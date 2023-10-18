EPL GW-9 FPL Player Picks

The Premier League resumes after a two-week international break. Look out for our GW-9 Pre-deadline Chat covering team updates and injury news on Friday.

If you have been struggling to get it right since the beginning of the season, it’s time to fasten your seat-belt and start making the right decisions. With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the players primed to make the difference this weekend.

Keepers

Vicario (£5.1m, Tottenham v Fulham)

With three clean sheets, Vicario is among the top five goalkeepers in FPL. His average of 4.5 points per match makes for good reading against Fulham on Monday.

~

Matt Turner (£4.1m, Nott’m Forest v Luton)

Turner secured his first clean sheet of the season in Forest’s last match before the break. Against a Luton side that has only scored six goals, he has a good opportunity to make it two in two.

Defenders

Diogo Dalot (£4.9m, Sheffield v Man United)

Up against a Sheffield United side that has scored only six times in twelve games, Dalot is a candidate for both attacking and defensive returns.

~

Kieran Trippier (£6.9m, Newcastle v Crystal Palace)

Averaging 6.1 points per game, Trippier is the second-best defender in FPL this season. The England international seems to be at his attacking best, delivering goal-contributions in the Magpies’ last four games.

~

Ben White (£5.6m, Chelsea v Arsenal)

Owned by just 12.1% of managers, White has proven to be the best FPL pick among Arsenal defenders this season. He is averaging 5.6 points per match and is among the top 5 FPL defenders.

~

Joachim Andersen (£4.9m, Newcastle v Crystal Palace)

A revelation with 51 points, Andersen is the best-performing FPL defender after eight rounds. He has helped the Eagles to four shutouts in just eight games, and he has even scored twice. His relatively economical price and 16.1% ownership adds to his appeal.

Midfielders

Mo Salah (£12.6m, Liverpool v Everton)

The 15 points in Liverpool’s last match before the break was Salah’s best so far this season. The Liverpool talisman has blanked only once while recording double-digits thrice.

~

Bryan Mbeumo (£6.7m, Brentford v Burnley)

Currently on a run of four games without a goal or an assist for Brentford, Mbeumo’s lack of goal scoring has also seen the Bee’s lose three and draw one of their last four. However, hosting a soft Burnley side that has yet to protect a clean sheet this season offers a good opportunity to return to form.

~

Son Heung-min (£9.5m, Tottenham v Fulham)

Utilized in a more central role since the departure of Harry Kane, Son has enjoyed greater freedom in the penalty area and has shouldered most of Spurs goal scoring burden this season. The South Korean international has scored six goals in just eight games and is averaging 6.8 ppg.

~

Gabriel Martinelli (£7.7m, Chelsea v Arsenal)

Martinelli announced his return from injury by grabbing the only goal in the Gunners’ big win over Man City. Since the recently hurt Brazilian was not conscripted into international duty, Arteta will be able to call upon a fully rested Martinelli to visit an inconsistent Chelsea in a London derby this weekend.

~

Marcus Rashford (£8.8m, Sheffield v Man United)

Coming off a good performance and a goal in England’s 3-1 victory over Italy, Rashford should be in high spirits when the Red Devils visit Sheffield United this weekend. Despite scoring just twice this season, the level of opposition makes Rashford an interesting option this game-week.

~

James Maddison (£8.1m, Tottenham v Fulham)

Spurs’ creative hub Maddison took control of Tottenham’s attack the moment he arrived from Leicester in the summer. The midfielder has impressed in his role behind the striker, pivotal in providing assists and also scoring goals.

Forwards

Ollie Watkins (£8.2m, Aston Villa v West Ham)

FPL’s most in-form striker continued his impressive form by scoring the only goal in England’s unimpressive win over Australia. Watkins has netted four goals and shared four assists in Aston Villa’s last four games.

~

Julian Alvarez (£7.0m, Man City v Brighton)

With Erling Haaland struggling for form in recent weeks, Alvarez has shouldered most of the Citizens’ goal-scoring burden. He will be expected to continue doing so against high-flying Brighton this weekend. The Argentine has three goals and five assists in just eight games this season.

~

Alexander Isak (£7.5m, Newcastle v Crystal Palace)

Isak secured double-digit points for the second time this season. The lanky attacker has usurped Callum Wilson in the Magpies’ pecking order and is expected to feature from the start when they take on an unpredictable Crystal Palace on Saturday. (Monitor injury progress)

Whom will you captain this game-week? Will it still be the great Haaland or Salah? Any differentials catching your eye? Any injured player you are replacing? And are you (contemplating) activating a chip?

