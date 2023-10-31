EPL GW-11: Best FPL Differentials

If, like me, you’ve had an average start to the FPL season, then selecting the right differentials for Gameweek 11 is the best way to quickly catch up to those managers that had a better start to the season. Here are some names that could help you close the gap.

Diogo Jota ( £7.7m, LUT VS LIV)

Ownership: 1.4%

While his more famous teammates like Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez steal the spotlight, Jota has quietly been delivering impressive performances. He’s a goal-scoring threat and can be a game-changer. Jota has only played 90min once this season, but with Luis Diaz still dealing with the tragedy of his parents’ kidnapping in Colombia, Jota looks likely to make the S-11 this week and the matchup is good.

~

Callum Wilson (£7.8m, NEW VS ARS)

Ownership: 5.2%

Calum Wilson has been on fire in recent weeks, amassing a remarkable 19 FPL points in just two games. Newcastle is currently in excellent form, creating plenty of scoring opportunities, and Wilson has been capitalizing on them. Although the upcoming fixture against Arsenal might seem tough, it’s these situations where differentials often shine, and Wilson could exploit Arsenal’s defense. However, there is some rotation risk with Wilson. Stay updated on team news.

~

Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m, NEW VS ARS)

Ownership 6.6%

Nketiah once again showed Mikel Arteta that he possesses everything required to lead the line for the Gunners with an impressive hat-trick display against Sheffield United. With Gabriel Jesus still sidelined, Nketiah is expected to again spearhead Arsenal’s attack against Newcastle on Saturday.

~

Sam Johnstone (£4.5m, BUR VS CRY)

Ownership 3.7%

Sam Johnstone has excelled in saves and bonus points, leading all goalkeepers in saves per match over the last three seasons. With an attractive fixture schedule leading up to Gameweek 15, and in the absence of the injured Dean Henderson, Johnstone emerges as an enticing FPL prospect.

~

Hwang Hee Chan (£5.5m, SHU VS WOL)

Ownership 2.4%

The South Korean has accumulated 28 points in his last four games, blanking in none of them. Playing against Sheffield United means opportunities for more returns should abound, especially since the injury to Pedro Neto will require Hwang to shoulder more responsibility. Sheffield has conceded an average of nearly three goals per game so far this season.

Do any of these differentials catch your interest? Are there any other players you’re considering? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!