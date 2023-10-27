EPL GW10 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

The Manchester derby headlines an exciting lineup of matches in the Premier League this weekend. The resurgent Chelsea will also be well-tested by a resilient Brentford side at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

With another round of European fixtures just completed, let’s take a look at team news and updates ahead of gameweek 10.

Friday

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Table-topping Spurs travel to Selhurst Park to take on Roy Hodgson’s side on Friday night. The Eagles will be eager to erase the memories of the four-nil mauling at the hands of Newcastle last week. Spurs will once again rely on the attacking duo of James Maddison and Son to provide the spark in attack.

The duo of Micheal Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp have a slight chance of making a return to the matchday squad for the Eagles. For Spurs, Destiny Udogie suffered a knock in the clash against Fulham on Monday and is a doubt for this encounter. Yves Bissouma remains ruled out due to a red card he picked for diving in the clash against Luton.

Saturday

Chelsea v Brentford

Three games without a defeat, and it seems like the Blues are on their way back to the top. Last week’s draw against Arsenal was a bit disappointing because they let a two-goal lead slip, but they can take solace in the fact that they matched one of the best teams in the League for 90 minutes.

Brentford returned to winning ways after a run of four games without a win in the Premier League. Mbuemo was crucial to the victory with a goal and an assist and will once again be expected to make the difference against the Blues.

Broja missed last week’s encounter due to an irritated knee but has a slight chance of being fit to face Brentford on Saturday. Aaron Hickey won’t be available for this fixture due to the accumulation of five yellow cards.

~

Arsenal v Sheffield

Mikel Arteta has announced the unavailability Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey for a few weeks. Gabriel Jesus pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury in the Champions League win over Sevilla. The Brazilian was particularly impressive, with a stunning assist for Martinelli and a superb goal for himself.

Winless Sheffield has an almost impossible task on their hands. The newly promoted side travel to the Emirates Stadium in search of their first League victory. Oliver McBurnie picked up an injury in the clash against Man United and is a doubt to face Arsenal. The duo of George Baldock and William Daugaard will also be subjected to late fitness tests.

~

Bournemouth v Burnley

Strugglers Bournemouth and Burnley will battle it out in a potential relegation six-pointer at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Newly promoted Burnley have won once this season while Bournemouth are still in search of their first win.

Bournemouth will have to do without Lewis Cook, who is suspended due to a red card picked up against Wolves last week. Connor Roberts is also suspended for Burnley due to a red card picked against Brentford. Johann Gudmundsson and Benson Hedilazio are also doubts for the Clarets due to injuries.

~

Wolves v Newcastle

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves welcome high-flying Newcastle that has won four of their last five games in the League and currently sit in sixth place on the log. Wolves have also been in good form, winning two and drawing two of their last four.

Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo are both ruled out due to red card offences. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has a slight chance of being fit after stepping up his recovery from a muscular injury. The Magpies will still have to make do with Callum Wilson upfront, with the tricky Alexander Isak still ruled out.

Sunday

West Ham v Everton

West Ham suffered their first Europa League defeat in a 2-1 loss to Olympiacos on Thursday. A late goal from Paqueta wasn’t enough to inspire a fightback, and David Moyes will be eager to bounce back in front of their fans this weekend.

Everton fought gallantly for long periods but eventually fell to two late goals from Mohamed Salah in the Merseyside derby last week. The Toffees will be hopeful of bouncing back with a win like they have done after their last two losses.

Vladimir Coufal will be subjected to a late fitness test to ascertain his availability for the encounter.

Ashley Young will not be available for Everton due to a red card picked up in the encounter against Liverpool last week. Long-term injury casualties Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes have a slight chance of making a return to the matchday squad this weekend.

~

Aston Villa v Luton

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa has continued from where they stopped last season, winning six of their first nine games and currently sit in fifth position on the log. The Villians were particularly impressive in their 4-1 trashing of West Ham last week.

Luton should come into this fixture in a confident mood after a late fightback to snatch a point after going two goals down away to Nottingham last week. Late goals from Adebayo and Ogbene were enough to snatch a point and also move the newly promoted side out of the relegation zone.

Aston Villa and Luton have no new injury problems or suspensions.

~

Brighton v Fulham

Brighton bounced back from the defeat to Manchester City with a two-nil victory over Ajax in the Europa League. Fati was once again on the scoresheet for the Seagulls, making it two goals in two games for the loanee from Barcelona. Fulham will need to pay close attention to the duo of Mitoma and inform Fati if they are to take anything away from the Amex Stadium.

Solly March is ruled out for the Seagulls due to a long-term injury, while Fulham will have no new injury problems.

~

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Jurgen Klopp rested several of his first-team players in the Europa League 5-1 victory over Toulouse. The likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister were rested and should be fresh for action this weekend. Nottingham Forest will need to cut out the kind of defensive laxity that saw them let a two-goal lead slip last week if they are to get a result at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool have no new injury problems. Injured striker Taiwo Awoniyi has a slight chance of returning to the matchday squad for Nottingham Forest.

~

Man United v Man City

It’s the Manchester derby! Ten Hag’s Manchester United will welcome Manchester City in the first Manchester derby of the season. Both sides took three points off each other last season, and Ten Hag will be hopeful of making it two home wins out of two against their biggest rival during his tenure at the club.

Manchester United hasn’t had the best of starts to a league season but has improved in recent weeks, winning three of their last four games in the league. Pep Guardiola will be grateful to have Rodri back in the side after the Citizens lost two of the three games played in his absence. In the absence of the inspiring De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola’s side hasn’t been at their attacking best this season but still has their ways of grinding out the required results.

Midfield destroyer Casemiro is a doubt for the encounter as he has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury. Aaron Wan-Bissaka also has a slight chance of making a return to the matchday squad after stepping up his recovery program in recent weeks.

Manuel Akanji is ruled out for the Citizens due to a red card he picked last week against Brighton.

~

Has anyone from your fantasy team sustained an injury during the European round of fixtures? How are you managing the uncertainty during this hectic schedule? Has anyone planning to use a chip this week? Feel free to log in and join the live chat in the comments below!

~

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com