Fantasy UCL MD-2: Rate My Team

It has been two weeks since MD-1, and a lot has happened in the world of football during that time. One of the notable events was the controversial VAR decision in the Liverpool vs Tottenham game. However, for this edition, we are shifting our focus away from the Premier League and turning our attention to the UCL.

MD-2 is upon us, and with just a couple of hours left before the deadline, it’s time for us to unveil my UCL fantasy team and share our intended setup with you.

Initial Draft

Well, here’s my initial team since I wasn’t able to get started last week due to some technical issues. Thankfully, those issues have been resolved, and we’re back on track. This is what my initial team looks like:

We have several solid captain options on Tuesday: Kane, Jesus, Odegaard, Bellingham etc. Currently, I’m leaning toward Harry Kane. However, if he doesn’t perform as expected, Wednesday will be Haaland.

I’ve achieved a good balance of players featuring on both Tuesday and Wednesday. You can see six players set to play on Tuesday in the starting eleven, five slated for Wednesday.

I’ve opted for players who are virtually guaranteed to start. I expect Kane, Haaland, and Jesus to be in the lineup, as well as Bellingham and Gundogan.

Ideally, I’d have preferred Saka over Odegaard, but Saka is dealing with an injury concern at the moment. As a result, Odegaard will serve as my Arsenal midfield cover.

Defensively, relying on three center backs carries some risk, but most of the center-backs in my lineup have a high chance of securing clean sheets this week.

The only drawback is that the bench isn’t the strongest. Therefore, I don’t anticipate many points coming from bench players. First-choice players will need to perform consistently.

Nevertheless, I’m quite satisfied with this team, and I’m confident that it will generate a respectable number of UCL fantasy points.

So there you have it. These are my current picks and my current thoughts. Please, Rate My Team!

If you also have draft worries / questions, this is the place to float your current roster and ask the community for feedback. This is how we as a small pack pull away from the 90% main peloton!

