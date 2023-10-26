EPL GW-10: Rate My FPL Team

The English Premier League has reached GW-10, and it has been an exciting journey so far. While the teams on the pitch battle it out for supremacy, millions of FPL managers worldwide are jockeying for position as well.

Here is my plan for the week. Please let me know what you think!

Here is how my team looks at the moment.

My defensive line has been a source of steady points in recent weeks. I opted for Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier and Spurs’ Pedro Porro in fullback positions. These players offer both defensive solidity and attacking potential. However, I had to make a difficult decision to rotate one of my central defenders due to fixture congestion. So, I brought in Dan Burn from Newcastle, who has a promising run of fixtures.

~

The midfield is where the magic happens, and I’ve invested heavily in this area.

Mo Salah has been a mainstay in my team, and his consistent returns mean he’ll stay there. I also have Jarrod Bowen and Son Heung-Min, both of whom have delivered points on a regular basis. However, I have growing concerns with James Ward-Prowse’s recent dip in form. I may need to reassess his place in my squad.

~

My forward line boasts only one big name, Erling Haaland leading the line with Carlton Morris along side him.

Only Haaland has been a reliable scorer between the two, and I expect him to continue his fine form. Morris was meant to be a differential for me, but he hasn’t scored any significant returns since his DGW in week 7.

Hidden Gems and Differentials

In terms of differentials, I’ve taken a punt on some lesser-owned players such as Calvert-Lewin from Everton. He has shown flashes of brilliance and has the potential to surprise in upcoming weeks.

Form vs. Fixture

I’ve been cautious when balancing form and fixture. While form is important, I also pay close attention to the fixture list. This has led me to rotate some players in the hopes of maximizing points.

Captain Picks

Selecting the captain is a pivotal decision each week, For GW-10, I’m entrusting the armband to Mo Salah, considering Liverpool’s promising fixture and his consistent production.

Final Note

It’s still early, and with two free transfers available I could still make some changes, especially as team news and injury reports trickle in from the midweek European tournaments. In particular I am looking at Watkins of Aston Villa, Maddison of Tottenham, and Wissa of Brentford.

Let me know what you think — rate my team!

How would you grade my team on a scale of 1 to 10? Do you have any objections or advice you want to give? Log in to let me know your thoughts, and you may post your team too!

~