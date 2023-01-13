EPL GW-20 Live Chat

Here’s a massive game-week of football! We get some huge fixtures at the top of the Premier League table with both the Manchester Derby and North London Derby.

This is also a double game-week, with Man City also hosing Tottenham plus Man United also visiting Crystal Palace. It’s not just big at the top — Whenever the top teams are busy with each other, it means the lower half also have key clashes against each other in the battle for survival.

Friday

Aston Villa vs Leeds

Should be a competitive fixture, with both sides having drawn last time out. Emery has had a strong start in his Villa career and will look to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: 2-1

Saturday

Man United vs Man City

A massive Manchester Derby, which should be a closer fixture than the 6-3 drubbing handed out by Man City back in October. All to play for in terms of the title and Champions League spots.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton come into this one after a convincing 4-1 away win over Everton, whilst Liverpool continue to be inconsistent with a loss away to Brentford. Brighton will leapfrog Liverpool in the table should they win.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Everton vs Southampton

A relegation battle. Southampton should have something about them after knocking out Man City in the EFL Cup Quarter-finals during the week and will go level on points with Everton if they win.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester

Forest will be buzzing after making it into the EFL Cup Semi-final. This should be an even matchup with both sides on the same number of points.

Prediction: 3-2

~

Wolves vs West Ham

A big battle at the bottom of the table with just a point separating both sides after Wolves drew with Villa last time out. West Ham stopped the rot the last time out with a draw against Leeds, which would’ve been 6 straight defeats had they lost.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Brentford vs Bournemouth

Brentford continue to impress at home with their recent win over Liverpool. Bournemouth have struggled recently with a recent heavy defeat to Man Utd last time out.

Prediction: 2-0

Sunday

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea are having a rotten time of it lately with Felix sent off in his debut on Thursday. Crystal Palace have been rolled over in recent times so both teams will be desperate to get back in form.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Newcastle vs Fulham

Two draws on the bounce for Newcastle as they look to get back to winning ways. Fulham continue their impressive campaign with a derby win over Chelsea on Thursday.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Spurs vs Arsenal

A huge fixture for both the title and the race for Top 4. Arsenal have been the team to beat but Spurs have picked up some form recently. This one could be anyone’s!

Prediction: 2-2

Wednesday (18th January)

Crystal Palace vs Man United

Man United are afforded an extra day of rest so may be slightly fresher for this one. Some level of rotation may be likely for both sides.

Prediction: 1-2

Thursday (19th January)

Man City vs Spurs

Another huge fixture in the race for top four and the title. Man City are afforded an extra days rest but Pep-roulette will surely still be in the cards.

Prediction: 2-1

What are your predictions in the Manchester and North London derbies? Which players are you backing to score big in these fixtures? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

~