EPL GW-8 Best FPL Differentials

We are seeing a clear break between teams struggling at the bottom and teams challenging for the top. But it is the EPL, and even Wolves can get a win against Man City. So you never know.

More and more I’m looking to see who is playing one of the newly promoted teams. With that in mind, plus a player flying under the radar and a potential resurgence, here are some differential picks to consider.

Pedro Porro (£5.0, LUT vs TOT)

Ownership: 6,3%

Tottenham has two solid games coming up, at Luton Town then home to Fulham. Porro has two clean sheets, two assists, and three total bonus points.

~

Neto (£5.6, WOL vs AST)

Ownership: 5.3%

Neto is 10th overall in scoring for mids. He has a goal or assist in the last five games (five overall assists). He’s also adding bonus points in three games for five total. Aston Villa is a tough opponent, but Wolves head to Bournemouth the following week. That’s a cheap price for a quality midfielder.

~

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8, EVE vs BOU)

Ownership: 1.1%

It’s consecutive games with a goal for DCL. It’s good to see him regaining some form. Bournemouth are in 19th and have conceded 15 goals thus far. It’s a good chance for DCL to continue to grow in confidence, and Everton certainly need the win.

~

Dejan Kulusevski (£7, LUT vs TOT)

Ownership: 1.8%

The attacker has two goals so far. He’s still a main stay in the lineup. More importantly, Spurs are playing Luton squad that just lost to Burnley and are

~

Cole Palmer (£4.9, BUR vs CHE)

Ownership: 0.3%

The Man City transfer notched his first assist of the season. Chelsea has been looking for something different to get an attack going. He wasn’t overly spectacular, but he brings a drive to prove himself. Chelsea also have injury concerns and it’s a good matchup.

Are any of these players viable options for you? Whom should we be looking at? Comment below!

~