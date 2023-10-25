EPL GW-10 Article Stream

GW-10 will start how week nine ended, with Spurs who continue to impress and are deservedly top of the table.

Aston Villa and Newcastle are both streaking. They each have four wins and a draw over the last five. Only Spurs and the Gunners are on better runs. They’re each averaging over three goals per game over that stretch. Newcastle has four clean sheets in that run.

Winless Bournemouth hosts fellow bottom-three Burnley in an early massive six-pointer. This is a big game. A single point doesn’t help either team enough. Each needs all three points.

The week finishes with the Manchester Derby. Man City has the best goals-against record in the EPL, which they’ve needed as the goal machine has clicked into full gear. Man United needs a win to keep within reach of a place in Europe.

~

GW-10 Fixtures

Friday 27-October

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Saturday 28-October

Chelsea vs Brentford

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Arsenal vs Sheffield United

Wolves vs Newcastle

Sunday 2-October

~

NMA EPL GW-10 Publication Schedule

Here’s the week ahead: