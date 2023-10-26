EPL GW-10 Fantrax Player Picks

The impact of a hectic schedule, filled with mid-week games and international fixtures, has begun to manifest itself in the form of an increasing injury count. However, this situation also presents an opportunity for rotational players to step up and make their contributions.

I am including some of these deputizing players in my list for GW-10, hoping that they’ll be eager to showcase their abilities and provide good value for the investment.

EPL GW-10 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Oct 27 (Fri) Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Oct 28 (Sat) Chelsea vs Brentford 12:30 Oct 28 (Sat) Arsenal vs Sheffield United 15:00 Oct 28 (Sat) Bournemouth vs Burnley 15:00 Oct 28 (Sat) Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United 17:30 Oct 29 (Sun) West Ham United vs Everton 13:00 Oct 29 (Sun) Aston Villa vs Luton Town 14:00 Oct 29 (Sun) Brighton vs Fulham 14:00 Oct 29 (Sun) Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest 14:00 Oct 29 (Sun) Manchester United vs Manchester City 15:30

Goalkeepers

David Raya ( $7.79, Arsenal vs Sheffield Utd )

Despite Raya’s mistakes in the previous league game, Arteta decided to start him in the midweek UCL game so that Aaron Ramsdale could be given time off for the birth of his child. The upcoming match against Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium presents a favorable opportunity for the Gunners to secure a clean sheet; if Raya keeps his place he’s a great choice.

Emiliano Martinez ( $7.39, Aston Villa vs Luton Town )

If you don’t want to gamble on Raya starting, Martinez is an alternative option you can consider for your team. Aston Villa is currently on a streak of 11 consecutive home wins and is anticipated to extend this record further when they face 17th-place Luton Town this weekend. Martinez’s salary falls within the mid-range among goalkeepers, and he has been in good form since the World Cup last year.

Defenders

Konstantinos Tsimikas ( $2.55, Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest )

With Robertson set for a long spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, Tsimikas is anticipated to take his place. Despite racking up fouls in the previous match, considering the favorable upcoming fixtures, his solid performance history in Fantrax, and his low price, it would be challenging for Fantrax managers to leave him out of their squads.

Lucas Digne ( $10.27, Aston Villa vs Luton Town )

Consistently delivering on both ends of the pitch, Lucas Digne now has a chance to bolster his Fantrax statistics even further as he goes up against Luton Town at Villa Park. Digne stands out as the most affordable defender among the top 25 accumulated Fantrax points defenders in Fantrax. While his teammates Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa are also solid choices, they come with slightly higher salary considerations.

Jamaal Lascelles ( $3.45, Wolves vs Newcastle Utd )

Newcastle United’s Captain, Lascelles, has been deputizing for the injured Sven Botman. If you are looking to allocate your resources to positions other than defense, considering Lascelles could be a cost-effective choice.

Midfielders

Cole Palmer ( $4.88, Chelsea vs Brentford )

Cole Palmer’s talent is becoming evident, and his move to Chelsea has benefitted both player and club. In addition to his scoring proficiency, he consistently displays his playmaking skills by delivering crucial passes to his teammates. Get him in before his salary soars.

James Ward-Prowse ( $13.40, West Ham vs Everton )

Given that Edson Alvarez is now shouldering more defensive responsibilities, set-piece specialist JWP has the freedom to operate further up the pitch. Despite not meeting expectations in the past two games, he has a track record of delivering solid performances in Fantrax, particularly against teams positioned in the lower half of the table.

Philip Billing ( $10.92, Bournemouth vs Burnley )

With injured players gradually making their way back to the team, Bournemouth is showing signs of improvement, and their upcoming home game against Burnley presents a promising opportunity. Billing, for instance, contributed an assist to Solanke’s goal in the previous game week, indicating the team’s increasing potential to score points.

Forwards

Eddie Nketiah ( $7.30, Arsenal vs Sheffield Utd )

Unfortunately, Jesus sustained a hamstring injury during the midweek UCL game, paving the way for Nketiah to start. While Nketiah’s playing time has diminished with the return of Martinelli and Jesus, he now has the chance to play in the center with support from starting wingers Martinelli and Saka. Count on him to find the net against the team that has conceded the most goals in the league!

Mo Salah ($20.79, Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest )

He consistently demonstrates his ability to capitalize on opportunities. His killer instinct has contributed to him being the player with the second-highest accumulated points in Fantrax this season. Moreover, his impressive track record of scoring five goals in the previous four matches at Anfield provides another compelling reason to include him in the team, despite his high cost.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantrax.com.

