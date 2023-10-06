Fantrax EPL GW-8 Player Picks

It has been a busy week again, full of European cup fixtures. There was plenty of drama with Arsenal and Man United losing, whereas West Ham continued strong form by going 17 unbeaten in Europe!

This is a packed weekend with games played only on Saturday and Sunday, concluding with a huge game between Arsenal and Man City. Here are our Fantrax picks for this game-week:

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (EVE vs BOU, $3.60)

One of the cheapest starting keepers, Everton may have struggled this year but Pickford has been called into action plenty of times. A game against a side lacking in front of goal could be a good chance for a first clean-sheet.

~

Sam Johnstone (CRY vs NOT, $8.74)

He has picked up impressive successive clean-sheets against Man United and Fulham so it’s definitely worth considering Johnstone in an enticing home fixture. Palace is going about its business well, currently sitting 9th.

Defenders

Thiago Silva (BUR vs CHE, $13.90)

Chelsea now has successive clean-sheets away, and this looks like another opportunity to do the same. Their derby win over Fulham should give confidence to build some momentum.

~

Timothy Castagne (FUL vs SHU, $6.90)

Castagne had good attacking form in previous years in the league. He is part of a Fulham side that has been solid at the back and has a great opportunity to grab another clean-sheet at home.

~

Pedro Porro (LUT vs TOT, $11.26)

Porro picked an assist last weekend and has a great opportunity against a Luton side that lost last time out. Ange has Tottenham firing at the moment, and Porro has always shown great attacking potential from the back.

Midfielders

Cole Palmer (BUR vs CHE, $2.80)

Palmer is one of the cheapest starters you’ll find and a great enabler for your sides. He’s likely to start in the attacking right forward position for Chelsea, and his minutes will be favored due to injuries. Chelsea won last time out and will be looking to kick-on.

~

Pedro Neto (WOL vs AST, $11.44)

Neto is very affordable considering how good his form has been. He was essential in the shock win over Man City, giving him attacking returns in each of his last 5 games (1 goal, 5 assists).

~

Dejan Kulusevski (LUT vs TOT, $10.71)

Significantly cheaper than counterpart Maddison (who is also a great option), Kulusevski has been a solid starter throughout and can be a great differential here. So far he has two goals this season and good underlying numbers for chances created.

~

Leandro Trossard (ARS vs MCI, $5.98)

This will be a tough game as the two best sides from last season face off against one another. Trossard will surely be in the side due to injury to Martinelli and doubts around Saka. Trossard helped Arsenal on the way to victory in the Charity Shield game at the beginning of the season and has proven himself in big moments.

Forwards

Son Heung-Min (LUT vs TOT, $17.30)

Looking like the Son of old, he is really gelling well with those around him. The Spurs’ captain has stepped up this season, scoring three goals in his last two games. Son always has the ability to bag a hat-trick as seen earlier this season.

~

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE vs BOU, $7.80)

With back to back goals in his last two games and 90 mins last time out, DCL looks to have put his injury problems behind him . A start against a Bournemouth team who leaked four last time out bodes well for DCL’s potential.

~

Rasmus Hojlund (MNU vs BRE, $2.85)

Another cut-price player has plenty of potential as he is becoming the Man United’s main forward. He has been scoring well in Europe, notching a brace in the defeat to Galatasaray — we hope he brings that form back into the EPL.

Did the mid-week European fixtures influence your selections? Are you forced into any changes this week? Please let us know in the comments!

~