EPL GW9 Fantrax Player Picks

After a nice international break for us EPL enthusiasts, we are domesticated again. Competition is tight at both ends of the table. I’m investing in assets playing against bottom-of-table squads who are conceding and/or not scoring.

I’m also intrigued by the contentious Man City vs Brighton match. Brighton leads the league in goals scored but has conceded more than anyone outside of the bottom three. I smell goals in this one.

There are lots of ways to differentiate yourself here.

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner ($6.52 NOT vs LUT)

Besides the negative points against Man City, the American keeper has been solid between the sticks for Forest. He’s coming off a solid shutout win against Palace, and the tricky trees face over-matched Hatters who are still finding their way in the EPL with just six goals scored.

~

David Raya ($7.93, CHE vs ARS)

Raya is still affordable. Arsenal has been fantastic in front of him too. City failed to force even a single save from the Spaniard in the Gunner’s 1-0 win. He has three shutouts so far. It’s always (aka usually) going to be tough against London rivals Chelsea, and the Blues have finally remembered how to score, netting six over their last two games (against Burnley and Fulham), so there could be some saves too.

Defenders

Konstantinos Tsimikas ($2.60, LIV vs EVE)

I’m keeping my eye on the Andy Robertson’s injury woes, and we Fantrax managers will get to see the lineup for Liverpool before we press save. Tsimikas is often a points magnet when he plays (think TAA role + skills). For his bargain-basement price, if he starts then he’s worth a punt for me.

~

Diogo Dalot ($8.51, SHU vs MAN)

The right-back remains a steady and healthy part of Man United’s injury-ridden and unsteady back line. Against last place Sheffield United, Dalot should see points on both sides of the ball. There are cheaper options, but I’m just unsure who will start alongside him.

~

Willy Boly ($13.64, NOT vs LUT)

Boly is a bit pricey for my liking, but this is a great matchup for a player who is putting up points no matter whom he plays. He has earned single-digits only once all season. He’s currently ninth overall in Fantrax points, which is not bad for a defender. In case you’re not sold yet (and don’t already have him), editor Jeff (Alehouse WAGs) has had Boly in both of his Fantrax squads all season, and that still hasn’t cursed his production. Boly truly is this year’s Trippier, especially if you own him at $4.

Midfielders

Marcus Rashford ($12.20, SHU vs MAN)

Sheffield United has just one point on the season after allowing 22 goals against, so I’m looking at Man United attacking players. Bruno and Mount are options on either side of Rashy’s price range, but the England attacker offers good value over Bruno and more consistency than Mount. One has to think there will be goals here, and if possible I may select multiple United players in my lineup. If United doesn’t win on the road here, then its assets might just be dead to me for the rest of the season.

~

Morgan Gibbs-White ($12.47 NOT vs LUT)

He has just a single assist and no goals. He has been Forest’s best and most consistent player though. He’s taking most set-pieces and putting quality balls into the box. It’s a good match-up, so I could see him getting onto the scoresheet. Forest needs to win games like this to remain mid-table above the relegation mire.

~

Mathias Jensen ($13.88, BRE vs BUR)

Burnley may be just the Bees needs to get an attacking sting back. Jensen has been splitting kicks with Mbeumo, and he’s picking up defensive points as well. I’m looking at Wissa here too —he’s a bit cheaper and will be looking to get back on the scoreboard.

~

Julian Alvarez ($14.80, MCI vs BHA)

You can play Alvarez as a mid. Man City is back home where Citizens like to score goals. Alvarez has taken over as the main set-piece taker for a reason. The game against Brighton should provide more chances after they were lacking against Arsenal. He’s third in the EPL with five assists, has three goals, and he’s not outrageously priced yet.

Forwards

Mo Salah ($20.10, LIV vs. EVE)

He’s pricey. But he’s also home, where he has scored in each of the last three games. Plus he’s coming off a brace against Brighton. He faces mediocre Everton in a Merseyside derby, so his attacking partners will be options too. Be ready to pounce when lineups are announced.

~

Pedro Neto ($11.58, BOU vs WOL)

I’m again looking at Neto in a quality matchup at Bournemouth, third to last in goals-against. Only Kieran Trippier and Alifie Doughty (yes, from Luton) have more accurate crosses on the season. The offense goes through him. You can play him as a mid too.

~

Son Heung-Min ($17.14, TOT vs FUL)

Son has six goals, all in his last five games. He’s getting great service from Maddison. He has his shooting boots on, with three or more shots in those previous five games. Tottenham is brimming with confidence and top of the table.

Are you rested after the international break? Are you playing Pep Roulette this weekend? Where are you spending your funds? What holes were rent through your Fantrax rosters by international action and travel-fatigue? Please log in and let us know your Fantrax thoughts & questions in the comments below!

~