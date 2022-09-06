NMA Blog Cup 2022: Round 2 Results

The NMA Blog Cup is now well into its stride: Round Two took place in GW-6. 130 teams qualified, but only the top 90 made it into round three. Things are hotting up!
GW-6 was a much lower scoring week than Round One’s GW-4. The cutoff for the first round was 106 points, but in GW-6 only 38 teams cleared that bar. There were a few big scoring players out there though, and if you had Ivan Toney with his eye-popping 40.5 points, then you were definitely sitting pretty. On the other hand, popular $1.00 keeper Dean Henderson set you back -8 points, so that dragged a few teams down.
Here are the results in full:
Round 2 results
|League position
|Cup position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|League position
|Cup position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|6
|1
|OGZ Hall Of Fame
|167.5
|762
|35
|2
|Team KenM
|151.5
|714
|2
|3
|Team Enadiz2015
|142.5
|774
|41
|4
|Kavedas
|135.5
|709
|22
|5
|Kostas Hotspurs
|134.5
|730
|5
|6
|Team Rockdelux
|133.5
|765
|7
|7
|Team buitre
|133.5
|761
|39
|8
|[TyF] Ragasaki
|130.5
|710.5
|26
|9
|Young Lions FA
|130
|725.5
|18
|10
|Cikupa Fantasy
|128
|733
|12
|11
|EPL GALACTICOS
|127.5
|750
|19
|12
|DISCO ARGYLE
|125.5
|732.5
|69
|13
|Christian Soldiers
|123.5
|666
|4
|14
|ching
|123
|770.5
|48
|15
|The Motley Crewe
|122
|689
|109
|16
|Joeyis
|120
|576.5
|21
|17
|GREEK SUNSEEKER
|119.5
|731.5
|31
|18
|Team paulys_dreamteam
|119
|718
|10
|19
|Team JBautista125
|116.5
|751.5
|27
|20
|1Arsenal
|115.5
|725
|16
|21
|MKH
|114.5
|736.5
|23
|22
|Alehouse WAGs
|113.5
|728.5
|52
|23
|Jfdi
|113.5
|684
|13
|24
|Goat Messi
|112.5
|744
|66
|25
|Paphos Toffees
|112.5
|669
|64
|26
|Team saxo
|112
|670
|37
|27
|Team 1998jjb
|111
|713
|94
|28
|Lowmer
|111
|612
|11
|29
|Leo Messy
|110.5
|751.5
|40
|30
|Sparta FC
|110.5
|709.5
|14
|31
|Fantastic XI
|110
|742.5
|15
|32
|Real Madrid
|109.5
|742.5
|67
|33
|HardasChuck
|109.5
|669
|74
|34
|Lua Lua
|109.5
|660
|9
|35
|[TyF] CutThroatPiranhas
|109
|756.5
|57
|36
|Team BlueBloodedx
|108
|675.5
|44
|37
|Team msneezie31
|106.5
|700
|62
|38
|Aletico JP
|106.5
|671
|24
|40
|Sir Boy United FC
|105
|727
|55
|39
|Fight to the Last Ukrainian
|105
|678.5
|58
|41
|Team sean_mck23
|105
|675
|20
|43
|Smoke & Mirrors
|104.5
|732
|34
|42
|cincyman
|104.5
|715.5
|76
|44
|Team OGL1
|104.5
|655.5
|82
|45
|Team Captaingerrard
|104
|640.5
|3
|46
|Vicenza Calcio
|103
|772
|29
|47
|AREIRTE HELLAS
|102.5
|721
|116
|48
|Paris Saint-James Mann
|102.5
|427
|38
|49
|[TyF] Ozdal City
|101
|711.5
|1
|50
|Team stallexpress
|100.5
|781.5
|17
|51
|Team AddisBuna
|99.5
|734
|33
|52
|Team Chris_Manfredi
|99
|716.5
|90
|53
|Ledang LFC
|99
|617
|98
|54
|Liverpool1
|99
|605.5
|8
|55
|Wednesday23
|98.5
|761
|50
|57
|Bilbao Baggins
|98.5
|686
|54
|56
|Team taquito
|98.5
|679.5
|46
|58
|Team stormtrooper84
|98
|696
|70
|59
|Team StuB
|97
|666
|72
|60
|FC Hothouses
|96
|663
|103
|61
|West Spam United
|95.5
|585
|47
|62
|Team durotrulo
|95
|696
|68
|63
|[TyF] KOBRADOVICH
|95
|668
|49
|64
|THKSFIGHT
|94.5
|687.5
|56
|65
|Team Stijnen
|94
|676
|30
|66
|Shock The Monkey
|93
|719
|45
|67
|[TyF] Nunezbian
|93
|697.5
|79
|68
|[TyF] SAROMAGDEN84
|93
|646.5
|114
|69
|Onana_Whatshisname
|93
|552.5
|53
|70
|Team CathalDonnelly
|92.5
|681.5
|106
|71
|Le Titans 11
|91.5
|583.5
|105
|72
|CeleryFC
|91
|584.5
|32
|73
|LatchKeyKid
|90.5
|717
|28
|74
|Haalandaise
|90
|723
|36
|75
|Ano's team 2022/23
|89.5
|714
|61
|76
|Bottlers
|89
|672
|75
|77
|AKC
|89
|658.5
|104
|78
|OOMUNGA
|88.5
|585
|88
|79
|teamanjewood
|86.5
|623
|25
|80
|183168
|86
|726
|59
|81
|Whithy Dragons
|86
|674.5
|51
|82
|Team MIFFY_FC
|85.5
|684.5
|89
|83
|XMEN1892
|85.5
|619.5
|81
|84
|[TyF] London_FC
|85
|643
|43
|85
|Hooligans United
|84.5
|703
|80
|86
|SIMPLY THE BEST
|84.5
|643.5
|73
|87
|Team mmdan112
|83.5
|661.5
|97
|88
|PPQ
|83.5
|607
|87
|89
|Ngolo Ngolo Kante
|82
|626.5
|85
|90
|ivan4eg
|81.5
|631.5
|--- qualification cut-off ---
|83
|91
|Nutty United
|81
|640.5
|92
|92
|RenLowe
|80.5
|614
|118
|93
|Red Wave F.C
|77
|414.5
|99
|94
|Team wengc1980
|76.5
|605
|121
|95
|ekay jr
|75.5
|364.5
|107
|96
|PAOK
|75
|579
|111
|97
|KNIGHT FC
|74.5
|573.5
|60
|98
|Haaland Oates
|74
|673
|63
|99
|Ultimate AGFC
|73.5
|671
|42
|100
|I Toooold You!!!
|73
|705
|113
|101
|FatmanCartman FC
|73
|556
|77
|102
|EPL GALACTICO'S
|72.5
|655.5
|86
|103
|Team intheorist
|71.5
|630
|124
|104
|Ainawn FC
|71.5
|305.5
|65
|105
|Team Baziu
|71
|669.5
|91
|106
|Spoonthumb FC
|70.5
|616.5
|120
|107
|dortmund
|70
|366
|78
|108
|FC Goldie
|68
|655
|102
|109
|The Mighty Maxio
|68
|596
|119
|110
|Colorado Reds
|68
|390.5
|123
|111
|Man city ug
|68
|326
|101
|112
|BOOMSHAKALAKAS
|67.5
|602
|71
|113
|2NE1
|66.5
|663.5
|108
|114
|Chudley Cannons
|66
|578
|84
|115
|Awthena FC
|65
|632.5
|112
|116
|Chelsea
|65
|571.5
|93
|117
|Team Conoo3
|64.5
|614
|122
|118
|carlosfc
|62.5
|362
|129
|119
|Rototo
|62.5
|206
|125
|120
|Glory FC
|62
|289.5
|128
|121
|Nesanesa fc
|61
|239
|100
|122
|juve
|58
|603.5
|126
|123
|Tsunami
|55.5
|283
|115
|124
|GUnited
|54.5
|480
|127
|125
|Bam Shed
|53.5
|256
|96
|126
|NBSVV11
|52.5
|608.5
|95
|127
|Voetbal FC
|52
|611.5
|110
|128
|Tsing Yi PPL
|37.5
|576
|130
|129
|Onumara fc
|25
|168
|117
|130
|khalif omar
|24.5
|422
So a score of 81.5 or more was enough to make it through, probably a bit lower than expected.
The top scorer this round was OGZ Hall Of Fame with a very impressive 167.5 points. This has seen OGZ move into 6th place in the mini-league, so clearly this is a team in form. Toney’s 40.5 haul certainly played a big role, but hauls from Liverpool’s Allison, Newcastle’s Trippier, Brighton’s Gross and Man City’s Haaland also helped.
I also have to give a shout out to second-place Team KenM; Ken is one of our top posters (perhaps our top poster, depends whether you go on quality or quantity I guess) and his team was very consistent with seven players in double-digits for an excellent 151.5 points.
The highest-placed team to suffer the axe this round was I Toooold You!!!, which is now ranked 47th but had been sniffing around the top 10 until brought down by a 73 in GW-6. With Henderson, Perisic, Jesus and Salah combining for zero points, Trippier, De Bruyne and Haaland could only go so far to repair the damage.
Two teams have had top 10 finishes in both cup rounds so far, with OGZ Hall Of Fame finishing first this time after a 6th in round 1, while Team buitre finished 7th this time after a 5th last time.
At the skin-of-his-teeth end of the tournement, NMA’s own staff member PPQ finished 125th out of 130 qualifiers in Round 1 and 88th of the 90 qualifiers this time. The great thing about cup competitions is that all these teams are equally likely to win, since all qualifiers start each round on equal terms.
The schedule reverts to weekends for GW-7 and GW-8, so we have a bit of a breather before we reach Round 3 of the Cup over 16-18 September. Be warned that there is a Friday deadline for GW-8!
~
How did you do? Are you safely through? If not, then which players let you down? If you already crashed out of the competition in Round 1 (David, we’re looking at you), would you have done better this time around — Perhaps you can claim the ‘I would have passed if I hadn’t lost already’ ribbon. Please let us know in the comments!
~
