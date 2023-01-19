Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-21

We’re back to the normality of a single game-week for GW-21. I’ve been making progress slowly but surely, especially in FPL as I try to find differentials to make up ground and be brave (or foolish) with my captaincy.

Official FPL

I’m currently going with the template captain, Man City’s Haaland. But Kane and Rashford offer decent differential options for the armband. I have one free transfer in the bank and am contemplating the best way to use it. One play would be to swap Patterson out for another defender, but perhaps I’ll do something more inspired instead. With a healthy £3.3mil available in my kitty, I have options (and ambitions).

Fantrax NMA-11

I’m heavy on Man City here, targeting their appealing home fixture against Wolves. Liverpool’s Salah holds his place for now due to his cheap price, but some gambles may be needed to make up ground. Bailey comes in after impressing recently.

Fantrax NMA-17

I’m taking a risk on the cheap Gakpo. With no real money left to bring in any solid goalkeepers, I may simply drop Chelsea FC’s benched Mendy and use the money to upgrade an outfield player such as Foden.

Whom should I captain in FPL? Any other additions you would make? Let me know in the comments!

