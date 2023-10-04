EPL GW-8 FPL Player Picks

As we approach GW-8 of the Premier League, all eyes are on the clash of title contenders: Man City vs. Arsenal on Sunday. Saka’s recent injury during the Lens match in the UCL has Arsenal fans concerned, adding uncertainty to Arteta’s side.

The upcoming round of Premier League fixtures promises intrigue, building on the questions raised by last weekend’s matches.

Saturday 7 October

Luton vs Tottenham

Burnley vs Chelsea

Everton vs Bournemouth

Fulham vs Sheffield United

Man United vs Brentford

Crystal Palace vs Nott’m Forest

Sunday 8 October

Brighton vs Liverpool

West Ham vs Newcastle

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Man City

Keepers

Bernd Leno (£4.7m, Fulham vs Sheffield United)

In the upcoming fixture against Sheffield United, Fulham enjoys a favorable position at the top of the fixture ticker. Sheffield United’s offense is among the weakest in the league, setting the stage for Leno to shine. Remarkably, Leno ranks third for expected goals prevented and currently holds the title of the highest-scoring goalkeeper in FPL. This makes him a top choice for fantasy managers looking for a reliable keeper.

Guglielmo Vicario (£5.1m, Luton vs Spurs)

Vicario presents an excellent opportunity to secure a clean sheet in the upcoming match, given Luton’s limited offensive prowess and Spurs’ solid performance both defensively and offensively this season. With a chance to register his third clean sheet of the campaign, this fixture offers promising prospects for Vicario and fantasy managers alike.

Defenders

Joachim Anderson (£4.6m, Crystal Palace vs Nott’ Forest)

Currently occupying the second substitute position, Anderson is the highest-scoring defender in the game. His impact goes beyond just defensive duties, as he ranks as Crystal Palace’s most potent defender in terms of non-penalty expected goal involvement. This makes him a promising choice for fantasy managers seeking both defensive stability and attacking potential.

Matty Cash (£4.8m, Wolves vs Aston Villa)

Aston Villa is poised for a potential clean sheet in their upcoming clash against Wolves. But Cash brings more than just clean sheet potential to the table; he leads all defenders in non-penalty expected goal involvement, boasting an impressive 3.66 in this category. This indicates his significant offensive contribution from a defensive position, making him a valuable asset for fantasy managers.

Pedro Porro (£5.0m, Luton vs Spurs)

Pedro Porro is having a strong season at Spurs, already providing two assists despite an expected assists (xA) of 0.72 and expected goals (xG) of 0.42. He’s been a consistent starter at right-back.

Luton Town has struggled offensively, scoring just five goals with an expected goals (xG) of 7.7. While Spurs have conceded eight goals, their expected goals conceded (xGC) of 10 is respectable. This presents a prime opportunity for a clean sheet, making Porro’s role in both defense and attack crucial.

Kieran Trippier (£6.8m, West Ham vs Newcastle)

With Newcastle securing three consecutive clean sheets, considering their defense could be a shrewd move. Trippier stands out as a top choice; he leads the league in chances created (22) and big chances (five) among defenders this season, highlighting his exceptional offensive contributions.

Midfielders

Pedro Neto (£5.6m, Wolves vs Aston Villa)

Although Wolves’ overall performance may not be convincing, Pedro Neto is in sublime form. He has secured returns in each of his last five matches. Neto will only feature if another attacker fails to make the lineup.

Moussa Diaby (6.7m, Wolves vs Aston Villa)

Now is an ideal time to consider adding Moussa Diaby to your squad. He’s likely to be rested for a midweek Europa Conference League match, followed by a favorable run of fixtures against Wolves, West Ham, Luton, Forest, and Fulham, with three at home. Diaby’s ball-carrying skills and goal-scoring threat make him a standout performer for Villa, with only Ollie Watkins outperforming him in goals and assists. Additionally, he has already secured bonus points twice this season, making him a strong candidate for more in the upcoming game-weeks if Villa maintains form.

James Maddison (£7.9m, Luton vs Spurs)

Tottenham leads the league in total attempts (138) and shots in the box (86), a formidable attack. Considering that offensive prowess, Maddison emerges as an appealing option, currently ranking among the top five players in the game for non-penalty expected goal involvement (4.45).

Son Heung-min (£9.3m, Luton vs Spurs)

The red-hot Tottenham attack faces a struggling Luton side. This makes Son an enticing choice, particularly since he has excelled in a forward role, delivering returns in three out of his last four matches, including impressive point hauls of 14 and 20.

Forwards

Ollie Watkins (£8m, Wolves vs Aston Villa)

Aston Villa faces Wolves, a team that ranks among the worst five for shots in the box conceded and shots on target conceded. This sets the stage for Watkins, who has consistently delivered returns in almost every game this season, with a remarkable 23-point return in his most recent match. Backing him is a wise choice given the favorable matchup.

Erling Haaland (£14.1m, Arsenal vs Man City)

The Man City attack continues to impress, and the upcoming fixture against Arsenal holds promise. Despite the Gunners’ resilience, they have been conceding goals regularly, presenting a golden opportunity for Haaland, the relentless striker and penalty taker, to make a significant impact.

Whom will you captain this game-week? Will it still be the great Haaland? Any differentials catching your eye? Any injured player (e.g. Saka) you are replacing?

