19 Team JBautista125 116.5 751.5 27 20 1Arsenal 115.5 725 16 21 MKH 114.5 736.5 23 22 Alehouse WAGs 113.5 728.5 52 23 Jfdi 113.5 684 13 24 Goat Messi 112.5 744 66 25 Paphos Toffees 112.5 669 64 26 Team saxo 112 670 37 27 Team 1998jjb 111 713 94 28 Lowmer 111 612 11 29 Leo Messy 110.5 751.5 40 30 Sparta FC 110.5 709.5 14 31 Fantastic XI 110 742.5 15 32 Real Madrid 109.5 742.5 67 33 HardasChuck 109.5 669 74 34 Lua Lua 109.5 660 9 35 [TyF] CutThroatPiranhas 109 756.5 57 36 Team BlueBloodedx 108 675.5 44 37 Team msneezie31 106.5 700 62 38 Aletico JP 106.5 671 24 40 Sir Boy United FC 105 727 55 39 Fight to the Last Ukrainian 105 678.5 58 41 Team sean_mck23 105 675 20 43 Smoke & Mirrors 104.5 732 34 42 cincyman 104.5 715.5 76 44 Team OGL1 104.5 655.5 82 45 Team Captaingerrard 104 640.5 3 46 Vicenza Calcio 103 772 29 47 AREIRTE HELLAS 102.5 721 116 48 Paris Saint-James Mann 102.5 427 38 49 [TyF] Ozdal City 101 711.5 1 50 Team stallexpress 100.5 781.5 17 51 Team AddisBuna 99.5 734 33 52 Team Chris_Manfredi 99 716.5 90 53 Ledang LFC 99 617 98 54 Liverpool1 99 605.5 8 55 Wednesday23 98.5 761 50 57 Bilbao Baggins 98.5 686 54 56 Team taquito 98.5 679.5 46 58 Team stormtrooper84 98 696 70 59 Team StuB 97 666 72 60 FC Hothouses 96 663 103 61 West Spam United 95.5 585 47 62 Team durotrulo 95 696 68 63 [TyF] KOBRADOVICH 95 668 49 64 THKSFIGHT 94.5 687.5 56 65 Team Stijnen 94 676 30 66 Shock The Monkey 93 719 45 67 [TyF] Nunezbian 93 697.5 79 68 [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 93 646.5 114 69 Onana_Whatshisname 93 552.5 53 70 Team CathalDonnelly 92.5 681.5 106 71 Le Titans 11 91.5 583.5 105 72 CeleryFC 91 584.5 32 73 LatchKeyKid 90.5 717 28 74 Haalandaise 90 723 36 75 Ano's team 2022/23 89.5 714 61 76 Bottlers 89 672 75 77 AKC 89 658.5 104 78 OOMUNGA 88.5 585 88 79 teamanjewood 86.5 623 25 80 183168 86 726 59 81 Whithy Dragons 86 674.5 51 82 Team MIFFY_FC 85.5 684.5 89 83 XMEN1892 85.5 619.5 81 84 [TyF] London_FC 85 643 43 85 Hooligans United 84.5 703 80 86 SIMPLY THE BEST 84.5 643.5 73 87 Team mmdan112 83.5 661.5 97 88 PPQ 83.5 607 87 89 Ngolo Ngolo Kante 82 626.5 85 90 ivan4eg 81.5 631.5 --- qualification cut-off --- 83 91 Nutty United 81 640.5 92 92 RenLowe 80.5 614 118 93 Red Wave F.C 77 414.5 99 94 Team wengc1980 76.5 605 121 95 ekay jr 75.5 364.5 107 96 PAOK 75 579 111 97 KNIGHT FC 74.5 573.5 60 98 Haaland Oates 74 673 63 99 Ultimate AGFC 73.5 671 42 100 I Toooold You!!! 73 705 113 101 FatmanCartman FC 73 556 77 102 EPL GALACTICO'S 72.5 655.5 86 103 Team intheorist 71.5 630 124 104 Ainawn FC 71.5 305.5 65 105 Team Baziu 71 669.5 91 106 Spoonthumb FC 70.5 616.5 120 107 dortmund 70 366 78 108 FC Goldie 68 655 102 109 The Mighty Maxio 68 596 119 110 Colorado Reds 68 390.5 123 111 Man city ug 68 326 101 112 BOOMSHAKALAKAS 67.5 602 71 113 2NE1 66.5 663.5 108 114 Chudley Cannons 66 578 84 115 Awthena FC 65 632.5 112 116 Chelsea 65 571.5 93 117 Team Conoo3 64.5 614 122 118 carlosfc 62.5 362 129 119 Rototo 62.5 206 125 120 Glory FC 62 289.5 128 121 Nesanesa fc 61 239 100 122 juve 58 603.5 126 123 Tsunami 55.5 283 115 124 GUnited 54.5 480 127 125 Bam Shed 53.5 256 96 126 NBSVV11 52.5 608.5 95 127 Voetbal FC 52 611.5 110 128 Tsing Yi PPL 37.5 576 130 129 Onumara fc 25 168 117 130 khalif omar 24.5 422

So a score of 81.5 or more was enough to make it through, probably a bit lower than expected.

The top scorer this round was OGZ Hall Of Fame with a very impressive 167.5 points. This has seen OGZ move into 6th place in the mini-league, so clearly this is a team in form. Toney’s 40.5 haul certainly played a big role, but hauls from Liverpool’s Allison, Newcastle’s Trippier, Brighton’s Gross and Man City’s Haaland also helped.

I also have to give a shout out to second-place Team KenM; Ken is one of our top posters (perhaps our top poster, depends whether you go on quality or quantity I guess) and his team was very consistent with seven players in double-digits for an excellent 151.5 points.

The highest-placed team to suffer the axe this round was I Toooold You!!!, which is now ranked 47th but had been sniffing around the top 10 until brought down by a 73 in GW-6. With Henderson, Perisic, Jesus and Salah combining for zero points, Trippier, De Bruyne and Haaland could only go so far to repair the damage.

Two teams have had top 10 finishes in both cup rounds so far, with OGZ Hall Of Fame finishing first this time after a 6th in round 1, while Team buitre finished 7th this time after a 5th last time.

At the skin-of-his-teeth end of the tournement, NMA’s own staff member PPQ finished 125th out of 130 qualifiers in Round 1 and 88th of the 90 qualifiers this time. The great thing about cup competitions is that all these teams are equally likely to win, since all qualifiers start each round on equal terms.

The schedule reverts to weekends for GW-7 and GW-8, so we have a bit of a breather before we reach Round 3 of the Cup over 16-18 September. Be warned that there is a Friday deadline for GW-8!

~

How did you do? Are you safely through? If not, then which players let you down? If you already crashed out of the competition in Round 1 (David, we’re looking at you), would you have done better this time around — Perhaps you can claim the ‘I would have passed if I hadn’t lost already’ ribbon. Please let us know in the comments!

~