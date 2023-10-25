EPL GW-10: Best FPL Differentials

We’ve hit the 10th gameweek and things are really starting to take shape, both in the Premier League as well as fantasy leagues. It’s not worth panicking yet if you’re lagging behind, but it’s definitely worth seeking out some differentials to help you make up ground. Here are some great budget enablers that could make all the difference this week.

Douglas Luiz - (£5.5Mil, TSB 5.6%, Aston Villa vs Luton)

Villa are really starting to heat up under Emery as they continue their charge for European football. Luiz is one of the players benefitting the most from this. He scored a brace last week, making it 5 league goals so far this season — just one shy of his total from last season. An added bonus: He took and scored a penalty against West Ham on Sunday, suggesting that he my be on spot-kick duty.

~

Dominic Solanke (£6.4M, TSB 3%, Bournemouth vs Burnley)

Bournemouth are desperate to get their first win of the season and will be looking at this home fixture as a perfect opportunity to do so. If they do, then it’s likely Solanke will be involved somehow. He scored last time out and has 4 goals and an assist to his name so far this season; providing more than half of the teams total goals (6).

~

Evan Ferguson - (£6.0M, TSB 6.7%, Brighton vs Fulham)

Ferguson had a bright start to the season with 4 goals, but then dropped off slightly due to some injury struggles. A long-term injury to Danny Welbeck now means Ferguson should get a run in the squad as the No. 9. A cheap forward option who has great potential, he’ll fancy himself against an inconsistent Fulham.

~

Cole Palmer - (£5.0M, TSB 2.4%, Chelsea vs Brentford)

Flourishing since moving on from Man City. Palmer now has 2 goals and 2 assists in his last 3 appeareances and was impressive in the draw against Arsenal last time out. It should’ve been a win for Chelsea but most importantly the game looked like a turning point. Palmer is likely to lead the line in this London Derby.

~

Konstantinos Tsimikas - (£4.5M, TSB 4%, Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest)

Offers great value for money in the absence of Robertson, who won’t return until the New Year. Tsimikas’s stock is likely to go up, especially as Liverpool put in dominant displays. Tsimikas always offers potential returns in this attacking side.

Are you attracted to any of these differentials? Are there any others on your radar? Please let us know in the comments!

~