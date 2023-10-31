EPL GW11 FPL Player Picks

With a brace plus an assist in the Manchester Derby victory over the Red Devils, Erling Haaland punished the millions of managers that dared to captain someone else in gameweek 10. While the second most-captained player (Salah) did manage to ripple the net, his FPL return was nowhere near Haaland’s haul.

Gameweek 11 presents another slate of good fixtures for attackers, and another many will be faced with another armband selection headache.

While making the right captain decision will certainly give your returns a jolt, good performances across the breadth of your squad are what really takes you to the top in FPL. With this in mind, let's take a look at our best FPL selections for Round 11.

Goalkeepers

Alisson (£5.6m, Luton v Liverpool)

Alisson kept his second consecutive clean sheet and his third of the season in the Red’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last week. The shot-stopper also won bonus points for the second consecutive game. Up next for the Reds is a trip to struggling Luton. The newly-promoted side has only scored goals in two-thirds of the games they’ve played across all competitions this season. Doubling up on Liverpool’s defense looks like a smart move in this gameweek.

~

Ederson (£5.5m, Man City v Bournemouth)

Ederson garnered his fourth shutout of the season in the 3-0 Manchester derby victory over Manchester United. The Citizens are set to welcome a Bournemouth side that secured just their first win of the season last week and have only scored eight goals in ten games this season.

Defenders

Tsimikas (£4.5m, Luton v Liverpool)

We’re doubling up on Liverpool’s defense. Valued at 4.5m, Tsimikas offers a cheap route into Liverpool’s backline. The deputy left-back is expected to be the first choice for a while due to Robertson’s shoulder injury that’s expected to keep the Scot sidelined until next year.

~

Rayan Ait Nouri (£4.5m, Sheffield v Wolves)

Ait-Nouri makes our list due to the quality of his opponent. Wolves take on a bottom-placed Sheffield United that has zero wins, one draw, and nine losses in ten games. Ait-Nouri was particularly impressive going forward last week against a tough Newcastle squad and looks like an interesting candidate for attacking returns against Sheffield.

~

Kyle Walker (£5.3m, Man City v Bournemouth)

Manchester City’s friendly fixture means they join Liverpool as the only teams with double defensive selections for our player picks list. Kyle Walker has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola’s backline this season, starting every league game. The right-back’s ability to swing in inviting crosses also means we can’t rule out attacking returns.

~

Matty Cash (£5.2m, Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa)

Matty Cash owners were breathed a sigh of relief last game week when the Villans conceded a goal just after the right-back was substituted. Cash is Aston Villa’s best-performing defender in FPL this season and currently averages 4.3 points per match.

Midfielders

Bryan Mbuemo (£6.6m, Brentford v West Ham)

Mbuemo hit double digits for the second consecutive gameweek after breaking the hearts of Chelsea fans with a goal and an assist to help Brentford secure three points last week. It was his third double-digit return of the season and he is currently averaging 6.7 points per game.

~

Moussa Diaby (£6.8m, Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa)

While many anticipated goals from Watkins last week, Diaby was the one who rose to the challenge for Aston Villa. The midfielder contributed a goal and an assist to earn his second double-digit haul of the season, moving him into the top ten midfielders in FPL.

~

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m, Luton v Liverpool)

Mo Salah repaid the 42.8% of FPL managers who own him by scoring a goal in the clash against Nottingham Forest last week. Liverpool’s talisman has only failed to deliver an attacking return once this season and is currently ranked number one among midfielders in the FPL. A trip to face struggling Luton makes him an attractive choice this week — will those who captained him over Haaland last week dare to do it again?

~

Son (£9.6m, Tottenham v Chelsea)

Son’s one goal and one assist against Crystal Palace earned him his fourth double-digit return of the season. The midfielder, who now primarily plays as a striker, is looking like a bargain at 9.6 million and is behind only Salah among the best midfielders in FPL.

~

James Maddison (£8.1m, Tottenham v Chelsea)

James Maddison immediately took control of Tottenham’s midfield the moment he joined in the summer, and it that has been reflected in his FPL productivity. The midfielder has delivered attacking returns in all but three games and looks set to continue his good form against a wildly inconsistent Chelsea side this weekend.

~

Hwang Hee-chan (£5.5m, Sheffield v Wolves)

For managers in rummaging through the bargain bin for an effective midfielder, Hwang could be the answer. The South Korean international has been a revelation for Wolves this season, scoring six goals in ten games. The midfielder was on the scoresheet against Newcastle last week and has a favorable fixture against Sheffield on Saturday.

Forwards

Darwin Nunez (£7.5m, Luton v Liverpool)

Darwin Nunez took full advantage of Klopp’s decision to give him a place in the starting eleven last week by scoring a goal and assisting another. The Uruguayan striker has now delivered attacking returns in three consecutive games.

~

Erling Haaland (£14.0m, Man City v Bournemouth)

Erling Haaland reminded us of his clinical abilities in front of goal by registering two goals and an assist in the 3-0 Manchester derby victory against the Red Devils last week. The lanky striker is the top scorer in the league this season, three goals ahead of second-placed Salah and Son. Would you dare bet against him at home to the Cherries?

What are your plans this week? Who are you adding and removing? Whom will you captain? Will it still be Haaland or Salah? Any differentials catching your eye? Any wild-card thoughts? Please join and let us know in the comment section below!