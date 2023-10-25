EPL GW-10 Article Stream

GW-10 will start how week nine ended, with Spurs who continue to impress and are deservedly top of the table.
Aston Villa and Newcastle are both streaking. They each have four wins and a draw over the last five. Only Spurs and the Gunners are on better runs. They’re each averaging over three goals per game over that stretch. Newcastle has four clean sheets in that run.
Winless Bournemouth hosts fellow bottom-three Burnley in an early massive six-pointer. This is a big game. A single point doesn’t help either team enough. Each needs all three points.
The week finishes with the Manchester Derby. Man City has the best goals-against record in the EPL, which they’ve needed as the goal machine has clicked into full gear. Man United needs a win to keep within reach of a place in Europe.
GW-10 Fixtures
Friday 27-October
- Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Saturday 28-October
Sunday 2-October
- West Ham vs Everton
- Aston Villa vs Luton Town
- Brighton vs Fulham
- Liverpool vs Nott’m Forest
- Man United vs Man City
NMA EPL GW-10 Publication Schedule
Here’s the week ahead:
- Wed 10/25: EPL GW10 Best Differentials
- Wed 10/25: EPL GW10 FPL Player Picks
- Thur 10/26: EBL GW10 Fantrax Player Picks
- Thur 10/26: EPL GW10 Rate My Teams
- Fri 10/27: EPL GW10 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat