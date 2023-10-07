EPL GW8 Live Chat

As another week of Premier League action approaches, fans can look forward to more exciting matches and storylines. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what’s in store for the upcoming game week. From key fixtures to notable player performances, we’ll provide you with a comprehensive overview of the week’s footballing events.

Saturday

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town, unbeaten in 22 of their last 26 home all competitions games, will look to defend their fortress. However, their Premier League form has been shaky, with just 1 win in their last 7 games and an average of 0.86 goals per match.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, boasts an impressive nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, showing their consistency. As the two teams square off, Luton aims to protect their home record, while Tottenham seeks to continue their strong run.

prediction: 1-3

Burnley vs Chelsea

Chelsea secured their second Premier League win of the season against Fulham, with Mudryk and Broja scoring two quick goals. The Blues have improved defensively, keeping three clean sheets in their last five games after a streak of 11 games conceding at least once. Burnley, led by Vincent Kompany, earned their first win of the season against Luton, while Chelsea holds a nine-game unbeaten streak against Burnley in the Premier League.

Prediction: 0-2

Everton vs Bournemouth

Everton aims to secure their first home victory this season when they welcome winless Bournemouth to Goodison Park in the eighth gameweek of the Premier League this Saturday., Everton looks to reverse their recent struggles, suffering four consecutive home defeats and winning just one of their last nine home games across all competitions. Their defense has been shaky, conceding in nine consecutive matches.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, has achieved only two wins in their last 13 games and tends to have high-scoring away matches, with over 2.5 goals in four recent games. However, their defense on the road has been weak, conceding an average of 2.50 goals per game.

prediction: 2-1

Fulham Vs Sheffield United

Fulham, in particular, has encountered difficulties in their last six Premier League encounters, managing just one win. The goal-scoring front has been a concern as well, with under 2.5 goals seen in their last three league matches. At home, they’ve averaged a mere 0.33 goals per game, indicating room for improvement on their own turf. Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s performance has taken a downturn, as they grapple with three consecutive losses across all competitions. Their struggle to secure victories is evident, with just one win in their last ten matches in various competitions.

Both teams are keenly aware of the need for a turnaround in their fortunes. Fulham seeks to find the back of the net more frequently, while Sheffield United aims to break their string of losses.

Prediction: 1-1

Manchester United vs Brentford

10th-place Manchester United play host to 14th-placed Brentford for matchday eight in the Premier League. Following back-to-back home defeats in the league and the UCL, manager Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of a win. Manchester United has established a formidable home record, remaining unbeaten in 33 of their last 36 matches across all competitions. However, they have been conceding an average of 1.57 goals per game in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Brentford’s recent form has been less than stellar, with just one win in their last nine matches in all competitions. Manchester United’s impressive home record will present a significant challenge for them as they look to improve their results in their upcoming clash.

prediction: 3-2

Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham

Crystal Palace halted their streak of three matches without a win across all competitions by securing a splendid 0-1 triumph at Old Trafford last weekend. This outcome propelled the Eagles into the upper portion of the Premier League standings.

Crystal Palace has been a formidable force at home, remaining undefeated in seven out of their last eight games across all competitions. In contrast, Nottingham Forest’s away form has been underwhelming, with just three wins in their last 24 away matches in all competitions. Additionally, their recent games have tended to be low-scoring, with under 2.5 goals in their last five matches across various competitions.

prediction 0-0

Sunday

Brighton - Liverpool

Brighton’s recent Premier League matches have been marked by high-scoring affairs, with both teams finding the net in their last 11 games. At home, Brighton has displayed resilience, going unbeaten in 10 out of their last 12 Premier League matches. Furthermore, they’ve maintained a consistent scoring record, netting at least one goal in each of their last 23 league outings.

On the flip side, Liverpool’s away games have consistently seen both teams scoring in their last six matches across all competitions. In the broader context of the Premier League, Liverpool has demonstrated strength, avoiding defeat in 22 out of their last 25 matches. However, when facing Brighton, Liverpool has managed just one victory in their last seven encounters across various competitions.

prediction: 2-3

West Ham Vs Newcastle

Both squads achieved remarkable outcomes in European competitions midweek, with the Magpies netting four goals against Paris Saint-Germain during what will be remembered as an iconic Champions League evening in Tyneside. West Ham and Newcastle United prepare for an exciting clash. West Ham boasts a three-game winning streak and impressive home scoring, while Newcastle is unbeaten in six matches, keeping clean sheets in three consecutive league games. This encounter promises an intriguing battle.

prediction: 2-4

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Wolves pulled off the impossible last weekend as they beat Manchester City, this time out they face Aston Villa. Wolverhampton has scored in 11 consecutive home matches, with the last four being high-scoring affairs. Aston Villa enters this clash on a three-game Premier League winning streak but has struggled against Wolverhampton, winning only one of their last eight meetings. Aston Villa has shown resilience in the Premier League, avoiding defeat in five of their last six matches. This sets the stage for an intriguing showdown.

Prediction: 2-0

Arsenal Vs Manchester City

The last Premier League match before the break for the October international period features Arsenal and Manchester City squaring off at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal is on an eight-game Premier League unbeaten run, having avoided defeat in 34 of their last 39 league matches. Their recent home games have seen over 2.5 goals, and they’ve scored in their last 12 matches in all competitions. Meanwhile, Manchester City remains unbeaten against Arsenal in 15 consecutive league matches and has avoided losses in 37 of their last 40 games across all competitions. They’ve won their last 12 Premier League encounters with Arsenal and scored in their last 16 league meetings. Additionally, their recent away games have been high-scoring, with over 2.5 goals in the last four. Arsenal might lose their unbeaten Run in this match.

Prediction: 1-3

Which of the game are you anticipating the most? What are your predictions this weekend? Which performances are catching your eye for current and future fantasy shopping? Join us all weekend for plenty of discussion in the comments below!