NMA’s EPL GW-9 Article Stream

The international break saw a few national teams qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany next summer. Belgium, France, Portugal, Spain, Scotland and Turkey all punched their tickets to join the hosts.
GW-9 will start on Saturday 21 October at 11:30 GMT when Liverpool hosts Everton in the early match time slot (so Fantrax managers can see Klopp surprises / bargains in the countdown hour).
GW-9 also features Man City hosting Brighton, as well as a big London derby when Chelsea hosts Arsenal. The Gunners share the top of the table, tied on points with Spurs who must wait until all other matches are played before taking on Fulham on Monday.
Will Arsenal and/or Spurs still sit top-of-table come Tuesday? Can Man City overtake the leaders this week? Or will the Citizens remain in a chasing position similar to last season? Can Man United prevail away from home against lowly Sheffield?
As usual, NMA will deliver comprehensive fantasy coverage for both FPL and Fantrax, all tucked under one cover in this stream for your convenience.
~
GW-9 Fixtures
Saturday 21-October
- Liverpool vs Everton
- Bournemouth vs Wolves
- Brentford vs Burnley
- Man City vs Brighton
- Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
- Nott’m Forest vs Luton Town
- Chelsea vs Arsenal
- Sheffield United vs Man United
Sunday 22-October
- Aston Villa vs West Ham
Monday 23-October
~
NMA EPL GW-9 Publication Schedule
Here’s what’s coming down the pike this week:
- Tue 10/17: GW-9 FPL Differentials
- Wed 10/18: GW-9 FPL Player Picks
- Wed 10/18: Fantrax EPL GW-9 Player Picks
- Thu 10/19: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-9 Rate My Teams
- Fri 10/20: EPL GW-9 Pre-Deadline Chat
- Sat 10/21: EPL GW-9 Live Chat