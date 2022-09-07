EPL GW-7 FPL Player Picks

It’s GW-7, and fantasy managers are looking for points in their squads, so let’s check out the prospects:

Keepers

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m, Arsenal v Everton)

The Toffees may have nicked a point against Liverpool in the feisty Merseyside derby, but they’re visiting an Arsenal side that will be rebounding from the loss to Man United. That is where Ramsdale comes in — Arsenal’s back line will contain Everton’s lackluster attack for a potential clean sheet.

Nick Pope (£5.1m, West Ham v Newcastle)

What a brilliant start Nick Pope is having in the Black and White shirt, totaling 36 points so far, among the best keepers and defenders. An away trip to West Ham doesn’t sound easy, but then again, Newcastle is now on a run of three clean sheets in six matches, so it’s going to be tough to put the ball in the net against Pope.

Shoutout: Robert Sanchez (£4.7m); Allison (£6.0m)

Defenders

Joël Veltman (£4.6m, Bournemouth v Brighton)

Brighton has conceded five goals this term so far, and credit goes to Veltman for being such a solid commander at the back. For a budget defender with a potential chance to make four clean sheets, Veltman is an option.

Kieran Trippier (£5.2m West Ham v Newcastle)

Trippier has been a great servant for Newcastle so far, filling a massive role at the back. The former Atletico Madrid man is second in the FPL defender list, and he may stick around if he stays fit. Trippier was the player who created the most in GW-6, with six chances created against Palace.

João Cancelo (£7.1m, Man City v Spurs)

Cancelo tops the charts in defense, aiming for all three points momentum in the Premier League after adespite being trapped into a surprising 1-1 at Villa. The Portuguese fullback who plays like a top playmaker in the middle or flank, usually ends up producing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m, Liverpool v Wolves)

TAA hasn’t reproduced his top-tier returns, and his 58th minute exit in the Merseyside Derby was just painful for many FPL managers out there. Now the England right-back is the second most-sold player for GW-7 so far. But he looks good against a Wolves side that has struggled to find goals. However, there was a stat mentioning that Bruno Lage’s men have placed the second most crosses from their left-side of the pitch, so the call is yours.

Caveat: TAA played all 90 minutes in the midweek 4-1 UCL loss to Napoli.

Shoutout: Wesley Fofana (£4.4m); Diogo Dalot (£4.5m); William Saliba (£4.8m).

Midfielders

Pascal Groß (£6.0m, Bournemouth v Brighton)

What an impactful player Pascal Groß is becoming for Graham Potter’s Brighton squad. The midfielder has three goals and two assists in his first five games, along with creating nine chances. For £6m, he is producing great returns.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m, Arsenal v Everton)

Martinelli was top-class in the first half against Man United with a goal disallowed, but he couldn’t produce the same level of consistency in the second. However, the Brazilian winger has three goals plus one assist, which is a great value, and he has secured the left-side position.

Antony, (£7.5m, Crystal Palace v Manchester United)

Only as a differential, Antony is not the worst of options. The Brazilian has played under ETH, will likely be ahead of Elanga on the right-hand side of the flank, and made an instant impact on his debut. The Red Devils are in top-form with four straight wins, and now they face a Palace team that has uncharacteristically conceded more big chances (20) than any other side so far.

Mo Salah (£13.0m, Liverpool v Wolves)

Despite his mediocre start to the campaign that has frustrated many fantasy managers, Mo Salah has not show poor performance, only double-teaming from opposition defenses. Yes, the Egyptian winger may not have been as deadly, but he has produced numbers like 14 shots in the box, and he has created 24 chances so far, which is second so far. Plus, Liverpool has scored the second-most number of goals in the league, so Salah will get enough chances to get back to scoring ways.

Shoutouts: Marcus Rashford (£6.5m), James Maddison (£7.9m), Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m), James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m), Luis Diaz (£8.2m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m)

Forwards

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m, Fulham FC v Chelsea)

Chelsea FC shockingly lost 1-0 in the Champions League to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, precipitating Thomas Tuchel’s summary sacking. On top of that disruption, Aleksandar Mitrovic will cherish the opportunity to add to his six goals and seven bonus points. His 27 shots are more than any other player this season, while his 15 shots on target are joint-top with Erling Haaland (£12.0m), so don’t take this lethal striker lightly.

Ivan Toney (£7.2m, Southampton v Brentford)

Ivan Toney scored a brilliant hat-trick against Leeds to take his attacking returns for the season to five goals plus two assists. Brentford has another good fixture from an attacking sense as they take on the Saints who have struggled at the back.

Patrick Bamford (£7.3m, Leeds v Nott’m Forest)

Bamford could be a great differential hosting the disheveled Forest back line. The English forward changed the game for Leeds’ attack at half-time v Brentford, with his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play notable despite the tough loss.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m, Arsenal v Everton)

The Gunners suffered their first defeat, 3-1 to United, but Jesus was all over the Red Devils’ center backs even if he wasn’t able to score. The Brazilian forward tallied three goals plus three assists in his first six league games, and can be the difference maker when facing Everton next.

Erling Haaland (£12.0m, Man City v Spurs)

Haaland started again midweek for Manchester City at Sevilla in the Champions League, and he scored a brace. The lethal striker has 10 league goals plus one assist in his first six Premier League games, has provided attacking returns in pretty much every game so far, and now he’s starting to look fixture-proof. Haaland will start against Tottenham, and the big point-man will surely make a big impact in the Premier League’s game of the week.

Shoutouts: Ollie Watkins (£7.3m), Che Adams (£6.4m), Darwin Nunez (£8.9m), Harry Kane (£11.4m).

What do you think of our picks this week? What is your FPL strategy? Who will be a hit or a miss? Who’s your captain? Thinking of the wild-card chip? Please log in and let us know in the comments below!

