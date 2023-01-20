GW-21 FPL Player Picks

A memorable Martin Odegaard knee slide reminiscent of the Thierry Henry knee-slide statue just outside the Emirates. Ben White flashing a two-nil gesture, reminiscent of Theo Walcott as he was being stretchered off during the 2014 North London Derby (FA Cup). An expertly thrown Arsenal calf on the four-dimension camera right inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by Martinelli.

Those were some of the memorable scenes at Sunday’s edition of the North London Derby. While Mikel Arteta breathed a sigh of relief at full-time, his counterpart Antonio Conte left the field with more questions than answers.

Conte wasn’t the only top manager that was left scratching his head due to derby results over the weekend. Just across the country was Pep Guardiola, struggling to understand how his team had gone from a 6-3 thumping of noisy neighbors Manchester United to losing the same fixture 2-1 less than three months later. While Pep Guardiola’s side huffed and puffed to find their opener through Grealish, the Red Devils got two goals in four minutes to turn the game on its head. Thankfully for Pep, his players got back on track against Tottenham on Thursday.

As if all the breathtaking action from GW-20 wasn’t enough, we’ve now got a tight turnaround to deal with for Round 21 too. Let’s take a look at some of the players poised to do well this week.

Goalkeepers

Robert Sanchez (£4.9m, Leicester City v Brighton)

Sanchez makes the cut after an impressive performance against Liverpool. The shot-stopper was instrumental to helping to keep the Reds at bay, and a fixture against disjointed Leicester side seems like a good chance to make it two shutouts in two games.

~

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m, Arsenal v Manchester United)

Seven saves and a clean sheet saw Ramsdale named the man of the match in Arsenal’s North London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur. The netminder also walked away with three bonus points to earn a season high eleven points. The Gunners will hope Ramsdale can be as impressive when they face Manchester United this weekend as they try to extend the distance from the chasing pack.

~

Wayne Hennessey (£3.9, BOU v NFO)

A thigh injury to Dean Henderson means Hennessey will start between the sticks for the next month or so. Priced at £3.9 and facing Bournemouth, Leeds, and Fulham in his next three, Hennessey tempts as a short-term enabler.

Defenders

Kieran Trippier (£6.0m, Crystal Palace v Newcastle)

We all have him in our teams, right? Trippier helped Newcastle to their fifth consecutive clean sheet when they got the better of Fulham in a slender one-nil victory last weekend. It was also Trippier’s seventh consecutive game of delivering either clean sheet or attacking points.

~

Sven Botman (£4.5m, Crystal Palace v Newcastle)

Doubling up on a backline that currently boasts five consecutive clean sheets seems like a smart move, and as such, Botman provides a reliable second option in the Magpies defense. Priced at just £4.5m, Botman is the cheapest way into the Magpies backline, and he has started the club’s last 12 games.

~

Nathan Ake (£5.0m, Man City v Wolves)

While FPL favorite Cancelo once again failed to make Pep’s starting lineup against Spurs, Ake seems to have nailed down a place in the Citizens backline, starting five straight either as a left-back or center-back. With the club returning to winning ways in impressive fashion against Tottenham, expect City to come out fully-confident against a struggling Wolves side.

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka (£8.1m, Arsenal v Manchester United)

Saka just keeps on getting better, doesn’t he? Saka was instrumental in both of the Gunners goals in the two-nil North London derby victory over Tottenham. The winger hit the deflected shot that Spurs captain Hugo Lloris spilt into his own net to give the Gunners an early lead. He was also responsible for the assist for Odegaard’s goal.

~

Martin Odegaard (£6.8m, Arsenal v Manchester United)

Odegaard celebrated his December Premier League Player of the month award by providing a scintillating display in the North London derby victory over Tottenham. The midfielder scored the Gunners second goal and his eighth goal of the season to help them go eight points clear at the top of the table.

~

Marcus Rashford (£7.1m, Arsenal v Manchester United)

He is in the form of his life, isn’t he? Marcus Rashford was the hero for Manchester United when he scored the second goal to help complete the comeback against rivals Manchester City in the Manchester derby. The goal helped Rashford equal Dennis Viollet’s record of scoring in nine consecutive home games. A rare blank against Crystal Palace shouldn’t deter admirers. The attacker has now scored 16 goals for the Red Devils this season.

~

James Ward Prowse (£6.2m, Southampton v Aston Villa)

Bend it like Ward Prowse? Ward Prowse is just two free-kick goals away from equaling David Beckham’s record of direct free kicks scored in the Premier League. The England international scored both of Southampton’s goals in the 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Everton, with the second goal being a sumptuous free-kick that left Jordan Pickford bamboozled.

~

Mitoma (£5.0m, Leicester City v Brighton)

It’s not every day you meet a player that did his thesis on dribbling. Just one year after being snatched from university football, Mitoma is beginning to turn heads in the Premier League with his quick feet and eye for goal. The Japan international has continued from where he left off at the World Cup by providing goal involvement in three consecutive games.

~

Miguel Almiron (£5.9m, Crystal Palace v Newcastle)

One more chance? Almiron is currently suffering a bit of a dry spell after going on a run that saw him deliver attacking returns in six consecutive games. Despite failing to score or assist, Almiron has looked lively in the Magpies recent fixtures, and it only looks like a matter of time before he starts banging in the goals again.

~

Rihad Mahrez (£7.5m, Man City v Wolves)

Two goals and an assist from Mahrez in Manchester City’s incredible comeback against Spurs makes him a shoo-in for our gameweek-21 player picks. Mahrez seems to be one of the few City stars currently immune to Pep’s tinkering and he will be fired up to continue his form when the Citizens host Wolves.

Strikers

Erling Haaland (£12.2m, Man City v Wolves)

Haaland finally scores. Three games without a goal from the Premier League top scorer seemed like eternity but Haaland finally returned to scoring ways when he helped the Citizens level the scoreline against Tottenham on Thursday. Up next for Haaland is a Wolves side that has failed to convince going forward and in defense this season.

~

Ivan Toney (£7.6m, Leeds v Brentford)

Toney marked his return from injury by scoring his 21st consecutive penalty kick to give the Bee’s the lead against Bournemouth. The goal moved the England international to 13 goals for the season, just behind Kane and Haaland in the Premier League Golden Boot race.

What do you make of our picks this game-week? Will you still be going with captain Haaland? Who do you think I left out? With doubles and blanks on the horizon, will you save your GW-21 transfer for later? Please login and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!