Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-9

After a busy international break having both friendlies as well as some crunch games in the European Qualifiers, I now turn my focus back to the EPL to work through the usual injury fallout!

Official FPL

I have one free transfer and 0.6mil with no changes made so far. Feeling Son’s explosiveness, I fancy him as a differential Captain. I still await Arsenal news on Saliba and Saka, hoping they pull through. Estupinan is my most likely sale, but he is due back early in November.

Fantrax NMA-11

Liverpool’s Tsimikas moved in as an enabler due to Robertson’s injury doubt. Still undecided on my front line, I’m open changing elsewhere, especially to buy Brentford assets having a favorable fixture at home against Burnley. I have money available for upgrades.

Fantrax NMA-17

Budget has little wiggle room left even with quite a few enablers in already. I’m happy here. Looking to buy Neto to replace Mitoma, but I’m waiting on injury news.

Would you consider any other changes in FPL? Any other punts you feel are worth taking in Fantrax? Please let me know!

~