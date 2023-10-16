EPL GW-9 Best FPL Differentials

The international break is finally over, and FPL managers, get ready to feel the excitement where your FPL team takes the center stage. It’s time to forget about national teams and focus on your fantasy squad for GW-9. Get pumped up, because the chase for points and FPL bragging rights is about to kick off again.

It high time we corrected those mistakes we’ve made. Some of us went to the international break with a red arrow mark, and I know how horrible it is to see that for an extra week without a chance to change it.

Thomas Strakosha (£3.9m, BRE VS BUR)

Ownership 0.9%

How about a 3.9m goalkeeper, we haven’t even had any 3.9m goalkeepers that are going to get playing time until now, but we’ve gotten the news that Mark Flekken might stay out, still recovering from appendicitis surgery. That would present a lovely chance for Strakosha and FPL managers, but it would be short-term buy. Brentford doesn’t concede many goals, and Burnley doesn’t score many.

~

Hwang Hee-chan (£5.4m, BOU VS WOL)

Ownership 1.0%

He is scoring a decent amount at the moment, and Wolves have three good fixtures coming up.

~

Dejan Kulusevski (£7.0m, TOT VS FUL)

Ownership 2.3%

Tottenham attackers may not be in top form, but pipping Arsenal for the league lead based on total goals-scored, they have the potential to deliver. Looking ahead to GW-9 and GW-10, Spurs have favorable fixtures (Fulham & Crystal Palace), which makes them attractive options for FPL managers seeking to rotate into the league’s surprise top-of-table. Kulusevski has racked up 31 points so far this season with three bonus points, which is excellent for only 2.3% selection.

~

Gabriel Martinelli (£7.7m, CHE VS ARS)

Ownership 4.2%

Wow! Out injured for a spell, his ownership cratered and it has been a little while since we’ve spoken about this guy. Attack was mostly running through Saka, but now Martinelli is fit and Saka is questionable. I think GW-9 is when the Gunners’ best finisher goes big in a big London derby.

~

Pedro Neto (£5.7m, BOU VS WOL)

Ownership 8.7%

Neto hasn’t blanked in his last six games, making him one of the FPL’s fastest rising stars (rapidly approaching the threshold where he will no longer be a differential). As the .7 on his price suggests, his salary has been rising too, which means he has been punching above his weight — and that has even come against “tough” opponents. With decent fixtures going forward, you cannot look past him without at least adding him to your watch-list (and wishing you had bought him six weeks ago!).

Are any of these players viable options for you? Who else should join this list?

