EPL GW-11: Best FPL Differentials

If, like me, you’ve had an average start to the FPL season, then selecting the right differentials for GW-11 is the shortest route to gaining on our betters. Here are some names that could help you close the gap.

Diogo Jota ( £7.7m, LUT VS LIV)

Ownership: 1.4%

While his more famous Liverpool teammates like Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez steal the spotlight, Jota has been quietly delivering impressive performances. He’s a goal-scoring threat and can be a game-changer. Jota has played a full 90 only once this season, but with Luis Diaz still dealing with the tragedy of his parents’ kidnapping in Colombia, Jota looks likely to make the starting-XI this week, and the match-up is good.

~

Callum Wilson (£7.8m, NEW VS ARS)

Ownership: 5.2%

Callum Wilson has been on fire in recent weeks, amassing a noteworthy 19 FPL points in his last two games. Newcastle is currently in excellent form, creating plenty of scoring opportunities, and Wilson has been capitalizing on them. Although the upcoming fixture against Arsenal is tough, it’s these situations where differentials often shine. Wilson could exploit Arsenal’s defense, but there is some rotation risk. Stay updated on team news.

~

Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m, NEW VS ARS)

Ownership 6.6%

With an impressive hattrick display against Sheffield United, Nketiah showcased like never before that he possesses the skills required to lead the line for the Gunners. With Gabriel Jesus still sidelined, Nketiah is expected to again spearhead Arsenal’s attack against Newcastle on Saturday. Newcastle may be known for its stingy defense, but it has shown cracks against top-tier opposition this season.

~

Sam Johnstone (£4.5m, BUR VS CRY)

Ownership 3.7%

Johnstone has excelled in saves and bonus points, leading all goalkeepers in saves per match over the last three seasons. With an attractive fixture schedule through GW-15, and in the absence of the injured Dean Henderson, Johnstone emerges as an enticing FPL prospect.

~

Hwang Hee Chan (£5.5m, SHU VS WOL)

Ownership 2.4%

The South Korean has accumulated 28 points in his last four games, blanking in none of them. Playing against Sheffield United means opportunities should abound, especially since the injury to Pedro Neto will require Hwang to shoulder more responsibility. Sheffield has conceded an average of nearly three goals per game so far this season.

Do any of these differentials catch your eye? Are there any other players you’re considering? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!

~