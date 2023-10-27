EPL GW-10 FPL Player Picks

Erling Haaland has been the overwhelming set-and-forget FPL captain for months, but the armband decision has once again become a topic of debate.

Before Haaland’s meteoric rise to EPL superstardom, Mohamed Salah was the go-to choice for captaincy, and recently he has re-emerged as the top performer in our points predictor algorithm. And of course, Spurs’ captain Son has been doing exceptionally well, too.

Regardless of whom you decide to captain this week, for now let’s look into the players who deserve a spot on your fantasy roster.

Goalkeepers

Alphonse Areola (£4.2m, West Ham vs Everton)

Alphonse Areola, the goalkeeper for West Ham United, is priced at £4.2m. He presents various avenues for returns in the upcoming match against Everton. Areola has maintained an average of 5.3 points per home game, with his performance including a clean sheet, four save points, two bonus points, and a penalty save.

Sam Johnston (£4.5m, Crystal Palace vs Spurs)

Sam Johnstone is expected to secure around 4.0 points in the upcoming fixture against Spurs. As the uncontested number one at Crystal Palace, he has contributed to the team’s notable achievement of keeping a league-leading four clean sheets this season, making them one of only four teams to do so. Three of these shut-outs have occurred in the last four gameweeks. and during this period, Johnstone has earned five bonus points by making 16 saves. However, it is worth considering that they will be up against a formidable Spurs side known for scoring goals, so choosing him comes with a certain level of risk.

Defenders

Konstantinos Tsimikas (£4.5m, Liverpool vs Nott’Forest)

Liverpools’ left-back Tsimikas is anticipated to secure approximately 5.6 points in the upcoming GW10 fixture against Nottingham Forest (H). Tsimikas holds significant potential at a budget-friendly price as he fills in for Andrew Robertson for the next two months. In his first start of the season last weekend, he contributed to a clean sheet and is expected to have considerable involvement in set pieces, having taken three corners in the victory over Everton. He achieved four assists from nine starts in the previous season.

Pedro Porro (£5.2m, Crystal Palace vs Spurs)

With a price-tag of just £5.2m, Tottenham Hotspur’s right-back is likely to deliver returns at both ends of the pitch against Crystal Palace. Porro has only blanked in two of his eight starts in 2023/24, providing two assists and securing four clean sheets.

Gabriel (£4.7m Arsenal vs Sheffield United)

Arsenal’s Brazilian defender Gabriel may have been on bench in the early parts of the season, but now has acquired two clean sheets and 15 points over the last three GWs. Gabriel’s prowess in the air will be a significant advantage against Sheffield United, who have conceded the highest number of headed shots (40) and shots from set-pieces (51) in the league.

Kieran Trippier (£7.0m, Wolves vs Newcastle)

Kieran Trippier, valued at £7.0m and serving as the captain for Newcastle United, is heading into the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in his finest form of the season. Trippier has risen to the top of the defender rankings, securing three double-figure hauls in the last four Gameweeks, amassing 46 points in that period. Additionally, Newcastle United’s Dan Burn offers an economical pathway to a defense that has secured four clean sheets for the campaign, with all four achieved in the last five gameweeks.

Midfielders

Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m, West Ham vs Everton)

With his recent goal against Aston Villa in Gameweek 9, Jarrod Bowen has already matched his total of six goals from the entirety of the previous season. Bowen has recorded remarkable statistics, including 26 shots, 20 shots in the box, seven big chances, and 13 shots on target, all surpassing those of any of his West Ham teammates.

Anthony Gordon (£5.6m, Wolves vs Newcastle)

Amidst significant absentees within the Newcastle United squad, Gordon’s secure playing time has translated into four goal involvements in his last four games, rendering him a budget-friendly candidate for fantasy managers seeking a promising bargain.

James Maddison (£8.1m, Crystal Palace vs Spurs)

With Tottenham leading the Premier League table, the creative and visionary Maddison’s diverse contributions have been notable, including 10 shots and 15 key passes in the last four gameweeks alone. As Spurs’ primary set-piece taker, his involvement in 41 corners, the highest in the league, positions him as a valuable asset for fantasy managers.

Bukayo Saka (£8.5m Arsenal vs Sheffield United)

Back in action for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka is expected to get back to his rhythm after his injury issues. His return comes at a promising time, facing Sheffield United, whose defensive struggles have seen them concede 24 goals without managing a clean sheet this season. Saka’s active involvement in set pieces, coupled with his recent spot-kick responsibilities, make him an enticing prospect for fantasy managers.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m , Crystal Palace vs Spurs)

In the absence of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min continues to shine in his adapted role as a striker. His recent performances boast eight attacking returns in the last six games. With Tottenham’s aggressive attacking approach under Ange Postecoglou, Son has been a pivotal force, contributing to the team’s staggering 168 shots on goal, with 26 of those credited to him. Additionally, his assumed role as the team’s penalty taker further solidifies his fantasy appeal.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m, Liverpool vs Nott’Forest)

Mohamed Salah’s exceptional form in recent weeks has earned him the highest tally of fantasy points this season. With four double-digit hauls in his last five matches, he leads the charts for shots and big chances in the past four gameweeks. Additionally, Salah’s pivotal role in creating three significant opportunities for his teammates, combined with his duties as the designated penalty taker, has significantly bolstered his recent point accumulation.

Forwards

Julian Alvarez (£7.1m, Manchester United vs Manchester City)

Julian Alvarez at just £7.1m presents a significant budget-friendly alternative to his Manchester City teammate Haaland for the Manchester derby at Old Trafford. Despite trailing the Norwegian by a mere six points, Alvarez has maintained consistency and has yet to blank in back-to-back matches. As a result he boasts an impressive record of four goals and five assists. Plus he was rested to the bench for City’s mid-week UCL match, so looks set to start in the league this weekend.

Ollie Watkins (£8.3m, Aston Villa vs Luton Town)

Ollie Watkins has become the talk of the town, and the highly sought-after FPL asset has accumulated an impressive 48 FPL points in the last four gameweeks. Leading the charts for both shots on target (8) and shots in the box (15) during this period, Watkins has consistently delivered attacking returns in every home game this season. Notably, Luton, his upcoming opponent, has yet to secure a clean sheet this season.

Erling Haaland (£14.0m, Manchester United vs Manchester City)

The Norwegian beast scored a brace against Sevilla in the UCL this week, and his second goal was just world-class. He still remains an indispensable asset, even as FPL managers have begun to consider transferring him out (tip: don’t do it!). Leading the points predictions, Haaland secures my captain’s armband for the Manchester Derby. The league’s top goalscorer has bagged nine goals in nine matches, supported by an 8.11 xG metric. Additionally, he has recorded a league-best tally of 15 significant goal-scoring opportunities.

Poll Who will you captain this week? Erling Haaland

Ollie Watkins

Mohamed Salah

Son Heung-min vote view results 10% Erling Haaland (10 votes)

21% Ollie Watkins (20 votes)

54% Mohamed Salah (50 votes)

12% Son Heung-min (11 votes) 91 votes total Vote Now

What are your plans? Who are you adding and removing? Whom will you captain this game-week? Will it still Haaland or Salah? Any differentials catching your eye? Any wild-card thoughts? Please join and let us know in the comment section below!

