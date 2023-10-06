EPL GW-8 Pre-Deadline Chat

Just before the October International break, the Premier League returns for the last time. This week’s round of fixture is headlined by the mouthwatering encounter between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and his former assistant Mikel Arteta young Gunners side. While it might still be very early in the season, this fixture will have a huge psychological impact for the team the comes out victorious as the season progresses.

With another round of European fixtures just concluded, let’s take a look at the latest news updates across all 20 Premier League teams and ten fixtures to be played this weekend.

Last update: 6 Oct 15:45 GMT

Luton v Tottenham

Amari Bell will miss out this weekend when newly promoted Luton welcome Spurs to Kenilworth Road. Rob Edwards stated that Gabriel Osho has returned to training but won’t be available until after the international break.

For Tottenham, Manor Solomon has picked up an injury in training and looks set for a long spell on the sidelines.

~

Burnley v Chelsea

Victor Silva will be subjected to a late fitness test to ascertain his availability for Burnley.

Chelsea will welcome back Nicolas Jackson after he missed last week’s win against Fulham due to the accumulation of five yellow cards, but Malo Gusto remains suspended. Reece James has returned to fitness but is also suspended after pleading guilty to an FA charge. Mauricio Pochettino will also be hopeful of having Broja available after the striker hobbled off with a knock against Fulham. Mykhailo Mudryk and Caicedo should also be available after both players picked up knocks in the same fixture.

Among those who have been out injured for some time, Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, and Marcus Bertinelli all have a slight chance of returning to the matchday squad this weekend.

~

Everton v Bournemouth

Everton has no new injury problems. The duo of Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes have returned to training.

Tyler Adam is expected to be out for a long time due to a setback with his thigh injury, Manager Andoni Iraola revealed that the club is still exploring the best route to take for treatment.

~

Fulham v Sheffield United

Kenny Tete, Adama Traore, and Tosin Adarabioyo remain sidelined for the Cottagers.

John Egan won’t be available for Sheffield. Manager Paul Heckingbottom said, “John is going to be out for a while.” Tom Davies is also a doubt. On a more positive note, John Fleck has a slight chance of being available this weekend after he returned to training last week.

~

Man United v Brentford

Manchester United’s dicey injury situation remains the same, with none of their injured players set for a return until at least after the international break.

Thomas Frank had a positive update when asked about the injury to Center-back Ben Mee. He revealed that the defender “is progressing fine and is probably closest to coming back.’

~

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace have been rocked by the news concerning talisman Eberechi Eze’s injury. The midfielder is ruled out until at least after the international break with a hamstring injury. The club should, however, welcome back striker Odsonne Edouard, who has missed the side’s last two games due to a minor thigh injury.

Nottingham Forest’s lengthy injury list seems to be easing up, with several players in with a chance of making a return this weekend. Nicolas Dominguez, Olaoluwa Aina and Wayne Hennessey all stand a good chance of making the matchday squad this weekend. However, Niakhate won’t be available after he picked up a red card in the clash against Brentford last week.

~

Brighton v Liverpool

The big news coming out of the Amex is the injury to popular FPL pick Pervis Estupinian. He is expected to be out for at least a month with a hamstring injury. On the bright side, James Milner and Adam Lallana have a big chance of returning to action this weekend.

For Liverpool, Gakpo is a doubt after he picked up an injury in the defeat to Tottenham last week. Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are suspended due to red cards picked up in the same encounter.

~

West Ham v Newcastle

Benjamin Johnson is ruled out for West Ham due to a tight groin, while Michail Antonio is a doubt for the clash this weekend.

Still basking in the euphoria of midweek’s big win over PSG in the Champions League, Newcastle will have to make so without the suspended Anthony Gordon for the clash against West Ham. Callum Wilson and Joelinton are doubts, and Sven Botman has been ruled out.

~

Wolves v Aston Villa

Due to a red card, Jean-Ricner will be the only absentee for Wolves when they take on Aston Villa this weekend. Tommy Doyle will be welcomed back to the fold after he missed the win over his parent club last week. The Buenos, Santiago and Hugo, are both doubts.

For Aston Villa, Timothy Iroegbunam, Moussa Diaby, and Boubacar Kamara are doubts.

~

Arsenal v Man City

The big news emanating from Mikel Arteta’s press conference is that Bukayo Saka is in “contention” to take part in the title race six pointer.

Pep Guardiola will have to look for solutions in the absence of crucial defensive midfielder Rodrigo who remains suspended due to a red card picked up against Nottingham Forest. John Stones is not yet ready to feature, but Bernardo Silva returned midweek.

~

