NMA’s EPL GW-9 Article Stream

The international break saw a few national teams qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany next summer. Belgium, France, Portugal, Spain, Scotland and Turkey all punched their tickets to join the hosts.

GW-9 will start on Saturday 21 October at 11:30 GMT when Liverpool hosts Everton in the early match time slot (so Fantrax managers can see Klopp surprises / bargains in the countdown hour).

GW-9 also features Man City hosting Brighton, as well as a big London derby when Chelsea hosts Arsenal. The Gunners share the top of the table, tied on points with Spurs who must wait until all other matches are played before taking on Fulham on Monday.

Will Arsenal and/or Spurs still sit top-of-table come Tuesday? Can Man City overtake the leaders this week? Or will the Citizens remain in a chasing position similar to last season? Can Man United prevail away from home against lowly Sheffield?

As usual, NMA will deliver comprehensive fantasy coverage for both FPL and Fantrax, all tucked under one cover in this stream for your convenience.

GW-9 Fixtures

Saturday 21-October

Liverpool vs Everton

Bournemouth vs Wolves

Brentford vs Burnley

Man City vs Brighton

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Nott’m Forest vs Luton Town

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Sheffield United vs Man United

Sunday 22-October

Aston Villa vs West Ham

Monday 23-October

Tottenham vs Fulham

NMA EPL GW-9 Publication Schedule

