Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-8

We have one more game week to go before the October international break next week, and it promises to be an exciting one. In the EPL, we’ll witness a clash of titans as Arsenal hosts Man City at the Emirates Stadium, while Liverpool visits the south coast to challenge the rising force at Brighton.

As the season progresses, injuries are becoming more common, and they can significantly impact fantasy managers’ performance. However, on a positive note, players who have recovered and are available at lower salary ranges are also (re)entering the market. Managers should consider replacing their injured players with these returning ones as a strategic move.

Official FPL

I was facing challenges in my FPL performance because a few of my players were injured. This week, I made the decision to replace the injured Ben Mee with Tim Castagne who has a favorable fixture against Sheffield United at home.

I have a few players from both City and Arsenal, and I typically avoid having players from opposing teams in my lineup. However, this situation is exceptional because these players have consistently been earning points for me throughout the season. I’ve decided to hold onto my wildcard for a major double game week instead.

Fantrax NMA-11

I’ve made some adjustments to my team, bringing in lower-salary players like Calvert-Lewin and Willian to free up resources to invest in Castagne and Colwill. Although there’s some uncertainty surrounding Saka’s availability, I believe he’ll play and then have the chance to rest during the international break.

Fantrax NMA-17

Similar to the NMA-11 lineup, I’ve added Calvert-Lewin, Willian, Castagne, and Colwill to my team. Jensen has been the surprise standout of the season for me. While he initially scored points without registering goals or assists on paper, he has recently started to contribute more on the offensive side, with two goals and one assist in his last four games. Let’s see if he can continue to make an impact at Old Trafford this week!

What do you think about my teams in Fantrax and FPL? Do you agree with my changes? Please log in and leave your comments below. Additionally, feel welcome to showcase your own squad and ask for a “Rate My Team” evaluation!