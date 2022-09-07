NMA Reader Poll: EPL GW-7 Best FPL Captain

Ivan Toneyyyy! That was the name on the lips of every FPL manager in GW-6 as the striker exceeded expectations by hitting his first Premier League Hattrick. He was surprisingly FPL’s fifth most sold player ahead of GW-6, with 461,926 managers getting rid of the forward.

Most-capped player Erling Haaland didn’t disappoint as he delivered nine points, but Salah and Gabriel Jesus failed to deliver attacking returns. Two goals in the Champions League for Man City against Sevilla means Haaland will most likely be the most captained player for GW-7 once again — In fact he is tugging at Salah’s set-and-forget mantle. However, there are a couple of other options to look at if you are wary of handing him the armband against a tough opponent like Tottenham.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m, Arsenal v Everton)

Looking for a striker who has looked as adept at creating chances as he is at scoring them? Gabriel Jesus has been the focal point of the Gunners’ attack since he made a move to the Emirates in the summer. His presence has helped reinvigorate an offense that had lacked a goalscorer upfront. After failing to score against Man United, the Brazilian will be eager to return to productive ways against a struggling Everton side that is yet to win a game this season. The striker has three goals plus three assists in six league matches.

~

Erling Haaland (£12.0m, Man City v Tottenham)

Is there anyone hotter out there? Haaland has delivered an attacking return every game week since the beginning of the season, tallying 17 points twice. The Norwegian has proved to be the final piece to Pep Guardiola’s team that has lacked the presence of a recognized goalscoring striker since the departure of Sergio Aguero. The engine-room of Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Ilkay Gundogan means chances will always be created for Haaland to finish. While a fixture against Tottenham might look hard on paper, the lanky striker is known to flourish against tough opponents, which makes him the perfect captain pick. Caveat: He played in UCL midweek and hasn’t rested yet.

~

Raheem Sterling (£10.0m, Fulham v Chelsea)

Three goals in his last three games for Chelsea and a fixture against newly promoted Fulham seems like the perfect fixture for Sterling to increase his number for the Blues. Without the presence of a recognized central forward, Sterling has been tasked with playing much closer to the opposition box since his move to Chelsea, a position in which he has excelled. Despite the arrival of Aubameyang from Barcelona, it is unlikely the former Gunners’ striker will feature from the start, which means Sterling might once again continue in his new role. While the Cottagers are known for scoring goals, they are also guilty of giving away chances, so Sterling should have many shots to increase his goal tally for the season.

~

Ivan Toney (£7.2m, Southampton v Brentford)

He is worth the gamble, isn’t he? A hattrick in his last match and a total of nine goals plus a couple of assists in just six games makes Toney an interesting option for captaincy in GW-6. Brentford visits a Southampton side that has already conceded ten times.

~

Marcus Rashford (6.5m, Crystal Palace v Man United)

Thirty-seven points in his last four game-weeks tell you all you need to know about Marcus Rashford and a resurgent Man United. Deployed as a central forward in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford has led the line, using his speed to finish off Red Devils’ counterattacks. He has also been instrumental in creating chances for teammates, contributing two assists this season. United will be eager to maintain a winning run when visiting the capital to face Crystal Palace this weekend, and Rashford will once again expect to be at the center of attack.

~

Mo Salah (£13.0m, Liverpool v Wolves)

Would a list of potential captains picks be complete without the king of FPL himself, Mo Salah? Despite a slightly underwhelming campaign that has seen the Egyptian magician fail to hit past heights, Salah remains an interesting option due to his tendency always to rise up whenever we rule him out. Next up for Salah is a clash against a visiting Wolves side that has won only once this season. Having fallen behind Haaland, Toney, Mitrovic, and Kane in the Golden Boot race, expect Salah to come out guns blazing in this fixture.

~