Best EPL GW-20 FPL Differentials

Four teams play twice each during this upcoming FPL week: Man United, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, and Man City.

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Marcus Rashford and a few others are sure to be on a large percentage of rosters.

There several differentials (under 10% selection) from those four who could separate you from the rest!

David De Gea (£4.9, MAN v MCI, CRY v MAN) (TSB 9.4%)

The ownership will probably jump with the double games and because he has kept three straight clean sheets. It’s not an easy first match, but it’s at home. Nothing sure about this, but it could pay off.

Matt Doherty (£4.6 TOT v ARS, MCI v TOT) (TSB 0.7%)

There’s a reason he’s owned by under 1% of the teams, as he’s been in and out of rotation and form. But he certainly found his form against Palace with a huge 14 point game. Spurs have the toughest pair of games (Arsenal & Man City) of the four teams playing twice. There was a time when he was often in my lineup.

Eberechi Eze (£5.6 , CHE v CRY); (CRY v MAN) (TSB 2.9%)

Eze has scored as many points as the higher priced Wildred Zaha. He’s active and on set pieces, with three goals plus three assists on the season. Palace can be streaky. Eze should be high on your list as cheap double gamer (albeit against Chelsea & United) with a high upside and almost guaranteed to start both games.

John Stones (£5.4m, Man United v Man City); (Man City v Spurs) (TSB 2.4%)

I’m going to assume some rotation from Pep over these two games. Almost 50% of FPL managers own Joao Cancelo. I think Stones is the most likely to push for two games, as he can play in multiple positions. If you’re looking for a cheap way into Man City’s defense, he’s one way in.

Christian Eriksen (£6.3, (MAN vs MCI, (CRY vs MAN)

The Dane is starting to play a much more offensive role for United. He has three assists plus a goal over his last four. He has taken over much of the set piece duty as well. He didn’t play in the midweek FA Cup game, so there’s a good chance he starts both league matches this week and gets something from at least one. Plus he’s way cheaper than...

Bruno Fernandes (£9.8, MAN vs MCI, CRY vs MAN) (TSB 3.3%)

I had to double check his Team Selected By stat. Yes, only 3.3% FPL managers own Bruno, which follows from the form he showed prior to the World Cup (and dare I say, prior to CR7’s release?). But Bruno has two assists over his last two, so there are signs of life again.

What other differentials players do you have on your list? Son Heung-min has less than 6.5% ownership (and also 8 fewer points than Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg) — could he shine against those heavyweight opponents? Are you looking at other City players? What non-double differentials are you considering?

