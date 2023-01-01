EPL GW-19 Fantrax Player Picks

Happy New Year!

There’s a quick turn around, and NO double games in this format! (Fantrax gets both extra matches in GW-20, so we have four DGW sources to look forward to Jan 12-19)

Let’s get right to it!

We will get the Brentford vs Liverpool lineups confirmed before we lock! So be ready!

Note: Prices are from GW-18 and will shift slightly when the barn-door closes.

Keepers

Illan Meslier (LEE vs WHU, $6.74)

Leeds held off a strong Newcastle team, and Meslier was called on to make five saves. Leeds can be hit and miss, but so can West Ham. He’s an decently priced keeper compared to others.

Gavin Bazunu (SOU vs NOT, $7.00)

This suggestion has a lot to do with price and Forest’s lack of consistent goal scoring. He made a big save against Fulham, and he was a bit unlucky on a deflection.

David de Gea (MAN vs BOU, $11.60)

A bit pricier than the other two, but Man United has two straight shutouts, and DDG has three saves in those too. It’s a good home matchup against a Bournemouth team that hasn’t scored since coming back from the break.

Defenders

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MAN vs BOU, $1.00)

He’s the cheapest way into United’s (or any) defense. He has started two straight, earning double-digits in both. And look at that price!

Trent Alexander-Arnold (BRE vs LIV, $10.99)

He has looked solid in two straight (especially going forward). Brentford is without leading scorer Toney. TAA’s still taking Liverpool’s corners and free-kicks. Don’t forget about him. His price could rise fast if he has some big games.

Ethan Pinnock (BRE vs LIV, $8.58)

Others have jumped on his bandwagon much earlier and cheaper. But he’s simply putting up points week in and week out. Even with a bad matchup (in theory), Pinnock still may put up serious points.

Midfielders

Marcus Rashford (MAN vs BOU, $11.60)

Rashford came on at halftime and made an instant impact. He’s still in World Cup form, so I expect he will start this game. Bruno is an option here too.

Martin Odegaard (ARS vs NEW, $12.78)

He was masterful against Brighton. The Gunners get a tough Newcastle team in a big game. The captain though has been outstanding in all games, especially the big ones. He’s simply dominating the field. He’s got three goals and three assist over the last three games as well.

James Ward-Prowse (SOU vs NOT, $12.87)

He scored twice over the weekend (okay sure, one was an own goal). Forest gives up a lot of goals (as does Southampton). JWP has two games in a row with a goal (for HIS team).

Forwards

Cody Gakpo (BRE vs LIV, $7.00)

Liverpool’s new signing and World Cup standout may get a start right away. Liverpool need the additional fire power. They relied on two own goals for their victory last game. Watch his price after today’s recalculation; Fantrax being Fantrax, it’s likely to crash because there’s no positive data for him.

Julian Alvarez (CHE vs MCI, $4.60)

I have a hunch that he finally starts for Man City. He had a fantastic Cup, and there will be hopes that he keeps form as he gets back to EPL action. There’s definitely risk here, but he’s affordable allowing for moves elsewhere if you need it.

Ollie Watkins (AST vs WOL, $12.04)

Ollie has a goal and assist for Aston Villa so far after coming back from the World Cup break. Wolves haven’t kept a clean sheet since October 15th.

How was your new year!? Do you have any fantasy EPL resolutions? Mine is to get more points! How’s your team? Who are you looking at? Please log in and talk to us in the comments!

