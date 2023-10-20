EPL GW-9 Pre-Deadline Chat

During the recent international break, several of Europe’s top national teams booked their tickets to next summer’s Euro 2024 in Germany. Among the teams qualifying were England, Belgium, France, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, and Turkey, who will be joining the host nation.

As the Premier League resumes following the break, it’s time to don our fantasy manager hats once again and evaluate the players to consider and those to avoid. It’s imperative to thoroughly analyze the team news to ascertain the fitness status and injuries (and travel fatigue) of the players ahead of the weekend fixtures.

GW-9 presents plenty of opportunities for both risks and rewards, but let’s run through the team news so that we can avoid stepping on landmines with our fantasy selections.

GW-9 Fixtures

Saturday 21 October

Liverpool vs Everton

Bournemouth vs Wolves

Brentford vs Burnley

Man City vs Brighton

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Nott’m Forest vs Luton Town

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Sheffield United vs Man United

Sunday 22 October

Aston Villa vs West Ham

Monday 23 October

Spurs vs Fulham

Liverpool vs Everton

This (the Merseyside Derby) is the only earliest match that will show confirmed lineups before the Fantrax deadline. Come back here in the countdown hour to discuss and panic-buy Liverpool bargains... or even punt Everton assets in a derby.

Andy Robertson dislocated his shoulder while with Scotland on international duty, so he now faces surgery and an extended absence. Thus Konstantinos Tsimikas, who has been showcasing strong performances for Greece, now has an opportunity to make an impression as a starter for his club. In addition to Robertson, the unavailability list includes Thiago Alcantara, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Stefan Bajcetic, all sidelined due to injuries. Diogo Jota returns from suspension but Curtis Jones remains banned following his direct red card in the match against Tottenham. Cody Gakpo will be assessed.

For the Toffees, Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli, and Andre Gomes remain unavailable. Sean Dyche appears poised to maintain the starting lineup that convincingly defeated Bournemouth at Goodison Park before the break.

Bournemouth vs Wolves

Fredericks and Adams will be missing for the home team. Lloyd Kelly could be ready to feature and Phillip Billing appears to have recovered from a knock as well.

For Wolves, Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo are suspended, while Bueno and Ait-Nouri are doubts.

Brentford vs Burnley

Brentford lacks nine players as Burnley comes to visit this Saturday. Notably, fullback Aaron Hickey will be unavailable due to his fifth yellow card of the season at Old Trafford two weeks ago. Additionally, injuries and unavailability affect Henry, Schade, Dasilva, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Lewis-Potter and, of course, Ivan Toney. Fleckken has made a surprising recovery from appendicitis and could be set to feature, and Ben Mee may be available as well.

Vincent Kompany’s side may also contend with a shortage of players, with up to six individuals potentially missing from the lineup. Beyer, Redmond and Obafemi are confirmed absentees, while the Gudmundsson, Manuel, Ekdal, and Zaroury remain uncertain.

Man City vs Brighton

Kevin De Bruyne is the sole confirmed injury absence for City. Rodri has completed his three-match suspension and is back in action for Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Pervis Estupinan is out of action for several weeks following a muscle injury; likewise Julio Enciso and Tariq Lamptey will miss out. Jakub Moder is doubtful.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are still out of action due to injury, while Sven Botman and Callum Wilson are poised for a return, but may not be ready to play a full shift. Sandro Tonali’s potential involvement remains uncertain as he faces a football ban due to illegal betting activities, but his gaffer characterized him as “available.” Joelinton and Alexander Isak are doubts.

James Tomkins joins Eze, Henderson, Ofise, and Schlupp on the sidelines due to injury, but Ward, Doucoure, Franca, Lerma, and Ahamada look set to return.

Nott’m Forest vs Luton Town

Forest’s Moussa Niakhate is set to return following a suspension, but Steve Cooper’s team will have to do without Awoniyi, Tavares, Felipe, Danilo, and Aina. Serge Aurier is a doubt.

Rob Edwards will have to manage without at least five Hatters (Potts, Clark, Sambi Lokonga, Bell and Andersen) due to injuries for the trip to Nottingham on Saturday, but Osho could be available and Andrés Townsend may make his club debut.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea’s unavailable player list shows no sign of shrinking; however, captain Reece James returns from a ban and will be assessed for fitness. Malo Gusto has also served out his suspension. Axel Disasi is dealing with a minor concern, but he is expected to be fit to play alongside Thiago Silva in the central defensive position. Badiashile and Jackson will also be assessed. Armando Borja, Wesley Fofana, Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Marcus Battinelli and Ben Chilwell are confirmed out.

For the Gunners, Jurrien Timber continues to be sidelined for an extended period, while Leandro Trossard is likely to sit this match out following an injury vs Man City two weeks ago. Bukayo Saka and William Saliba didn’t feature for their national teams during the break, and their fitness will be evaluated before the match — indications point toward them starting.

Sheffield United vs Man United

Sheffield United might miss up to ten players when Man United visits Saturday evening. Players out include John Egan, Chris Basham, and Tom Davies. and doubts remain over Osborn, Lowe, Fleck, Baldock... and the list goes on and on.

The Red Devils themselves also contend with a significant number of absentees, with all three of their primary left-backs still on the sidelines and ten Hag having said that Jadon Sancho will never wear a United jersey again. Casemiro will miss out with an ankle injury. Scott McTominay could start following his redemption in the form of two late goals against Brentford two weeks ago.

Aston Villa vs West Ham

Aston Villa could miss as many as four players: Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno plus long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia.

Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, and Lukasz Fabianski are all doubtful, but Johnson and Cresswell trained over the break.

Tottenham vs Fulham

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero appears less severely injured than feared, increasing the possibility of his appearance against Fulham on Monday night. Yves Bissouma’s suspension follows a red card at Luton before the break, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg anticipated to fill in for him. Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined. Seen limping during his country’s match against Vietnam, slight fitness concerns follow captain Son Heung-min despite reports that he should be ready to play, and a late call will also be made on Brennan Johnson. Rodrigo Bentancur is nearing a return since being sidelined last February.

Fulham is contending with its own injury issues. Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete, Adama Traore, and Issa Diopp will miss out.

