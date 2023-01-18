Best EPL GW-21 FPL Differentials

While GW-20 still has its DGW matches to come, the weekend will have GW-21 start hot on its heels. For the past two weeks, the focus on new players has been mostly on those with two matches, but now we have the whole field (and rebalancing) to consider.

Here I look at five players selected by fewer than 10% of FPL managers. These could be shrewd investments for GW-21 and beyond.

Solly March (£5.1, LEI v BHA) (TSB 3.0%)

Since the restart, Brighton has been excellent, with three convincing wins and a hiccup against red-hot Arsenal, so no disgrace there. March has earned an amazing 44 FPL points in the past four weeks, including the full bonus three times. He got a massive 19 points last time out, putting him top of the FPL form table. When you consider he scored only one point against Arsenal, that’s even more impressive. He still costs only £5.1, but that is rising quickly. Leicester on the other hand has lost all four league games since the restart. Brighton’s upcoming fixtures look decent too!

~

Kaoru Mitoma (£5.0, LEI v BHA) (TSB 1.6%)

If you don’t fancy March for some reason (or perhaps you want two Brighton players), I have a second Brighton midfielder for you to consider. He has managed a ‘mere’ 23 points since the restart — puny by March’s standards, but still excellent, especially considering his price. He’s even less widely owned, so could make a difference to your team.

~

Evan Ferguson (£4.5, LEI v BHA) (TSB 1.3%)

If you’re looking for a dirt-cheap third forward, Ferguson could fit the bill — he has 21 points in his last three games, with two goals and two assists. He’s not getting huge amounts of playing time, but he seems to be coming into things more, and so could be a decent investment, leaving you cash to splash elsewhere.

~

James Ward-Prowse (£6.2, SOU v AVL) (TSB 4.9%)

Southampton has suddenly shown signs of form, including a league-cup quarterfinal win over Man City, which they backed up with a league win at Everton. Ward-Prowse regularly appears on the score sheet, and he’s totaled 29 points since the restart. Southampton’s table-bottom position probably accounts for his low ownership, but this could quickly rise along with his price if their improved form continues against Aston Villa.

~

Serge Aurier (£4.5, BOU v NFO) (TSB 0.6%)

It was tempting to go for another midfielder for my final pick, with Bruno Fernandes and Alexis Mac Allister both under consideration (although the latter did seem too much Brighton), but I thought I should look at defense in case that’s where you need to make changes. Aurier stands out based on price, ownership and form, having accumulated a tidy 26 points over the past three games. He has not garnered the full bonus in any of those three, but two bonus points every time would do nicely for anyone! Forest has picked up two clean-sheet wins and a draw in that time, and the upcoming fixtures don’t look the worst by any means.

Whom have I missed? What other differentials players do you have on your list? Please log in and share your thoughts in the comments below!

