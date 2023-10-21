NMA’s UCL MD-3 Article Stream

It’s been nearly three weeks since we saw action in the Champions League. Matchday 2 delivered unsurprising wins for Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, as well a shocking loss for Arsenal (vs Lens) and a statement victory for Newcastle (vs PSG). Manchester United continued its pattern of inconsistency, losing 2-3 to Galatasaray at Old Trafford. The global behemoth is now 0-2 in the tournament and sits in last place in Group A.

While we wait to learn what drama MD-3 brings, NMA’s authors will be busy publishing fantasy content to help you prepare. You can find it all right here under one cover, including MiQ’s Fantasy Preview, redeyerae’s Player Picks, PPQ’s Rate My Team piece, and MiQ’s Pre-Deadline & Live Chat (which will feature team news & injury reports ahead of the transfer buzzer — important after the recent international break and this weekend’s league matches).

Each of these articles will publish to the masthead independently, but for the sake of convenience we’ll curate them all for you here as well. Check in regularly to stay up to date!

~